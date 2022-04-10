Entering the top of the seventh inning, Nebraska baseball was in decent position against a top opponent it had come close to cracking so far this weekend.
The Huskers trailed Rutgers just 3-1 entering the frame. When the frame finished, they would be down more than triple that.
In the disastrous seventh inning, Rutgers plated 10 runners on nine hits, giving it a 13-1 lead and sending fans at Haymarket Park rushing toward the exits.
No remedy was found in the later innings, as Nebraska eventually lost 19-1.
“It’s hard to imagine looking at the scoreboard at the end of it that it was a 3-1 game and we have a shot with a [pitcher] whose been pretty good for us this year,” Nebraska manager Will Bolt said postgame. “[Senior pitcher Tyler Martin] didn’t have it, and [Rutgers is] a good hitting team and it’s a good day to hit and they did what good hitting teams do.”
The apocalyptic inning began with sophomore center fielder Ryan Lasko singling to open the inning, reaching third on sophomore left fielder Evan Sleight's single.
Lasko scored on a deep fly single by junior catcher Nick Cimillo, which was misplayed by freshman right fielder Garrett Anglim.
With the Huskers now down 4-1, a hit by pitch loaded the bases for the knockout blow. Rutgers senior shortstop Danny DiGeorgio's grand slam firmly put the game out of reach to solidify the Rutgers victory.
The grand slam was not the only home run of the frame, as junior first baseman Chris Brito later launched a two-run blast, giving Rutgers a 10-1 lead.
The onslaught furthered with a two-run double by Sleight and an RBI single from sophomore third baseman Tony Santa Maria, which put three more runs on the board for a 13-1 lead.
Although the game was at one point within reach for the Huskers, Nebraska got off on the wrong foot in the top of the first inning. Sleight hit a two-run homer off senior pitcher Dawson McCarville, giving Rutgers an early 2-0 advantage.
McCarville’s start on the mound was short-lived as he was pulled midway through the second inning in favor of freshman pitcher Jackson Brockett.
“I didn’t think he was very good. I didn’t like his delivery,” Bolt said. “They were getting ready to go up 4-0, and Brockett came in and did his job.”
Brockett had his most successful relief outing yet for the Huskers allowing one earned run in over four innings pitched with four strikeouts.
“I liked my curveball a lot. In the beginning I was leaving it up a little bit but I made some adjustments and got it where it needed to be,” Brockett said postgame. “It really made a difference.”
Lasko put the second of five home runs over the fence for Rutgers in the top of the fourth, giving the Scarlet Knights a 3-0 lead.
Nebraska, meanwhile, notched its lone run in the bottom of the fourth. Senior center fielder Cam Chick opened up the inning well, smacking a double off the right field wall.
Nebraska later scored its run on a sacrifice fly by Anglim.
“We’ve gotta get more from our offense. We’ve gotta start fast,” Bolt said. “The way this team is going we’ve gotta play from ahead and stay ahead.”
Rutgers’ bats had no problems on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights recorded 19 hits in the contest, with eight going for extra bases. Brito was the star performer, with six RBIs and two home runs.
Nebraska drops to 12-18 overall, and 4-5 in conference. The Huskers next host Creighton on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.