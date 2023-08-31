Joseph Maier, senior sports editor: Minnesota 23, Nebraska 17
The Huskers are notorious for struggling in season openers. In fact, they haven’t beaten a Power Five team to begin the year since 2003. They’ve also lost their last four season openers on the road. I don’t expect that trend to change this year.
There is some hope that the offseason regime change will result in Nebraska’s first victory over Minnesota since 2018, but the Huskers are essentially being thrown into the deep end on Thursday night. It’s a less-than-ideal matchup for Nebraska as it tries to find its footing with completely new schemes on both sides of the ball. The Golden Gophers have traditionally been one of the Big Ten West’s most physical teams under head coach P.J. Fleck and may be emboldened under the prime time lights.
Minnesota isn’t without its own question marks heading into the season, though. They’re rolling out a new starting quarterback and running back duo and lost key pieces on both the defense and offensive line. But if Fleck’s staff has made one thing clear over the last few years, it's that they’ll be a tough out regardless of who’s suiting up in the maroon and gold.
My main concern for Nebraska in this matchup is its ability, or lack thereof, to air the ball out. Matt Rhule has committed to being a run-heavy team that’s strong in the trenches. Even if they accomplish that goal this season, it's unlikely they can out-physical the Golden Gophers in week one. Fleck has been executing that rough-nose style of play and winning bowl games with it for a while now. We have yet to see if the Huskers can establish a consistent ground attack, and given their lack of receiver depth and inexperience as an offense, they will need to do so to beat Minnesota.
Nebraska needs to avoid falling behind if they want a chance to control the game script and pull off a significant upset. I don’t trust the Huskers to overcome deficits just yet, especially against a Minnesota squad that traditionally controls the time of possession. Expect the game to be a relatively low-scoring slug-fest as both teams find their new identities. I’ll give the Golden Gophers the edge in this one given their experience, but Nebraska will keep it close under its zealous new leader.
Marissa Kraus, assistant sports editor: Nebraska 27, Minnesota 21
Call me an optimist, but I'm giving Nebraska a win in their season opener.
It will be Matt Rhule’s first showing as the Huskers’ head coach, so there are obviously a lot of unknowns heading into this matchup. Nebraska has a new quarterback in junior Jeff Sims, a revamped offense and, not to mention, a whole new staff who have yet to figure out how they operate on game day.
Even so, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck faces similar challenges. Minnesota is in its first season without quarterback Tanner Morgan since 2018 and will start the season with Athan Kaliakmanis as signal caller for the first time. Kaliakmanis gained a good amount of experience as backup to Morgan last season, playing in 11 games, including one against Nebraska, after Morgan was taken out for an injury. With 60 of 111 passing attempts for 946 yards and three touchdowns over the season, Kaliakmanis will be no easy opponent, but again, it will be his first full season starting with a relatively new offensive line as well.
Speaking of new blood, the Golden Gophers will also be playing without running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who was key to Minnesota's offense in his record-breaking career.
With new players on both teams' offense, it's difficult to rank one side over the other, but I do see promise in Sims, who is expected to be more mobile and dynamic than last year's starter, Casey Thompson. While his turnover rate has raised concerns, he does have something to prove as a starting quarterback and has already shown strength in both his arms and legs.
While Minnesota’s secondary was dominant last season, particularly in third down stops, they lost most of their defensive starters. However, Sims and the Huskers still face the threat of fifth-year senior safety Tyler Nubin, who is one of the best in the Big Ten and even predicted to be a first round pick.
Even so, Rhule seems confident in his defense, with many veterans returning including junior defensive linemen Ty Robinson, senior linebacker Luke Reimer, sophomore defensive back Malcolm Hartzog and senior defensive back Quinton Newsome. So, if anything, I think the Huskers’ experience on defense could be an advantage over Minnesota's restructured offense.
Both teams are bringing new blood to several key positions, so we really don’t know what to expect, but Nebraska brings talent and experience that I think will carry them out on top. However, in order to do so, the Huskers must find a way to close out the game — something they weren’t able to do last year against the Gophers, losing the lead in the fourth quarter and allowing a 10-point run — a scenario Husker fans know all too well. Will this curse continue? Time will only tell.
Anthony Rubek, assistant sports editor: Minnesota 21, Nebraska 17
You could not have asked for a tougher environment for Matt Rhule’s first game as Nebraska’s head coach.
Traveling to a Big Ten divisional foe during week one of the season, in prime time nonetheless, means all eyes will be on the Huskers. Heading into Minnesota with several coaches and players making their Nebraska debut, we won’t know what to expect of the team until the game is well underway. That being said, the expectations are high, and there’s no better way to start Rhule’s tenure than beating the Golden Gophers for the first time since 2018.
Like the Huskers, Minnesota comes into the season with many question marks after losing quarterback Tanner Morgan and running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who had been with the program since 2018. Replacing them are sophomore quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and graduate transfer running back Sean Tyler, who each have potential to perform up to the standards of their predecessors. The Golden Gophers still have head coach P.J. Fleck on the sideline, who has led the team to back-to-back nine-win seasons. While Minnesota may not have as high of a season projection this year, they still have more upside than the Big Ten teams Nebraska has fallen to in its past two season openers.
Minnesota may showcase more of a passing attack this year, bringing in a pair of transfer receivers in senior Corey Crooms Jr. and junior Elijah Spencer, who each had over 800 receiving yards at their previous schools. Rhule has been heavy on praising the secondary throughout camp as many key contributors return. However, the Huskers field a new duo at starting safety with senior Omar Brown and junior DeShon Singleton. With both players seeing primarily special teams action last season, they have to be ready and sure not to get beat over the top.
On the offensive side, how will Nebraska fair with its new faces? Junior transfer Jeff Sims has the look to be a top Big Ten quarterback, but can he show that off in week one? The Golden Gophers' defense has been ranked inside the top 10 nationally for the past two years but lost several starters over the offseason, including starting defensive backs Jordan Howden and Terell Smith. It will come down to Sims being able to attack the secondary with a group of receivers who also lack Big Ten experience.
I can see this game going either way. While a win would be major for the culture and growth of the Huskers, I trust P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers more, as they already have the pedigree of what it takes to be a winning Big Ten team.