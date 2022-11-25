IOWA CITY — When the clock hit zero, they rushed to the end of the field, massing around one singular golden object.
This wasn’t your typical group of Black Friday shoppers. And that massive trophy the visitors left with wasn’t for purchase, this one was earned. A group of ‘kids,’ overjoyed to win a rivalry game — a veritable trophy game — for the first time since 2014.
It was bigger than that, though. The Huskers all but spoiled the Hawkeyes’ senior night and their chance at a repeat trip to the Big Ten Championship Game. They did so as a double-digit underdog in a place they hadn’t won in a decade, no less.
And it came amid a maelstrom of speculation, culminating in an ESPN report about the Huskers’ prospective new coach — nourishment for a fanbase starved for news after a two-plus month search — less than an hour before kickoff. In his final game as the interim head coach of his alma mater, Mickey Joseph finished with a win Nebraska’s two previous coaches couldn’t manage despite several tries each, as his Huskers beat the Hawkeyes, 24-17. Referring to Nebraska overcoming its proclivity for losing close games, he delivered another headliner quote in the aftermath.
“If daddy don’t panic, the kids don’t panic,” Joseph said postgame.
Joseph and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple did so on their own terms, going against conventional wisdom, throwing the ball early and often against what was the nation’s sixth-ranked passing defense.
The Huskers moved the ball downfield on their first drive before missing a close field goal, but wasted no time upon getting the ball back. Junior quarterback Casey Thompson found junior receiver Trey Palmer for an 87-yard touchdown pass on the opening play of the drive to give Nebraska an early lead. It was the longest completion against the Hawkeyes all year, little surprise considering they had allowed the fewest 20+ yard passes in the nation.
Nebraska didn’t slow down from there. A couple drives later, a second strip-sack — the first led to a made field goal — set Nebraska up with fortuitous field position. Thompson found his fellow transfer Palmer for their second score of the night, this time from 18 yards out, to go up 17-0. The catch put Palmer over the 1,000-yard barrier on the season and gave him the program’s single-season receiving yards record, as he finished with 1,043 and nine scores off 71 receptions. He finished the game with nine catches for 165 yards in addition to the two scores.
It was also almost inarguably Thompson’s best game as a Husker, the signature game he enjoyed a few times with Texas last season but hadn’t put together yet for Nebraska. The fifth-year signal caller completed 20 of his 30 attempts for 278 yards and three touchdowns to no turnovers, all against an elite defense.
The game played out like opposite day, fitting considering Nov. 25’s moniker. Nebraska enjoyed the product of two early sacks, forcing and recovering the ensuing fumbles and knocking Iowa’s middling senior quarterback, Spencer Petras, out of the game. They added a third fumble recovery when the Hawkeyes muffed a punt early in the third quarter. That set up Thompson’s third touchdown pass, this time to his former Longhorns teammate, junior receiver Marcus Washington. Both teams traded a critical late-fourth quarter giveaway, and the Huskers came out on top 4-1 in the turnover battle after entering the game -6 compared to the home team’s +7.
Nebraska also finished with 25 fewer penalty yards than the Big Ten’s most disciplined team in that area. The turnovers, penalties and big passing day all added up to the third-most points the Hawkeyes have allowed all season — behind only undefeated Ohio State and Michigan.
The defense was strong in its own right. It forced those turnovers, after all, but held the Hawkeyes scoreless through nearly a half. It eventually relented two scores, and held firm for a field goal after the Nebraska offense’s own fumble. It also held firm on its final two drives while the offense, trying to run the clock out, buckled.
“They’ve been playing lights out for the last couple weeks, so we trust that we could put them back on the field and they was going to get a stop,” Joseph said.
The Blackshirts gave the Hawkeyes little room to operate, continuing to pursue backup quarterback Alex Padilla, forcing throws out of bounds and allowing just 13 yards between the two drives, culminating in a turnover-on-downs and a game-sealing interception.
It was a meaningful win for another coach on his second stint in Lincoln, interim defensive coordinator Bill Busch, who Joseph elevated to the role thanks in part to the trust and camaraderie they built in their time as assistants on LSU’s 2019 national championship team. On Friday, his group wasn’t suffocating, but it generated pressure and made big plays. The pass rush, finally playing at the level it was expected to have at the start of season, helped the defense survive.
Like everyone else on staff, and on the roster, Busch’s future is uncertain. So this win has to feel especially sweet for him after both units he oversaw, the special teams and defense, saw significant improvement once he took them over. He can credit his defense for standing composed against a composed, winning Hawkeye team in a game Nebraska may well have lost last season or earlier this year.
“It’s for the state, it’s for those guys, it’s for us, it’s for Nebraska,” junior edge rusher and captain Garrett Nelson said. “....For years these guys (Iowa) acted like our big brother, and like we’re lesser than them, and we were tired of it.”
Last week’s matchup — against a team the Hawkeyes beat by two scores — was supposed to be the more winnable of the Huskers’ final two games. This time, the Huskers started hotter, and built a cushion even they couldn’t give away. Nebraska improved on last year’s unseemly 0-8 record in one-score games to 2-5 this season. Maybe they can draw even next year.
It wasn’t pretty — the game evoked sensations of blown leads from games past — but it didn’t need to be. Nebraska won. At Iowa. Joseph left with a signature win, one stronger than the Huskers have enjoyed in a few years, in a locale the Huskers haven’t won at since Bo Pelini roamed the sidelines.
The Huskers’ transfers can be credited for much of the win, at least offensively. When it next takes the field, Nebraska will look entirely different for a second-straight season. Perhaps, though, it can build some continuity and a signature style moving forth.
Nebraska football may have reached the light at the end of a dark, looping tunnel. A return to the glory of decades past is far from a reasonable expectation, but Friday’s victory provided a strong ending note for the departees of a fragmented era, and a glimpse at what the Huskers’ future could look like if the program’s next leader can make full use of its resources and right the ship.