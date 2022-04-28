Editor’s Note: This is part two of a two-part series previewing Nebraska football alums that could be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Part one, which was released on Wednesday, April 27, can be found here.
While former Nebraska center Cam Jurgens, former Husker cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and former Husker linebacker JoJo Domann represent the upper echelon of Nebraska football’s NFL Draft prospects in 2022, they’re far from the only Huskers primed to make an impact on an NFL roster.
The following group of former Huskers might not hear their names called until the later rounds on Saturday afternoon — or at all — but they still have professional prospects worth exploring as the 2022 NFL Draft commences on Thursday.
Here’s part two of a breakdown of former Nebraska football players that could be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft:
Austin Allen, tight end
Former Nebraska tight end Austin Allen undoubtedly has the best chance to be drafted among the players discussed here, thanks in tandem to his solid 2021 campaign and impressive physical attributes.
After a modest 2020 season in which he posted 18 receptions for 236 yards and a touchdown in the Huskers’ COVID-19 shortened eight-game season, the Aurora, Nebraska native exploded in 2021. Allen was one of former Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez’s go-to targets, hauling in 38 receptions for 602 yards and two touchdowns.
He set multiple program records, including the most single-season receptions and receiving yards by a tight end in program history. Allen’s 143-yard receiving performance against Wisconsin in November 2021 was the most ever in a single game by a Husker tight end, and his two total 100-yard receiving performances in 2021 set a single-season program record for tight ends. For his efforts, Allen was named the 2021 Big Ten Tight End of the Year and received First-Team All-Big Ten honors.
While he’s an extremely sound pass catcher with just two career drops, what makes him an appealing NFL prospect is when that ability is combined with his massive 6-foot-7, 253-pound frame.
Allen uses his size to consistently box out smaller members of an opposing secondary to haul in contested catches, and Nebraska also frequently schemed up plays for Allen to operate on seam routes and generate yardage after the catch. When defenses would key in on the seam route, Allen would differentiate and run either a post or a corner route to devastating effect. He’s an extremely useful redzone target, too.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler and ESPN’s Jordan Reid both have Allen graded as the No. 17 tight end in the 2022 NFL Draft, with consensus reports indicating he’s more of a developmental potential with intriguing upside. Brugler has a sixth or seventh-round projection on Allen, while Reid attached a more conservative seventh-round grade.
A lack of consistent collegiate production and questions about his blocking ability could ultimately hinder Allen’s draft stock, but his 2021 season and raw athleticism should warrant tangible interest from an NFL suitor.
Samori Toure, wide receiver
In 2021, Nebraska’s wide receiver room received a significant boost with the addition of former Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) All-American Samori Toure, who came to Lincoln following three excellent years at Montana.
While a member of the Grizzlies, Toure finished with 155 receptions for 2,488 yards and 20 touchdowns. His most impressive season at Montana came in 2019 where he set program records in receiving yards (1,495) and receptions (82). In the FCS Playoffs, Toure broke both a single-game program record and FCS Playoff record with 303 receiving yards in Montana’s 73-28 win over Southeastern Louisiana.
Toure continued his excellent production after transferring to Nebraska, leaving a mark in his lone season in Lincoln. Not only did he lead Nebraska with 898 receiving yards on 46 receptions with five receiving touchdowns, but he also showed his dynamic ability as a big-play threat. Toure led the Big Ten in yards per catch with 19.5 in 2021 and also posted five 100-yard receiving games, which tied for the most in a single season in program history.
That ability was most on display for the Huskers against Buffalo and Ohio State. The former represents one of the more interesting stat lines a receiver could possibly maintain, with Toure catching two passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns in Nebraska’s 28-3 victory over the Bulls on Sept. 11.
In the Buffalo game, Toure’s breakaway speed and ability to blow by defenders at the line of scrimmage was on full display. On his first touchdown, late in the first half, Toure found himself in space at the line of scrimmage and quickly moved into the seam, where Martinez delivered a well-thrown ball as Toure breezed by Buffalo’s secondary for a score.
On the second, an in-motion Toure wheeled around Buffalo’s defense, and Martinez delivered a straightforward pass as Toure went untouched for the game-clinching touchdown.
Toure enjoyed similar success in the Huskers’ loss against Ohio State on Nov. 6, torching the Buckeyes to the tune of four receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown. His breakaway speed was again on display, quickly shaking a Buckeye defender before accelerating past the Buckeye secondary for a 72-yard score in the second quarter. It marked one of two 70-plus-yard receptions for Toure in 2021, and only former Alabama wide receiver and consensus first-round pick Jameson Williams had more.
Toure had several more impressive long receptions in his Husker career, but he gave his NFL Draft stock a major boost at the East-West Shrine Bowl where he scored two touchdowns in the showcase game. NFL squads noticed the strong showing, as he’s taken visits to the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and more in the pre-draft process.
Reid grades Toure as the No. 39 wide receiver in the 2022 draft, while Brugler ranks him a touch lower at No. 42. Both view Toure as being a potential undrafted free agent candidate, although the general opinion surrounding the Portland, Oregon native varies greatly.
As Toure’s name begins to pick up steam in league circles — with the potential to go as high as the fourth round according to Pro Football Focus — he could represent a player whose draft position surprises many.
Best of the rest
Former Husker defensive lineman Ben Stille, ranked as the No. 28 defensive lineman in the draft according to Brugler, enjoyed a five-year Husker career with reasonably sound production. The Ashland, Nebraska native finished with 149 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks, and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection in 2021.
Stille and fellow former Husker defensive lineman Damion Daniels have the best chance of this group to be drafted. Daniels’ 6-foot-3, 325-pound frame could offer upside as a run-stuffing interior lineman, recording 33 tackles in 2021 en-route to an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten nod. Daniels is graded as the No. 60 defensive lineman, though, meaning both he and Stille could both ultimately be undrafted free agents.
Former Husker defensive backs Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke and former Husker wide receiver Levi Falck round out Nebraska alums that declared for the NFL Draft. None are among the top 150 players in the 2022 draft at their position, according to Brugler, meaning it’s probably unlikely they’ll hear their names called during this weekend’s draft.