After an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022, expectations were high for the Nebraska women’s basketball team entering the 2022-23 season.
The Huskers returned five women with considerable starting experience along with a decent chunk of their rotation. That led to Nebraska being ranked No. 22 in the AP Preseason Poll, their first appearance in the poll since week 15 of the 2014-15 season, when they were No. 21.
Yet, a slow start and multiple injuries made for an up-and-down season, ending with a trip to the WNIT before the Huskers ultimately fell in the Super 16 of the tournament in March.
Nebraska won its first two games of the season at home against Omaha (100-36) and Houston Christian (79-48) to start the season 2-0. The Huskers’ first test of the season came in their third game — a highly anticipated road matchup against then-No. 20 Creighton. They fell flat in that game, losing 77-51. The loss bled over to their next game, a loss on the road to Drake 80-62, despite being favored.
Despite both of these losses coming at the hands of teams that eventually made the NCAA Tournament, the back-to-back defeats knocked Nebraska out of the AP poll, and it received just one vote in the week three poll. The Huskers used their tough road trip as fuel for the following stretch, however, winning eight of their next nine games with the only loss coming at the hands of future No. 1 seed Virginia Tech. During that winning streak, Nebraska picked up its first ranked win of the season, over then-No. 20 Maryland. The victory over the Terps proved the Huskers’ best resume win of the year and was Nebraska’s first win against Maryland in program history, as the Terrapins previously held a 15-0 all-time series record.
That fruitful nonconference stretch gave Nebraska momentum to push its way back into the top 25, but it quickly came crashing down.
The Huskers’ final win during that stretch came against then-No. 20 Kansas in a triple-overtime game. Nebraska won 85-79, but a concerning development came out of that game when sophomore starting guard Allison Weidner injured her knee. A week later, head coach Amy Williams announced that Weidner would miss the rest of the season. Weidner’s absence was a huge loss on both sides of the ball. While she was the secondary ball handler alongside star senior point guard Jaz Shelley, Weidner was one of the Huskers’ top defenders.
This forced Williams to put senior guard Sam Haiby back out on the court. Haiby was originally thought to be out for the entire season with a leg injury she suffered in the summer, but she made incredible progress and made her season debut in the 71-53 win over Tarleton on Nov. 22. Williams was playing it safe, as Haiby didn’t play the next seven games after her debut, but the Weidner injury forced her into action in the triple-overtime win. While Haiby filled in admirably into the startling lineup for Weidner, the loss of the promising sophomore right before a tough stretch didn’t bode well for Nebraska.
The Huskers suffered three straight losses following the Kansas game. These came against then-No. 14 Michigan, a tough overtime game against then-No. 4 Indiana and arguably Nebraska's worst loss of the year: Rutgers. The Scarlets were 0-4 in Big Ten play heading into the game. The losing streak put the Huskers at 10-6 overall and 2-3 in conference play.
The road didn’t get any easier from there. In the next five games, Nebraska went 2-3. While the Huskers did pick up solid wins against Penn State and Purdue, Nebraska lost three more ranked games against then-No. 3 Ohio State, then-No. 11 Maryland and then-No. 10 Iowa. While the Ohio State and Iowa games were fairly close, these losses put the Huskers at 12-9 overall and 4-6 in conference play.
Nebraska rebounded with two conference wins against Michigan State and Northwestern to improve to 6-6 in Big Ten play. Just when it looked like the Huskers were back on track, they suffered a four-game losing streak, picking up losses against Illinois, then-No. 12 Michigan, Minnesota and then-No. 7 Iowa. To keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive, Nebraska needed to finish its last two games strong against then-No. 25 Illinois and Northwestern. The Huskers dominated both, beating Illinois on the road 90-57 and Northwestern 80-64.
A regular season finish of 16-13 overall and 8-10 in conference play gave Nebraska the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and some remote hope of reaching the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers matched up against No. 9 Michigan State, who Nebraska defeated earlier in the season 71-67. Though Nebraska was favored, the Spartans stormed out of the gates and led the entire first half. Trying to claw their way back, the Huskers narrowed their deficit to three points with 15 seconds left. They had two chances at the end of the game to send it to overtime but missed two open 3-pointers in the final seconds, ending the game 67-64 in favor of the Spartans.
An early exit from the Big Ten Tournament ruined the Huskers’ chance at making the NCAA Tournament. While this was disappointing, it led to a trip to the WNIT where Nebraska hosted two games at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers won their first two games of the tournament, against Missouri State (74-65) and Northern Iowa (77-57). In the third round, the Super 16, the Huskers traveled to Lawrence, Kansas to face the Jayhawks in a rematch. While Nebraska lost 64-55 with an injury to Haiby being a big reason for the loss, the WNIT run was a good way to end the season for the Huskers.
While Nebraska won’t be returning Haiby or junior forward Isabelle Bourne, Shelley, an All-Big Ten honoree, announced last week that she will be returning for her fifth and final season. Shelley will line up alongside a few expected returning starters in sophomore center Alexis Markowski, Weidner and junior guard Maddie Krull in 2023-24.
While Nebraska didn’t quite live up to preseason expectations this season, the Huskers should enter next season with significant talent and experience returning and a good shot at making it back to the NCAA Tournament for the third time under Williams.