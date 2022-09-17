The skies cleared about a half hour before kickoff on a rainy Saturday, and for a few minutes, it appeared as if all was sunny in Lincoln.
Nebraska won the opening toss and deferred. The Husker defense, stripped of their Blackshirts, got a rare stop to force a punt.
Nebraska’s offense responded with perhaps its most impressive drive of a season full of them early on. Junior quarterback Casey Thompson found junior receiver Trey Palmer three times, the last one a 32-yard connection for the game’s first score.
That was before Oklahoma brought a torrent of yards and points.
The Sooners were held up on two of their first three possessions then scored touchdowns on six of their next seven drives. The score shifted from 7-7 to 28-7 within six minutes of game clock between the first and second quarters.
The defense bent then broke. Meanwhile, the Husker offense stalled. The offensive line opened great holes not for its talented running backs but for OU’s front seven. The Sooners piled up four sacks and eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage before the break.
“They (Nebraska’s players) started out fast, and now I need to get them to be consistent with it, and to come out and do it again,” interim head coach Mickey Joseph said postgame.
It was a confluence of recent issues that have plagued Nebraska— a moribund offensive line and defense — and old ones resurfacing — penalties that worked to put Nebraska in a four-score hole by the midpoint. A fumble on the opening drive of the second half conspired to dig that hole even deeper, into a trench. Both teams had their backups on the field midway through the third quarter.
In a break of cruel irony, freshman running back Ajay Allen left the game with an injury and was replaced by redshirt freshman Gabe Ervin Jr., who suffered a season-ending injury against OU last season.
If nothing else, the game offered an opportunity for playing time for younger players, something that didn’t come from the Huskers’ first three games, all of which they were favored by double digits in. Ervin Jr. was arguably Nebraska’s best performer as he amassed 60 yards on seven carries in garbage time.
Sophomore quarterback Chubba Purdy, Thompson’s potential successor, saw some run as he led the offense for much of the second half. He flashed athleticism, rushing for a touchdown amid several other scrambles, but showed questionable decision-making with one interception and another near pick.
Altogether, it was a Saturday that could have been memorable for Joseph, Nebraska’s first black head coach across all sports, but one he will perhaps want to forget. It showed that Nebraska’s issues run deeper than former coach Scott Frost, and a complete overhaul is probably necessary, even if Joseph and most of the offensive staff are new themselves. The Huskers’ temporary leader took much of the short-term blame as he hopes to make the title permanent and turn his alma mater around.
“This comes back to me,” Joseph said. “It’s not my kids’ fault, not my assistant coaches’ fault. This is on me. I’ve gotta accept responsibility for it, and I have.”
Nebraska’s ambitions of competing in the Big Ten West, and perhaps even for a bowl game, shifted from unlikely to unfounded. That’s not to say it’s a lost season by any means. Athletic director Trev Alberts paid Frost an extra $7.5 million to fire him last Sunday, three weeks before his buyout dropped, in search of “having a different voice and having some new energy” because he believed he owed it to the players. And the Huskers are four games into 2022 with two-thirds of the season still in front of them.
It should not be lost that Nebraska’s players have undergone a tumultuous week with the leadership change and should be more prepared and cohesive with more time.
“It’s definitely been a challenging week,” sophomore linebacker Nick Henrich said postgame. “I mean a lot of players here, Coach Frost sat in our living room and recruited us, so we believed in him. Now we really believe in Coach Joseph and what he’s doing. It's been a tough week, but I think the guys did a good job of sticking together.”
The real proving ground will come in two weeks, after a bye, when Nebraska hosts Indiana before taking a Friday trip to Rutgers, two subpar Big Ten teams wholly capable of beating a dysfunctional Nebraska squad. Last year’s Huskers, with all their flaws, likely would have killed for a stretch of the conference schedule like that.
Against the Sooners, this Nebraska offense was bad and the defense worse. But it was the former that had higher expectations entering the game. This team, despite its 1-3 record before even reaching the heart of Big Ten play, may have a better offense than last year. It didn’t show on Saturday.
Palmer, Nebraska’s best offensive player for much of the game, repeatedly found separation from a solid group of OU defensive backs and had a career-high in catches and receiving yards (10 for 92) but also fumbled. Thompson didn’t have enough time in the pocket to make the plays he did for Texas last year in a near upset of the Sooners. Those two, and the rest of the skill players — so long as Allen returns — can be competitive in the Big Ten. Although, the line will be hard-pressed to improve with sophomore offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka injured and set to redshirt according to Joseph. He indicated they’ll consider restructuring the line by looking around the roster to create a cohesive five-man group. The defense, too, will clearly need to improve.
This game was never expected to be a tell-all of Nebraska's season much less the program trajectory. What really matters will be how this team regroups with winnable games waiting in the next month and how it handles the hire of its next coach.
Not all is lost, but a rebuilding curve awaits. Athletic director Trev Alberts got a head start by putting Nebraska’s name into the ether. Its showing on national TV with a studio show present probably didn’t help its cause. Eight more opportunities await, but Nebraska should approach them with muted expectations.
Until then, coaches, fans and players alike may enjoy a 13-day reprieve from the drama and malaise of modern-day Nebraska football.