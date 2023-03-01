As the final buzzer sounded on Tuesday evening, a deflated murmur fell over Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The promising fireworks of the first half had slowly faded as Michigan State mounted a near-inconceivable second-half run, putting a screeching halt to the Huskers’ hottest-in-the-Big-Ten status. A mind-boggling 12 of the Spartans’ 17 second-half 3-point attempts landed, resulting in 54 total points in the final 20 minutes. Nebraska was outscored by 25 points in the second half to fall 80-67, its first home loss since Jan. 25.
“It is disheartening. It hurts,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “We have not felt that in that locker room in awhile and now how are we going to respond to that."
But the mere fact that a late-February loss to Michigan State comes as a massive disappointment, exemplifies the progress Nebraska has made over just the past month. Enough headway, in fact, for renowned Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo to call the night a “big win” for his Spartans.
Early on, it looked as if Michigan State’s massive Saturday collapse would carry into Tuesday’s matchup. The Spartans started 1-of-9 from the field and shot just 28% in the first half. Ultimately, it would be the Huskers who crumbled instead, but not before an electrifying start. Nebraska came out firing on all cylinders and fed the hungry crowd.
“I came back here to experience that type of atmosphere,” senior guard and Lincoln native Sam Griesel said of the crowd postgame.
Fittingly, fan-favorite junior guard Keisei Tominaga started off the night with a 3-pointer. But it was freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence who led Nebraska early, scoring nine of the team’s first 17 points. After being knotted up 10 apiece, the Huskers embarked on a 17-2 run aided by the Spartans’ inability to get shots to fall.
Griesel and Tominaga drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to push Nebraska’s lead to 25-12 before Tominaga capped off the run with an and-one layup. With 6:30 left in the first half, the Huskers’ 15-point advantage would be their largest of the night. Michigan State made attempts to cut into the lead, but Nebraska responded each and every time for the remainder of the first frame.
“We were flying around,” Hoiberg said. “I thought our contests were maybe as good as they have been all season.”
Senior forward Derrick Walker played a large hand in that, scoring seven points on three tough layups in the final five minutes before halftime. His production helped the Huskers outscore Michigan State 20-8 in the paint in the first half.
It was all smiles into the locker room. The four-headed attack of Griesel, Walker, Lawrence and Tominaga combined for 36 of the Huskers’ 38 points, and the Huskers led 38-26. The lack of production off the bench would soon spell disaster for Nebraska, though.
Walker started the second half the same way he ended the first, muscling his way for a contested layup. But what followed will surely haunt the Husker seniors.
“We played some pretty damn good basketball tonight for a good chunk of that game,” Hoiberg said. “We played, unfortunately, 24 really good minutes of basketball and then when they got rolling it was hard to shut them off.”
Senior guard Joey Hauser started a Spartan hot streak with a 3-pointer, and the floodgates soon opened. Michigan State made its first five 3-point attempts in the second half, narrowing its deficit to three, 48-45, with 14:57 remaining.
Tominaga did his best to counteract the Spartans, and managed to do so for the first six minutes of the second half. He scored eight of Nebraska’s first 15 points out of the break, including a massive pump-fake 3-pointer in transition to push Nebraska’s lead back up to 10, 55-45, with 14 minutes left to play. However, it went all downhill from there for the Huskers.
“I thought we had some good looks that we did not knock down,” Hoiberg said. “We had too many turnovers in the second half and you have to find a way to get a quality shot up on the board. They capitalize off turnovers.”
From behind the arc in the second half, Hauser went 3-of-5, sophomore guard Jaden Akins went 4-of-6, and senior guard Tyson Walker overcame a sluggish start, hitting 3-of-3. As a team, the Spartans shot an astonishing 71% from deep in the second half. Coupled with the Huskers’ near-eight minute field goal drought from 14:01 to 6:03, Michigan State slowly pulled away. The Spartans took a 57-56 lead with 8:21 remaining and never looked back.
Nebraska scored just 12 points in the final 14 minutes of the game, a disappointing ending to what originally looked like an emphatic victory.
The Huskers have one more regular season game remaining, a matchup with Iowa in Iowa City on Sunday.