Nebraska thrower and Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year Jonah Wilson doesn't care about the accolades. After earning runner-up at the NCAA Indoor Championships in the shot put, he reveled in the accomplishment for maybe a day and then was back to training for the outdoor season.
All Wilson cares about is throwing far.
“My mindset is to throw as far as I possibly can,” Wilson said. “I could have gotten eighth [at nationals] and if I threw 21 meters, I would have been happy.”
The senior, who threw a personal best of 20.91 meters in the shot put at the national meet, fell short of his desired mark but still earned runner-up honors.
This competitive mindset has driven Wilson’s success for the past six years as a collegiate athlete. For five years, Wilson competed at the University of Washington, where he was a three-time All-American and finished top-10 at both the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships in 2021, among many other accolades.
After Washington throws coach Andrew Ninow left Washington to join the University of Oklahoma staff, Wilson thought it was time for a change. With one more year of eligibility left, he was planning on following Ninow to Oklahoma but decided to take a visit to Nebraska because of its rich history in throwing.
After his visit to Nebraska, it was a done deal for Wilson.
“My gut told me this is where I needed to be, where I would throw the farthest,” Wilson said. “The whole reason I came here was to throw far.”
While Wilson knew he was capable of throwing far at Washington, he was frequently plagued by injuries. The most recent was a torn ligament in his hand after placing 8th at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Joining the Nebraska throwing squad under head coach Justin St. Clair has brought out the best in Wilson.
Since coming to Nebraska in August of 2022, Wilson has made an immediate impact. His personal best throw at the NCAA Indoor Championships was the second-best throw in school history and the best finish by a Husker men's track and field athlete at the NCAA Indoor Championships since 2018, according to Huskers.com. He was also the Big Ten champion in the shot put.
According to Wilson, surrounding himself with teammates who are like-minded and push him every day has allowed him to improve at Nebraska. Besides his teammates, St. Clair has been a huge factor in elevating Wilson’s performance.
“He’s kind of a genius when it comes to technique analysis and working with his athletes,” Wilson said. “He's really good at what he does.”
In fact, Wilson said he plans on staying in Lincoln after the outdoor season to continue being coached under St. Clair with hopes of competing on the world stage. Wilson’s first stop will be the USATF Outdoor Championships in July, where he will have a chance to qualify for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August.
According to St. Clair, it's Wilson’s mindset that puts him ahead of competition. St. Clair adds that his mindset impacts the team by creating a positive atmosphere and encouraging his teammates to embrace competition as he does.
“He has one of the best mindsets I've ever seen,” St. Clair said. “He's one of those individuals who enjoys competitions and likes putting on a show.”
Wilson also says he sees his mind as a powerful tool, and he even thrives on pressure.
“One of the intangibles I have as an athlete is I kind of encourage pressure,” Wilson said. “That pressure brings out the best in me when it matters.”
Looking back on a 16-year career, Wilson is proud of how far he’s come. The biggest lesson he’s learned? Trusting the process. According to Wilson, he was very skinny starting out, but his dad, who was also a thrower, prioritized technique over the weight room. This allowed him to develop good body awareness and high body control before getting stronger, which has contributed to a long and healthy career.
Wilson also found the power in trusting the process after his wrist injury, which he thought would be career-ending. After listening to his coach and following the plan, he was able to recover and come back stronger. Most importantly, he kept a positive mindset.
“It's easy to want to back off when faced with adversity, but you just can't,” Wilson said. “You have to believe things will work out.”
Wilson plans on taking this positive mindset into the outdoor season and his potential professional career. While he envisions Olympic medals in his future, that’s not what motivates him. He is merely focused on pushing his limits and seeing how far he can throw, one inch at a time.