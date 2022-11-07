Basketball season has already snuck up upon us with hundreds of Division I teams tipping off tonight, and fans of the Husker men’s team have hardly noticed. That’s because of a combination of drama surrounding Nebraska’s marquee sport, the success of the volleyball team, and a women’s basketball team primed for an all-time season. That lack of noise may well be a welcome development for head coach Fred Hoiberg’s fourth team in Lincoln, another built on transfers but perhaps better prepared for Big Ten success.
Here are ten storylines entering what could be a make-or-break season for Hoiberg.
10. Will 3-point shooting improve?
Nebraska entered last season billed as a sharpshooting team with five-star freshman Bryce McGowens, JUCO transfer Keisei Tominaga and Xavier transfer CJ Wilcher joining the ranks of proven shooters in Kobe Webster and Lat Mayen. That team shot just 32% from deep, ranking 263rd nationally, per Kenpom. Now, three of those five are gone with the latter two graduating and McGowens joining the NBA ranks.
Wilcher took awhile to catch on but ended up leading the team in 3-point percentage with a 40.6% clip. Tominaga didn’t adjust as quickly, shooting 33% from distance. All indications are that Hoiberg intends to lean on defense this season, but boosting the team’s 3-point percentage by at least two percent would do wonders for the offense. It’s possible if Tominaga improves and senior transfer guards Sam Griesel and Emmanuel Bandoumel maintain their respectable marks achieved in lower conferences.
9. Does the tempo slow?
With added size, this Nebrasketball team is built to battle on the boards against brutish Big Ten contemporaries. If it pursues offensive rebounds more, it would be natural to expect some drop-off in tempo. The Huskers have played at the fastest pace in the Big Ten each of the past three years. Might they slow it down with a bigger, more experienced team headlined by a 6-foot-7 fifth-year lead guard in Griesel? And would that help the Huskers better adapt to their physical conference or prove futile to try to match opponents’ strengths?
8. How much time will the Cali kids see?
Even with McGowens’ departure, Nebraska still fields two of its top four recruits since the turn of the century, according to the 247Sports composite. Both are California products — sophomore forward Wilhelm Breidenbach and freshman guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. Both have size advantages at their respective positions as Breidenbach stands 6-foot-10 and Lloyd Jr. at 6-foot-6.
The former is likely contending for a starting spot in the frontcourt after emerging as a consistent member of the rotation as a true freshman before a season-ending injury late in nonconference play last season. Lloyd Jr., a true freshman from powerhouse Sierra Canyon, likely chose the Huskers over contenders like Arkansas, Oregon and Georgetown expecting more playing time. But he may not get it right away if his nine minutes in Nebraska’s exhibition loss at Colorado serves any indication.
These two West Coast transplants could be the future of Nebraska’s program if they decide to stick around, but seem set to take a back seat to the veterans.
7. New additions bring tournament experience
Nebraska’s veteran transfer contingent — Griesel, Bandoumel and junior forward Juwan Gary — have not only played a lot of Division I hoops but boast winning experience. Griesel started four years for a North Dakota State team that made the NCAA Tournament out of a one-bid league his freshman season and nearly got back last year. Bandoumel started every game as a double-digit scorer for SMU, a top-seeded NIT team, last year. And Gary was a role player for the best team of them all, Alabama, which spent a considerable amount of time in the top-25 over the past two seasons.
Those three should be able to add to elder statesman senior forward Derrick Walker’s leadership and intangibles while providing an example of how to win. How much that experience matters, in both games played and won, will depend on how the guards adjust to a higher level of play and how Gary adjusts to a potentially larger role.
6. Can the Huskers weather a menacing nonconference schedule?
Of the Huskers’ nine scheduled nonconference games, five come against Power Six conference teams. That’s without accounting for at least one more in the ESPN Events Invitational and a pair of Big Ten games mixed in before the conference slate gets fully underway. From 2020 to 2022, the Huskers played three, two and four Power Six teams, respectively, in the nonconference stretch.
The lineup features St. John’s, Oklahoma, Boston College, Creighton, Kansas State and either Memphis or Seton Hall after Oklahoma. Sure, the Tigers aren’t in a Power Six conference, but the AAC is the next closest thing, and Memphis comes off a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Each of those teams rank well ahead of Nebraska in kenpom.com’s adjusted efficiency rankings. The Huskers’ added experience will help early, as will a short runway opening against three mid-majors in their first four. But this team will need time to mesh with just four returning contributors. A couple wins in that stretch should probably be a welcome result.
5. Will the rebounding improve?
Hoiberg has said he desires to focus on defense and rebounding with this group, a noble aspiration in the rugged Big Ten. Nebraska has added the requisite size to be competitive on the glass, and it’s a discipline sometimes determined by effort.
Still, it’s a “believe it when you see it” proposition. Walker returns as the leading rebounder, although his status to start the season is unclear. Little rebounding production returns beyond him as Breidenbach ranked seventh on last year’s team in rebounds per game but played just 10 games. Griesel, a big guard, and Gary, who produced half of his boards on the offensive end last season, will help in that regard. So will 6-foot-11 JUCO transfer Blaise Keita and perhaps redshirt freshman forward Oleg Kojenets.
This team at least has the pieces to create second chances for itself and eliminate them for its opponents. Even improving to the mean in those areas would be a boon after rating 348th of 363 Division I teams in offensive rebound percentage and 307th in opponent offensive rebounding percentage, according to kenpom.com.
4. Can the Huskers take advantage of a watered-down Big Ten?
The Big Ten, despite its postseason woes, has sent a nation-leading nine teams to the NCAA Tournament each of the past two seasons. It’s a tough climate for a historically moribund basketball program like Nebraska to exist in. This season may prove a departure from that norm as the league seems flooded in parity. Just 3 of the 17 players named to the All-Big Ten teams last season return, including none from the first or third teams.
Indiana is the consensus favorite, returning most of its starters and adding two five-star recruits, but flamed out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season after barely sneaking in. Just two other teams, Michigan and Illinois, slipped into the AP’s preseason top-25 poll. It presents an opportunity for the Huskers, who haven’t finished outside of the Big Ten’s bottom two since 2017-18, to move up the ranks. Don’t be fooled though — there’s also no consensus bottom team, and the Huskers could very well earn that unfortunate honor if things go awry.
3. Will the defense rebound to its 2020 level?
One of the few bright spots of a morose COVID-affected 2020-21 campaign was a competent Husker defense. Nebraska ranked 40th in kenpom.com’s adjusted defensive efficiency, its best mark since 2015, but was weighed down by its 179th-ranked offense. They returned to form last season with a defense that rated an embarrassing 178th.
This roster full of long, switchable pieces is better suited for the less glamorous side of the ball than past Husker outfits. That’s an approach that could help them grind out a few ugly wins in conference play, especially with few or no expected standouts in the league. A top-50 defense would be a welcome sight in Lincoln, where the gridiron product has offered the opposite this year.
2. Will anyone take a leap and emerge as a go-to option?
One drawback to Nebraska’s relatively deep, interchangeable roster is that it lacks a top scoring option. Griesel could provide that, but only if his production assimilates smoothly from the Summit League, and he may be more focused on setting his teammates up.
Walker and Keita could play plenty, but Nebraska may not want to lean into post play and try to outduel the Big Ten’s bevy of elite big men. The most likely approach is scoring-by-committee, something Nebraska hasn’t really had in the last decade outside of a forgettable 2019-20 campaign. This team needs to find some offensive juice, but it could be a working formula this season with a better defense. There could conceivably be four, low double-digit scorers on the roster.
The best picks for leading scorer are probably Wilcher by mostly replicating his shooting output with an increased role and Bandoumel by taking on more of a playmaking and shot-creating burden than he did at SMU while playing off a ball-dominant scorer in Kendric Davis. But don’t be surprised if Nebraska also leans on Griesel or Walker for a crunch time bucket.
1. Can Hoiberg hold onto his job?
Like Scott Frost, Hoiberg agreed to a reduced buyout, and we saw how that went for the former. But Hoiberg never established set-in-stone standards with athletic director Trev Alberts as Frost did. It’s unclear what Alberts needs to see from this season to resist cleaning house, as Hoiberg has done with his roster every season to worse results than he enjoyed at Iowa State.
He’s an established Power Six winner with NBA chops, and Nebraska has the facilities and recruiting acumen to keep pace with its contemporaries. So it’s hard to believe the ship won’t eventually be righted to some extent. It’s also difficult to see Alberts looking kindly on another year at the bottom of the Big Ten. A competitive season and near .500 record, which this Nebraska squad is capable of, would likely satisfy the Husker faithful and inspire some confidence in the program rebuild that was expected with “The Mayor’s” arrival.