The month of April was filled to the brim with events for Huskers athletics. For many teams, the postseason is growing closer, meaning every event counts now more than ever.
This month’s winner carried on the performance she gave last month, leading her to earn the DN’s honor for the second month in a row.
The DN Freshman Athlete of the Month is softball infielder Katelyn Caneda
The Husker softball team entered its last full month of the regular season with a 15-game stretch. They went 8-6, with one game being canceled, improving their record to 32-17 on the season and 12-8 in the Big Ten.
Freshman Katelyn Caneda continued her role at second base for Nebraska and produced another impressive month of action. In 14 games, Caneda put up strong numbers for the Huskers from both her field position and the batter’s box.
The Cerritos, California native continued to hold the team’s best batting average throughout the month, which now stands at .396. Caneda started off the month by capping off a huge three-game series against Michigan. She went 5-of-8 in the series, bringing her batting average at the time up to .416.
Caneda ended the month producing a total of 19 hits, nine RBIs and two doubles. Her best game came in the team’s win over Indiana on April 14. In the victory, Caneda went 2-of-4 with four RBIs. Her season total in hits and RBIs are now 57 and 33, respectively, both of which are in top three for the team this season.
Caneda’s presence in the field was also immense, particularly the latter half of April where she went seven straight games with four or more catches. She finished the month with 53 catches, 27 putouts, 25 for assists and four double plays, bringing her fielding average to .965. She is now third on the team in putouts and assists, both with 82.
First honorable mention: baseball infielder Dylan Carey
The Nebraska baseball team played 19 games in the month of April. The Huskers went 10-8, with one game being suspended, and now stand at 24-16-1 on the season and 9-6 in the conference.
Freshman infielder Dylan Carey provided another big month of action for Nebraska. Carey continued to represent the Huskers as a batter and their third baseman, playing in 16 games throughout the month.
The Castle Rock, Colorado native finished the month with 15 hits, eight RBIs, three doubles, a home run and a batting average of .282. Carey’s best hitting performance came in the team’s win over Omaha on April 25. After the Huskers lost to the Mavericks two weeks earlier, Carey helped Nebraska snatch the win by going 2-of-3 with four RBIs, leading to a 6-3 victory for Nebraska.
On the field, Carey hauled in 39 catches, 27 for assists, 11 putouts and three double plays, bringing his fielding average to .976. His best fielding performances came against Northwestern on April 15 and Minnesota on April 28. In both games, Carey brought six catches and a double play.
Second honorable mention: tennis player Leo Linquet
The Nebraska men’s tennis team concluded its regular season in April with six matches before competing in the Big Ten Quarterfinals. The Huskers went 4-2 in the month and lost the quarterfinals, making their season record 13-10. Nebraska's 13 wins are the most in a season for the team since 2016, when it finished 14-13.
Freshman Leo Linquet played a key part in the team’s success as he finished out the regular season as the team’s No. 1 singles player. Linquet earned the position after going 3-1 in No. 2 singles throughout the first three weeks of April.
The Buenos Aires, Argentina native even earned his first conference win in singles at the start of April. Linquet took down sophomore Loren Byers of Penn State to hand his team the victory. After winning two of his next three matches, Linquet moved up to No. 1 singles for the team’s final regular season match against Wisconsin.
Though the match ended in a defeat for Linquet, it helped cap off a big first season for the freshman. Linquet’s first match back in January saw him represent Nebraska in the No. 3 singles, and now he’s moved up to be the team’s top player.
Linquet also continued representing the Huskers as the No. 1 doubles player, alongside senior William Gleason. The duo went 4-2 in April, including a win against Illinois in the Big Ten Quarterfinals.
Third honorable mention: track and field thrower Hillevi Carlsson
The Nebraska men’s and women’s track and field teams began the 2023 outdoor season in earnest over the past month. Both competed in a number of invitationals to give their athletes the opportunity to shine in their respective events.
Freshman Hillevi Carlsson competed in four meets for the Huskers in her main event — the hammer throw. Carlsson earned two second-place finishes and two fifth-place finishes.
The Falun, Sweden native’s pair of runner-up finishes came in the 2023 Jim Click Shootout and Multis and the 2023 Kip Janvrin Open. In the Jim Click Shootout, Carlsson earned silver by finishing the hammer throw with a personal-best toss of 201 feet, 9 inches (61.49 meters).
The throw placed Carlsson No. 6 all-time for Nebraska in the event, and she’s one of three Huskers this season to crack the top 10.
Prior to Nebraska, Carlsson represented Sweden at the European U18 and U20 Championships, where she recorded a personal best mark of 198 feet, 7 inches (60.53 meters) in the hammer throw.