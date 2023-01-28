Nebraska traveled to College Park, Maryland on Sunday afternoon hoping to rebound after back-to-back losses and a slew of injuries. The Huskers kept it close early, but ultimately fell 82-63.
With starters senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel and junior forward Juwan Gary both out for the season due to injury, head coach Fred Hoiberg continued the experiment of a new opening lineup. Freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence earned his second consecutive start in Bandoumel’s place. Senior guard Sam Griesel, freshman guard Denim Dawson, junior guard Keisei Tominaga and senior forward Derrick Walker rounded out the rest of the starting group.
Nebraska’s offense struggled to get going in the first few minutes, but Walker carried the team until his teammates found their rhythm. The Husker big man went on a personal 8-0 run which helped give Nebraska a 13-8 lead. The Nebraska defense held its own early, but Hoiberg chose to run a lot of zone, which Maryland eventually started to pick apart.
Down five points, Maryland responded with increased defensive pressure, which quickly made a difference. The Terrapins’ full-court trap forced four Husker turnovers and propelled them to a 9-0 run before the under-12 minutes timeout.
Coming out of the break, redshirt-freshman guard Sam Hoiberg checked in. Hoiberg, who scored six points in a then-season-high 18 minutes in the loss against Northwestern, was one of the lone bright spots for the Huskers on Saturday. In 11 first-half minutes, Hoiberg scored 11 points on 4-of-4 from the field and 3-of-3 on 3-pointers. Even with his help, Nebraska found itself down 40-30 at halftime.
In the second half, the Huskers’ offense seemed to open up. Griesel, who only took (and missed) one shot in the first half, began to play more aggressively, but it wasn’t enough. Maryland had an answer for everything.
The Terrapins defense continued to stifle the Huskers, who committed three turnovers early in the half, two of which led to points for Maryland. An overall messy sequence for Nebraska — ignited by a no-call on a Griesel missed layup — led to another easy Terrapin bucket.
Hoiberg continued his career night as he hit a contested long two-point shot, but his first miss came on a layup at the rim on the next trip down the floor.
At the 10-minute mark, Griesel subbed out with Maryland maintaining its 10-point advantage it mounted in the first half, 57-47.
With the Huskers’ floor general out of the game, running the offense became a group effort. Walker worked out of the high post while Lawrence and Hoiberg tried to work on the perimeter. They found a few open shots, but the only points they scored while Griesel was on the bench were from a contested 3-pointer from sophomore forward Wilhelm Breidenbach.
On top of the offensive struggles, sophomore guard CJ Wilcher picked up a technical foul for arguing with a referee about a foul call. Any glimpse of momentum Nebraska might have had was gone.
Maryland turned Wilcher’s technical into a five-point possession which ultimately sparked a 12-2 run. The Terrapins had finally broken the game open. With under seven minutes left, Maryland took its largest lead of the day, 71-52.
By the time the last media timeout came around, Maryland’s lead had grown to 78-56, and Hoiberg subbed out most of his starters, all but signaling defeat.
For the Huskers, only two players hit double figures. Walker led the way with 16 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Sam Hoiberg finished with 15 points off 6-of-8 overall shooting and 3-for-3 from distance in his 26 minutes off the bench. Griesel added eight points on just four shots attempted, but stuffed the stat sheet with six assists and four rebounds.
As a team, Maryland shot 24-of-26 from the free throw line, compared to Nebraska’s 9-of-15. The Huskers were also outrebounded 31-25.
As Nebraska heads into the second half of Big Ten play, expect Hoiberg to try different lineups and rotations. Specifically, his son made quite a statement today.
Nebraska will now prepare to travel to Champaign for a matchup with Illinois on Tuesday night.