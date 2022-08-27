It played out like a perfectly twisted renewal of Nebraska’s historic 3-9 campaign in 2021. Head coach Scott Frost added an 11th-straight loss in one-score games and watched his overall record as Nebraska’s leading man fall to a clean 15-30. The former national title-winning Husker quarterback has won one-third of his games calling the shots for his alma mater. This particular loss may ultimately prove fatal, but there’s a lot more to unpack.
After all of its shortcomings, and flashes of brilliance, Nebraska still had a shot. The Huskers found themselves trailing by three points in Ireland with 2:12 on the clock, 96 yards to go and no timeouts. The ultimate two-minute drill.
They didn’t need that long. After moving slightly upfield with two completions, junior quarterback Casey Thompson threw behind his receiver who barely tipped the ball before it was intercepted forty-five seconds of game time after the drive began. It was eerily similar to the play 11 minutes of game clock earlier — when Thompson threw high and the ball was also touched by the intended receiver before being picked off. After the first pick, Northwestern went and scored the go-ahead touchdown. But after the second, they simply had to run out the clock.
Thompson’s uneven second half came after a brilliant first half that saw him throw for 223 yards and a touchdown and punch in another on the ground. Then, early in the third quarter, he kept a play alive while being pursued some 15 yards behind the line of scrimmage before launching the ball downfield to junior receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda for a 58-yard completion.
“I knew if I could just buy some time, I was gonna reverse field and actually go all the way to the other side of the field, and then I actually saw Isaiah go deep, and he actually threw his hands up three or four times,” Thompson said postgame. “....So once I saw him, I just stuck my foot in the ground and just made a play.”
That set up a touchdown to give the Huskers back the lead after trailing 17-14 at halftime. Sophomore Marques Buford Jr. forced a fumble on a long Northwestern run, then junior edge rusher Caleb Tannor recovered it. Junior running back Anthony Grant, the JUCO offensive player of the year in 2021, scored from 46 yards out the next play. Nebraska’s offensive transfers played a massive part in giving the Huskers a 28-17 lead. Then, a missed attempt at an onside kick helped shift the momentum midway through the third quarter. The Wildcats scored with a short field and put themselves in position to retake the lead early in the fourth after the aforementioned interception.
The Huskers came out fiery in both halves but also relinquished double-digit leads in both. The Huskers scored first off a 32-yard touchdown connection to Garcia-Castaneda, a New Mexico State transfer. They went up 14-3 before the defense started to show real cracks in its facade.
So where does Nebraska stand after a nine-month offseason full of guarded optimism and new faces largely brought them back to the same place. Are the Huskers in store for another three months full of tight games? Quite possibly. They certainly look to have the offensive talent to put themselves in games against better opponents, starting with Oklahoma in three weeks.
Thompson amassed 355 yards through the air, 120 of which went to Garcia-Castaneda. Senior tight end Travis Vokolek had 63 receiving yards before an injury early in the second half. Junior Trey Palmer, an LSU transfer, looked like the top target he was expected to be. He caught eight passes for 68 yards as the Huskers attempted to get him the ball in any way possible. He could've flashed plenty more had Thompson found him on a couple breakaways in the third quarter that he overthrew. And maybe the result would have been different had they connected. You can play that game with a number of critical plays, starting with an inopportune fumble ruling at Northwestern’s 10 that the TV analysts disagreed with. The same could be said for the onside kick decision.
“At that point in the game, I thought all the momentum was on our side,” Frost said. “I thought if we got it, we could end the game.”
The Huskers had ample opportunities to win the game. A different result for the missed 56-yard field goal attempt to end the first half may have seen the game tied at the end of regulation, it’s hard to say.
The defense, a major strength in 2022, leaked like a sieve. Northwestern racked up 527 total yards of offense, its most since the season opener of its Big Ten West title run in 2020. The Wildcats’ junior quarterback, Ryan Hilinski, had a career day with 313 passing yards and two scores despite entering the game as one of the Big Ten’s most uninspiring signal callers. Some of Fitzgerald’s decisions to run on third down and long in the red zone reflected that sentiment. Northwestern also got its signature ground game rolling, mostly in the second half, as its tandem of juniors Evan Hull and Cam Porter each surpassed 90 yards with a touchdown apiece.
For Nebraska, Grant totaled 117 total yards, 101 on the ground, and two touchdowns after a slow start to the game. His performance appeared to give the Huskers a clear top ball carrier after a position battle that ran through the offseason and much of the 2021 season prior to Grant’s arrival. He, Thompson, Palmer, Garcia-Castaneda, Vokolek, and junior wide receiver Marcus Washington, Thompson’s fellow Texas-transfer, provide the Huskers ample playmakers. In a new-look offense under new coordinator Mark Whipple, Nebraska has the weapons to compete with any team in the Big Ten, as they did last year, and perhaps flip the result. That goes for contests against Purdue, Illinois (whom Nebraska has struggled against under Frost), Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and maybe even Michigan on the road. But that’s only if a reloaded defense holds up their end of the bargain. The offensive line, which looked imperfect in a mostly bend-don’t break performance, will also need to improve to give them the offense their best shot.
“These games are all decided by two or three plays, and there’s gonna be nine more of them this year like that,” Frost said. “And we have to make sure we’re on the right side of those plays.”
Strap in, Lincoln, because it appears more likely than not Nebraska is in for another rollercoaster season of close games. They proved unable to change the outcome to start a new season. Will they learn from the result?