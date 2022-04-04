The end of March was another quiet week of action for Husker athletics before entering an energetic weekend to start the month of April.
For this week’s winner, they helped their team dominate in a four-game homestand both on offense and defense.
This week’s winner is softball catcher Ava Bredwell.
Nebraska softball competed in four games across the week, featuring an in-state bout against Creighton and a three-game series versus Rutgers.
The Huskers finished the week 4-0, taking down the Bluejays 15-0 before sweeping the Scarlet Knights in emphatic fashion.
Through the four games, freshman catcher Ava Bredwell played part in the four-game stretch with three hits, three runs and two RBIs off 11 at-bats.
In the win over Creighton, Bredwell finished the game with a hit, an RBI and a run off three at-bats. Then in the game one win over Rutgers, the Shawnee, Kansas native finished with a sacrifice fly RBI off two at-bats. The RBI came in the second inning when the Huskers were trailing 3-1, sparking a four-run frame that helped Nebraska claim a 12-4 victory.
In the game two win, Bredwell delivered two hits, including a double, off three at-bats. She also scored the first of two runs the Huskers had in the win. Finally in the series finale, she had a run scored off three at-bats.
On the season, Bredwell has a batting average of .283 along with a fielding average of .986.
First honorable mention: baseball infielder Core Jackson
Nebraska baseball also had a one-game duel versus Creighton before having a three-game series against Ohio State over the weekend.
The Huskers fell to the Bluejays 3-2 before sweeping the Buckeyes.
Freshman infielder Core Jackson continued to be a key factor offensively and defensively for Nebraska, finishing the week with three hits, two RBIs and a run off 11 at-bats along with six assists defensively.
In the loss to Creighton, Jackson brought in two hits and an RBI off four at-bats along with two defensive assists. The RBI gave Nebraska an early 1-0 lead in the second before the eventual defeat.
In game two of the Ohio State series, the Wyoming, Ontario native pulled in another hit, run scored and RBI off four at-bats for Nebraska in the win. The RBI came off a sacrifice bunt to give the Huskers their first run of the game. Jackson also had three defensive assists in the win.
Second honorable mention: track and field athlete Till Steinforth
The Nebraska track and field team split up over the weekend, competing in the Mike Fanelli Track Classic, the Pepsi Florida Relays and the Central Nebraska Challenge from March 31 to April 2.
Freshman Till Steinforth competed at the Central Nebraska Challenge in Kearney on Saturday. He led the way for Nebraska at the meet, competing in four events. The freshman was second in the 110-meter hurdles (14.74 seconds), fourth in the 100 meters (11.10 seconds), seventh in the pole vault (14 feet, 11 inches; 4.55 meters) and ninth in the javelin (159 feet, 9 inches; 48.69 meters).