Junior guard Jaz Shelley put on a show Saturday afternoon in the Puerto Rico Clasico. Even on a day where Nebraska had 22 turnovers to its opponent’s 10, they were able to overcome Mississippi State for a thrilling 73-65 overtime win on the back of Shelley, who matched her career-high of 32 points.
Shelley amassed that total while shooting 7-of-12 from the 3-point line. She single-handedly lifted Nebraska’s 3-point percentage to 40%, as the rest of the team went just 5-for-18 from behind the arc. Mississippi State didn’t find much success from downtown either, shooting 3-of-13 from the 3-point line. However, its point of emphasis was getting the ball in the paint, outscoring the Huskers 42-20 in that area.
Shelley started the scoring for Nebraska, hitting her first 3-point attempt of the game followed by a floater to give the Huskers an early 5-4 lead. Nebraska managed to keep its slim lead through the first quarter, ahead 18-16 thanks to Shelley and junior forward Isabelle Bourne, who scored seven and six points in the quarter, respectively.
The second quarter was the lowest-scoring period of the game, as both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net. However, the Huskers outscored the Bulldogs 11-10 in the period to give themselves a 29-26 lead at halftime. Shelley was the leading scorer at the break with 10 points after connecting on another 3-pointer in the second quarter.
Shelley and Bourne continued to be the focal points for the Huskers in the second half. They scored nine of the Huskers’ 11 points in the third quarter. Their production was necessary to keep Nebraska afloat offensively, as sophomore center Alexis Markowski —the team's leading scorer coming into the game with 14.7 points a game — was held in check by Mississippi State’s senior center Jessika Carter. She finished with just six points, but did nab a team-high 15 rebounds. Nebraska eventually had Markowski stand on the 3-point line and let Bourne battle Carter down low. Still, the Huskers managed a 40-39 lead after three quarters of play.
Sophomore guard Kendall Moriarty hit two 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter to give the Huskers a five-point cushion with 6:20 left to go in the period with a score of 46-41. The Bulldogs were not ready to give up, however, as they went on a 6-0 run to take a 47-46 lead, their first since halfway through the first quarter. Shelley, sensing the momentum shifting, answered the run with another 3-pointer to give Nebraska the lead back with 3:45 left in the game. Bourne scored the next five Husker points, followed by a pair of Markowski free throws, giving Nebraska a 56-50 lead with 1:46 remaining.
All Nebraska had to do to close out the game was not turn the ball over and make free throws. However, that didn’t happen.
After two made free throws off a Markowski foul for Mississippi State, sophomore guard Allison Weidner turned the ball over on the Huskers’ next possession. This led to two more made free throws for the Bulldogs to cut the lead down to 56-54 with 1:10 left to go in the fourth. Nebraska’s defense, which had been playing lights out all night, got stops on its next three possessions, forcing Mississippi State to foul. In the final minute of the game, though, Nebraska went 1-for-6 from the free throw line. This concluded with Weidner getting fouled with 17 seconds left on the clock with the Huskers up 57-54.
If she made either of her two free throw attempts, Nebraska would have pushed it to a two-possession game. However, Weidner missed both free throws, and the Bulldogs, with no timeouts left, rushed down the court. After swinging the ball around the 3-point line and not finding an open shot, freshman Debreasha Powe had to heave a stepback shot from behind the arc with a hand in her face. It hit nothing but net to force the game to overtime with the score tied 57-57.
Nebraska continued its trend of missing free throws, as Markowski started overtime missing a pair after getting fouled. Nebraska went 9-of-21 from the free throw line for just a 43% clip on the day. Mississippi State senior guard Asianae Johnson, who finished the game with 10 points, scored the first points of overtime on a strong drive to the rim. The Huskers felt the game slipping away, but Shelley had other plans. Shelley bucked the trend of missed free throws on the next possession, making both of her attempts, and then started slinging it from deep.
Shelley, who was 3-of-9 from the 3-point line heading into overtime, hit four 3-pointers on four straight possessions. She hit one from both elbows, and pulled up twice from the top of the key, nailing all four. Shelley and Bourne's points were the only double-digit scorers for Nebraska with 32 and 18 points, respectively.
Shelley and the Huskers will look to continue their three-game winning streak against Virginia Tech on December 1st.