The month of March was madness for Husker athletics. From tournaments to national championships, each week saw various events in which freshman athletes thrived.
This month’s winner continued to be a key factor and starter for her team, putting together a tremendous month of play.
The DN Freshman Athlete of the Month is softball infielder Katelyn Caneda
After finishing February with a 9-6 record, Nebraska softball headed into March with 20 games in front of it. The month included the last few non-conference tournaments for the Huskers before they kicked off Big Ten Conference play. Nebraska was dominant throughout the month, going 15-5 to improve its season record to 24-11.
Freshman Katelyn Caneda played a major role in that stretch at second base for the Huskers. She delivered one of the team’s best performances across the month, even earning herself Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. The Cerritos, California native nabbed the award in the first week of March after hitting .471 with eight hits and five RBIs at the Hillenbrand Invitational. Caneda also earned her second home run of the season at the invite, which came in the team’s win over then-No. 13 Arizona.
Caneda’s momentum continued throughout the month, finishing with 28 hits, 17 RBIs and a team-best batting average of .400. Along with her athlete of the week performance, Caneda also shined multiple times in March. Her most eventful batting game came in the team’s win over Kansas City on March 19 where she had three hits for three RBIs. Then, in the team’s win over Purdue on March 24, Caneda forced an early 2-2 tie with an RBI single before her team went on to win 9-7.
But it wasn’t just the batter’s box where Caneda shined. At second base, Caneda hauled in 63 catches, 34 of which were putouts and 27 assists to finish with a fielding percentage of .957. She also turned three double plays, one of which came her best game from the field in a win over Purdue on March 25. In the win, she had six catches, five of them assists, a putout and a double play.
First honorable mention: baseball infielder Dylan Carey
Nebraska baseball began its first full month of the season with 16 games. After finishing February at 3-3-1, the Huskers went 11-5 in March, pushing its season record to 14-8-1.
Freshman infielder Dylan Carey played in 15 games for Nebraska in March, continuing the run he started in February. Carey played a major role for the Huskers both at third base and as a batter. The Castle Rock, Colorado native finished the month with 18 hits, nine RBIs and a batting average of .319, the fifth-best on the team.
He also hit three doubles, a triple and a home run. Carey’s performance also pushed his season hit total to 29, third on the team. His best game at bat came in the team’s win over Hawaii on March 4, where he had four hits for two RBIs.
On the field, Carey finished with 31 catches, 22 of which were assists, and eight putouts, and he now has a fielding percentage of .977. Carey is now third on the team in assists, with 32. His best game in the field was in the team’s loss to Ole Miss on March 5, where he had four catches, three putouts and an assist.
Second honorable mention: softball outfielder Talia Tokheim
Caneda wasn’t the only freshman who delivered an outstanding month of play for Nebraska softball. After only playing three games in February, freshman outfielder Talia Tokheim played in 12 games for the Huskers in March. Whether as the team’s designated hitter or as its right fielder, Tokheim produced solid numbers for Nebraska.
The San Carlos, California native finished the month with 12 hits for 11 RBIs and a batting average of .359. She also hit six doubles and three home runs. One of her home runs came in the team’s win over California State University, Northridge on March 5. Tokheim’s two-run home run came in the eighth inning, giving her team an 11-7 lead to put the game away. Her best game at bat, however, was in the team’s loss to Wichita State on March 10, where she hit two home runs for four RBIs.
Tokheim didn’t have much activity in the field. But when she did take position in the outfield, she didn’t waste the opportunity. Tokheim finished with six catches, four of which were putouts and one being an assist, shifting her fielding percentage to .833. Her best game in the field was in the team’s win over Missouri State on March 11 where she had four catches, two of which were putouts and one being an assist.
Third honorable mention: tennis player Leo Linquet
The Nebraska men’s tennis team continued its season with five dual meets in March. The Huskers went 3-2 in the month to improve its season record to 9-7.
Freshman Leo Linquet put together another successful month. As the only freshman for Nebraska, Linquet continued to represent the team as its No. 2 singles player and has competed in the No. 2 doubles with junior Nic Wiedenhorn.
Throughout the month, the Buenos Aires, Argentina native went toe-to-toe with some of the top players in the nation. Linquet finished 2-3 in the singles, winning against Ball State and Omaha. Though he had more losses than wins, he faced off against No. 25 James Trotter of No. 2 Ohio State and No. 10 Andrew Fenty of No. 5 Michigan and stood his ground.
He also helped Wiedenhorn go 3-2 in the No. 2 doubles in March, winning over Ball State, Omaha and then-No. 74 Michigan State.