Nebraska women's basketball beat writer Ben Drozd joins the show to talk the Huskers' tournament chances as they enter the home stretch of the regular season. Sports editors Gavin Struve and Joseph Maier also discuss Nebraska men's basketball's big win over Penn State and the latest in Husker Track and Field.
Scarlet Fever Season 4 Ep. 11: Nebraska women's basketball bubble watch
- Joseph Maier, Gavin Struve, Ben Drozd
Ben Drozd
Gavin Struve
Senior Sports Editor
Joseph Maier
Assistant Sports Editor
