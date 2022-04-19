Whether it was via big wins or overall team production, it was a thrilling week of action throughout Husker athletics.
For this week’s winner, it was an electrifying series of games where they took part in a team’s high-powered offense.
This week’s winner is softball catcher Ava Bredwell
The Nebraska softball team competed in five games across the week, a double-header against Iowa and a three-game bout versus Minnesota.
The Huskers finished the week 5-0, outscoring their opponents 51-12. Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell took part in Nebraska’s explosiveness, delivering an astounding performance for the team.
Bredwell went nine of 14 in the batter’s box, racking up six RBIs along with a triple.
The Shawnee, Kansas native went into the week with a batting average of .298. After the five-game stretch, she’s now sitting with an average of .366, the third best on the team. Bredwell helped her team to victory in the first game against Iowa, hauling in a season high five RBIs in the 14-1 win.
Bredwell also had a season-high three hits at the end of the stretch in a 11-8 comeback win over Minnesota. Off of Bredwell’s three hits, she made it home twice during the game, which helped Nebraska tie things up at eight before the eventual win.
First honorable mention: Baseball infielder Core Jackson
The Nebraska baseball team originally had a five-game stretch for the week, but its home in-state bout against Creighton was suspended due to weather conditions, so it ended up being a four-game series versus BYU.
The Huskers lost the series 3-1 to the Cougars, but freshman infielder Core Jackson put up a solid performance in the series. Although Jackson played in three of the four games, and went one for nine in hitting, he more than made up for it defensively.
The Wyoming, Ontario native finished his three-game stretch with 11 catches and nine assists, putting his fielding average at .939 on the season. On the season, Jackson is currently third on the team in assists.
Second honorable mention: Track and Field high jumper Tyus Wilson
The Nebraska track and field team competed at the Sooner Invitational from April 15-16.
Freshman high jumper Tyus Wilson began his outdoor season at the invite, after finishing eighth in the high jump at the Big Ten Indoor Championships. At the invitational, Wilson finished third in the high jump, making it his second top-three finish on the year with a clearance of 6-feet, 8 3/4 inches (2.05 meters). This jump is 1-foot (.03 meters) shy of Wilson’s season best, which he earned back in January at the Nebraska Graduate Classic.
The Sterling, Kansas native earned bronze after clearing his first three heights without scratching once before eventually ending the run at his final height. Wilson was one of four to make it up to 6-feet, 10 1/4 inches (2.10 meters) at the invitational, and finished behind Nebraska junior high jumper Mayson Conner, who won the event.