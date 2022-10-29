Halloween weekend brought few treats for Nebraska.
That much was true, at least for the end of the first half and the entirety of the second, as a once-close game suddenly felt out of reach after a few plays.
The taste of an upset — and the Huskers’ first win over a ranked opponent since 2016 — was in the air for much of the first half. Nebraska had the ball with a 9-6 lead over No. 17 Illinois midway through the second quarter. The Huskers were coming off a touchdown drive and got the ball back after holding the Fighting Illini to a three-and-out.
Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple called a pass on first down as he is wont to do, and junior quarterback Casey Thompson left the ball just a bit behind sophomore running back Rahmir Johnson as a 20-plus yard gain slipped from his hands. Two plays later, Thompson felt the need to take advantage of the moment and got rid of the ball as he was hit hard. The pass was intercepted in the middle of the field, returned to the Nebraska 11-yard line and gave the lead back to Illinois two plays later.
It got worse. Thompson was injured on the interception, his second of an otherwise productive day, and was helped off the field. Sophomore quarterback Logan Smothers took over on the next drive in which the Fighting Illini forced a punt. Illinois moved downfield and scored a touchdown to extend its lead to 20-9 heading into the locker room. Thompson hoped to extend the Husker lead to double digits but instead found himself sidelined with his team down double-digits within seven minutes of game clock.
“I was surprised it got away that quick,” interim head coach Mickey Joseph said. “It got away from us.”
That sequence of plays proved a microcosm of the game.
If the interception shifted the momentum, the Illini’s touchdown before the break felt like an early nail in the coffin, closing the door at least three-fourths of the way, with a half of play still remaining. That sentiment held true as the Huskers debuted their third quarterback of the day, redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy. They couldn’t gain much traction starting the third quarter with the ball but received one last treat. Illinois sophomore receiver Isaiah Williams fumbled without contact on a potential breakaway play, giving the Huskers the ball well into Illini territory.
Purdy threw an interception, his second in 20 attempts this season and Nebraska’s third of the game, three plays later.
From there, the Fighting Illini built a two-touchdown lead with a long field goal drive and silenced any doubt with another field goal set up by an early-fourth quarter Nebraska fumble. The score didn’t progress from there as Nebraska fell 26-9 to Illinois with just 29 total yards in the second half.
The trajectory of the game, in which Nebraska’s hopes slowly climbed in the first half before taking a sudden, precipitous drop, proved Thompson’s value. The ineptitude of the Husker attack without him showed that the offense goes as Thompson does, despite his shortcomings and turnover-prone tendencies. Junior receiver Trey Palmer, the Huskers’ best player for much of this season, was held in check to the tune of one catch for one yard.
And yet Nebraska moved the ball in the first half as few have all season against the nation’s beststatistical defense. Thompson found a flock of unlikely targets — sophomore receiver Alante Brown and senior tight ends Travis Vokolek and Chancellor Brewington — for big gains to move the ball downfield on several early drives. Nebraska amassed 173 passing yards in the first half but just 15 without Thompson in the second. Joseph, a former Husker quarterback, noticed the difference as clearly as anyone else.
“I think anywhere around the country, between (quarterback) one and two, it's going to be a big gap,” Joseph said. “I think there is a gap between them.”
That reliance on one quarterback is a formula all too familiar for purveyors of Nebraska in recent years after four straight years of offenses led by the talented but flawed Adrian Martinez.
Thompson has thrown 10 interceptions, and has three-straight games with multiple picks. And yet Nebraska desperately needs a quick recovery from his arm injury. The Huskers lack the requisite offensive line for the run-based attack Scott Frost wanted and that Purdy or Smothers would need to succeed.
If Thompson is sidelined for an extended period, this won’t be a replication of last year’s effort without Martinez, when Nebraska nearly beat a 10-win Iowa team on the strength of the Blackshirts defense. The Huskers, if healthy, can win a couple more games. The coming month brings several matchups against division rivals — Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa — who are more beatable than the surging Illini. Joseph may want to win multiple to feel good about his odds at securing the full-time job and end the season on a somewhat-positive note. The Huskers haven’t beaten any of the three since 2018.
It was always going to be an uphill battle for Joseph to lead his alma mater to its first bowl game since 2016. But that’s increasingly so now despite the Huskers showing some real life in a wide-open Big Ten West. A full-scale rebuild is in store, regardless of whether or not Joseph manages to land the full-time job. The Fighting Illini, in their second season under Bret Bielema and now 7-1, show that process needn’t take as much time as it has in Lincoln.
For now, the streak continues. A once-dominant program teeters toward an uncertain future with a 22-game losing streak against ranked foes.