The Huskers welcomed undefeated No. 3 Ohio State to Lincoln on Saturday, where they came up short, losing 76-67 to the Buckeyes.
3-point shooting doomed Nebraska in the eventual loss. The Huskers went 5-for-27 from behind the arc for an 18% clip, including going 1-for-14 from deep in the second half. In contrast, Ohio State shot 8-of-15 from the 3-point line for a 53% clip. Despite Nebraska winning the turnover battle 18-12, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Huskers’ poor shooting. Nebraska outscored Ohio State in the final three quarters 55-51, but the 13-point deficit Ohio State created in the first quarter was too much for the Huskers to overcome, especially with how poorly they shot from deep.
It was a rough start for Nebraska, as Ohio State got out to an early 6-0 lead. Sophomore center Alexis Markowski answered with a second-chance layup, but the Buckeyes rattled off a 7-0 run to give themselves a 13-2 lead at the first timeout. Freshman guard Callin Hake hit a 3-pointer for the Huskers after the timeout and Markowski scored inside a minute later to cut the lead to 13-7.
Hake hit another 3-pointer later in the period, but Nebraska struggled to keep pace the rest of the quarter. Ohio State closed the first quarter with a 25-12 lead. Markowski and Hake both finished the quarter with six points, the only Huskers to score in the period.
Nebraska managed to cut into the lead with a solid second quarter. Sophomore forward Annika Stewart made a layup off of a turnover to start the period for the Huskers. Senior guard Sam Haiby, who was scoreless in the first quarter, got her first bucket of the game on a fast break layup. A couple possessions later, Haiby hit a 3-pointer off her own offensive rebound. The Buckeyes answered right back, though, with a 3-pointer of their own the next possession to retain their 15-point lead with a score of 34-19.
Hake hit another 3-pointer three minutes later to cut the lead to 12. Markowski scored the Huskers’ next 6 points in the final 3 minutes, but Ohio State still held a 10 point advantage, 42-32, at halftime. With 12 points, Markowski was the only double-digit scorer at the half for Nebraska while Hake had nine points thanks to three made 3-pointers.
The Huskers showed their grit with a strong third quarter, although the stat box didn’t show it that way, as Nebraska was outscored 20-18 in the frame. On the Huskers’ first possession of the third quarter, Haiby was fouled on a putback layup after grabbing the offensive rebound, and made both free throws. A couple possessions later, Haiby got an and-one off of a driving layup. She made the free throw, then junior forward Isabelle Bourne made a layup off of junior guard Jaz Shelley’s steal, to cut the deficit to 42-39. Ohio State answered the 7-0 run with a 3-pointer, but Haiby kept the pedal down by scoring inside on a beautiful driving layup.
The Buckeyes wouldn’t back down either, however, hitting another 3-pointer in response. The back-and-forth continued for both teams. On the next Husker possession, Shelley scored on her own and-one in the paint. Bourne made one of her two free throws a minute later after being fouled, but Ohio State still led 48-45 at a media timeout. Nebraska had the ball out of the timeout, and coach Amy Williams set up a play for Shelley in the corner. It worked perfectly. Shelley got the ball wide open in the corner, but missed the tying 3-pointer. It was all downhill from there for the Huskers.
In the final 4:30 of the third quarter, Nebraska was outscored 14-5. The Buckeyes extended their lead back to 12 points to end the period with a score of 62-50.
Ohio State continued its run in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes started off the period with another 3-pointer to extend the lead to 15 points. That lead would prove too much for the Huskers to come back from, struggling to cut the lead back down the entire quarter. Nebraska outscored the Buckeyes in the fourth quarter, 17-14, but it wasn’t enough, as Ohio State won 76-67.
The Huskers had four double-digit scorers in the game. Haiby scored a team-high 16 points, Markowski added 15, Bourne put up 13, and Hake chipped in 11. Shelley, Nebraska’s leading scorer on the season, was held in check, struggling shooting the ball all day. She finished with six points on 2-of-12 shooting from the field and 1-of-6 shooting from the 3-point line. She did register five steals, however. Junior forward Rebeka Mikulasikova was the star of the day for Ohio State, scoring 25 points on 3-of-4 shooting from behind the arc. She also had seven rebounds and two steals.
Nebraska falls to 11-7 and 3-4 in the conference with the loss. The Huskers have now lost four of their last five games and will look to get back on track against Purdue on Wednesday, Jan 18.