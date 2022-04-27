Editor’s Note: This is part one of a two-part series previewing Nebraska football alums that could be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Part two will be released on Thursday, April 28.
Nebraska football’s sparse recent track record in the NFL Draft will undoubtedly change this weekend, with the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft commencing on Thursday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Huskers’ impressive 56-year streak of having a player selected in the NFL Draft was broken in 2019, and Nebraska had just one player selected in 2017 and 2018 prior to the streak snapping. Draft prospects have trended slightly upwards for Nebraska since then, with the Huskers having two players selected in 2020 and 2021, although all four were selected on the final day of the draft.
Late-round selections have also been a recent trend for the program. Dating back to 2017, all six Nebraska players selected in the NFL Draft have been selected on the draft’s third and final day — in which rounds four through seven take place. The Huskers haven’t had a player selected in the second round since 2015 and in the first round since 2011.
Where exactly Nebraska’s draft-eligible players will land remains to be determined, but if all goes according to plan the Huskers should at least blow their recent NFL Draft history out of the water. Based on a consensus from league analysts and draft experts, at least five Nebraska football alums have an opportunity to have their names called this weekend, with other former Husker prospects worth mentioning as well.
As Thursday’s first round approaches, here’s part one of a breakdown of former Nebraska football players that could be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft:
Cam Jurgens, center
Cam Jurgens began his Husker career as a tight end in 2018, transitioned to center following that season and had multiple bumps in the road adjusting to one of the more demanding positions in football.
That he could be the first Nebraska football player selected in this weekend’s draft reflects extremely well on both Jurgens’ work ethic and Nebraska head coach Scott Frost’s player development and willingness to stick with the Beatrice, Nebraska native through snapping issues in 2019 and 2020.
Jurgens posted a brilliant 2021 campaign, which culminated in a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection from the league’s coaches. He allowed just 13 quarterback pressures all season while keying multiple dominant performances for Nebraska’s running game.
He earned an invitation to the NFL Combine in March, where he posted an extremely impressive 4.92 seconds 40-yard dash and 25 reps on the bench press. At Nebraska’s pro day, he recorded a 33-and-a-half inch vertical jump and a broad jump at nearly 10 feet.
Jurgens’ athleticism, particularly his downfield movement and ability to dominate as a pull blocker in zone running concepts, has skyrocketed his draft stock. Concerns about Jurgens’ health and size persist, but The Athletic’s Dane Brugler and ESPN’s Jordan Reid have Jurgens rated as the second-best center in the 2022 draft class.
The general opinion on Jurgens is that he could be selected in the second or third round, and it’d be a moderate surprise to see him slip to day three. At any rate, Jurgens’ development in 2021 was nothing short of remarkable and he possesses the athletic tools to be a more-than-capable starter for an NFL franchise.
Cam Taylor-Britt, cornerback
Like Jurgens, former Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt’s collegiate success and pre-draft testing numbers elevated himself to a projected second-day NFL Draft pick.
Taylor-Britt, who was voted a team captain ahead of the 2021 season, leaves behind an impressive collegiate career in Lincoln. As one of the leaders of a deceptively impressive Nebraska defense last season, Taylor-Britt posted a career high 51 tackles, including a sack and three tackles for loss, while also posting 12 passes defended and an interception. His season culminated in Second-Team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive season.
Even as he started 29 of Nebraska’s last 30 contests dating back to 2019, perhaps two of his best performances as a Husker came in consecutive weeks. Taylor-Britt was one of the best players on the field in Nebraska’s 32-29 loss to then-No. 9 Michigan on Oct. 9, posting a career-high 11 tackles along with three pass breakups.
Against Minnesota a week later, he once again led the defense. Taylor-Britt recorded seven tackles, but had a career-high two tackles for loss as well as a sack, where he completely blew up an attempted Golden Gopher trick play. In the second half, Taylor-Britt pulled down a near-improbable interception in the end zone, using his athleticism and ball-tracking ability to snatch a touchdown away from Minnesota.
What makes Taylor-Britt an appealing NFL Draft prospect, aside from his physical intangibles, is his versatility. He’s a willing tackler with 100 total tackles in the last two full seasons the Huskers played (2019 and 2021), has experience on special teams and has logged starts at both cornerback and safety for Nebraska.
He also fits the bill athletically, running a blistering 40-yard dash of 4.38 seconds at the NFL Combine. At Nebraska’s pro day, he recorded a 33-and-a-half inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-11 inch broad jump.
Brugler has Taylor-Britt graded as the No. 8 cornerback and the No. 57 prospect overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, with a projected landing spot in either the late second round or third round. Reid projects Taylor-Britt similarly, as the No. 10 cornerback available with a third-round projection. His diverse skillset should allow that projection to be realized, and Taylor-Britt should be in a position to contribute immediately as a rookie.
JoJo Domann, linebacker
Former linebacker JoJo Domann, according to both Brugler and Reid, is the third-highest ranked Husker draft prospect behind Jurgens and Taylor-Britt.
However, Domann also is entering his professional career on the heels of one of the most impressive individual seasons anyone on Nebraska had in 2021, parlaying a strong campaign into a Second-Team All-American selection by the Associated Press at defensive back. He was the jack-of-all-trades for the Blackshirts last season, showcasing his well-rounded ability at every level of the Husker defense.
In the passing game, Domann broke up five total passes and had two sacks and interceptions, the latter a career-high mark. Elsewhere, Domann had nine tackles for loss, 72 total tackles and two forced fumbles — all coming in just 10 appearances in 2021. His level of play has been sustained too, leading Nebraska’s defense in tackles for loss and forced fumbles in 2020.
Last season, Domann seemingly produced a highlight play weekly. Whether he’s making an incredible sideline interception against Ohio State, forcing a turnover on downs against Michigan State with an impressive open-field tackle or blowing up a second-and-goal against Northwestern, seldom a week went by without Domann making a serious impact.
Domann’s athleticism, quick open-field burst and playmaking ability makes him an extremely tantalizing prospect. Like Taylor-Britt, Domann has experience at safety — the position he was originally recruited to play at Nebraska — as well as on special teams. That versatility should undoubtedly serve him well as he looks to contribute early in his professional career.
Still, concerns about Domann are prevalent. He’s torn his ACL twice, which caused him to miss the entire 2017 season, and also missed time due to injury in 2019 and 2021. He’s also relatively old by NFL rookie standards, as the Colorado Springs, Colorado native will turn 25 before the NFL season begins.
That hasn’t seemed to impact his stock much though. In fact, the opposite could be occurring if the pre-draft process is any indication. An April 25 article from The Athletic that anonymously surveys NFL executives’ thoughts about different players in the draft singles out Domann by name when mentioning linebackers that have seen their draft prospects gradually improve.
Brugler has Domann ranked as the No. 10 linebacker, projecting him to go in either the third or fourth round. Reid, meanwhile, has Domann projected and evaluated as a safety at the NFL level, ranking him the No. 19 safety with a fifth or sixth round projection.
It would not be a surprise to see Domann find a home late in the third round, however he’ll more than likely be selected in the early goings of the draft’s final day.