Sleet fell, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple went down on the sideline, and redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy was helped off the field with an injury. Little went right in the first half for the Huskers in The Big House, but they found themselves within striking distance.
Down 17-3 at halftime, Nebraska was in an improbable but not impossible situation, similar to how it trailed the Wolverines 13-0 at the break last year before taking a late lead and losing by just three points.
This time, one of the nation’s best second-half teams, and best teams overall, maintained control. It didn’t take as long this time for the outcome to come into focus, but perhaps longer than expected, as neither team scored until the last minute of the third quarter when Michigan extended its lead to three touchdowns.
The Wolverines bled Nebraska to death, just as its two prior opponents had. For a third week in a row, Nebraska faced an elite running back — this time the nation’s leader in rushing touchdowns. And for a third week in a row, the Huskers held the ball carrier without a single explosive gain but allowed a productive day as Michigan’s Blake Corum tallied 162 yards and a score and on 28 carries.
Nebraska’s defense continued to look improved from early season form but hardly elite. Maybe it would have been a different outcome with junior quarterback Casey Thompson playing for Nebraska, at least closer, but probably not. It was essentially the same result, achieved in different fashion, as the Huskers suffered in those past two games.
The loss showed the Huskers have some of the right pieces, they’re just not all available or used correctly. However, many of those key parts have come from Nebraska’s good work in the transfer portal, offsetting recruiting misses and attrition.
“We have to recruit better as a staff,” Joseph said postgame. “And we will.”
In the victor, Nebraska perhaps saw a glimpse at a model to try to replicate — an outfit built for cold and inclement weather and physical, Big Ten football. Michigan served an image of what Nebraska used to be: dominant in the trenches, possessing an elite running back, a capable quarterback and talented players on the edges.
The host school displayed how the programs have diverged since their shared national title in 1997, or even since both suffered losing records in 2020 with their former-quarterback-head-coaches on the hot seat.
“They’re really good on the o-line and defensive line,” Joseph said. “That’s what really good Big Ten teams look like.”
Joseph, who may well get the full-time job, recently said Nebraska is “chasing Ohio State.” Perhaps it should chase Michigan. The Wolverines are actually closer to Nebraska in talent and recruiting than they are to their chief rival.
But the Wolverines may well win “The Game” in two weeks for the second year in a row because their run-based attack and slightly-superior defense is more resistant to aberration or Midwest weather in November.
The Wolverines looked the part in dominating, if not blowing out, the Huskers in what could have been a let-down game. They smothered Nebraska’s talented receivers and forced its backup quarterbacks to make throws they were largely incapable of. Nebraska’s Smothers took over for Purdy late in the first half but made little difference.
Junior receiver Trey Palmer found himself subdued, as he’s been since his school-record performance against Purdue, to the tune of four catches for 15 yards. Junior running back Anthony Grant, another big offseason acquisition, chased last week’s 115-yard performance with 22 yards on 11 totes.
The Wolverines didn’t break a single 30-yard gain (Nebraska had one) and won by four scores despite the Huskers not allowing any turnovers or big special teams plays. Michigan head man Jim Harbaugh has orchestrated a turnaround of biblical proportions. Nebraska won’t ask its next coach to flip the program that quickly — it took Harbaugh seven years to beat Ohio State — but its adversary offered a template to success on Saturday.
Nebraska was understaffed in the second half, on its third quarterback and with Joseph calling the offensive plays to spell Whipple, but the Huskers hardly had a chance before the ball was even kicked off.