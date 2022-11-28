After five harrowing seasons of the Scott Frost era, there’s a new kingpin of Nebraska football — Matt Rhule.
Rhule took the stage at his introductory press conference on Monday, two days after being announced as the 31st head coach of Nebraska football. Regarded as an elite program-builder, Rhule spoke of his vision for a more physical Husker team that can pull Nebraska from its middling state of affairs.
“We’re going to build a team that’s tough, we’re going to build a team that’s hard-working,” Rhule said. “There’s not a game that I expect to ever walk into where we don’t expect to win.”
Rhule has a history as both a defensive and offensive line coach, a trenches-first philosophy he highlighted on Monday. He wants to see Nebraska return to a type of team that controls the line of scrimmage and subsequently controls the game, a necessary emphasis should the Huskers hope to compete in the Big Ten.
Nebraska will mark Rhule’s fourth head coaching position in the last decade, having led Temple, Baylor and, most recently, the Carolina Panthers. He took the first two from the depths of 1-2 wins to 10+ win seasons in less than three years, a resume that caught the eye of Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts and ultimately made him Nebraska’s top choice for the vacancy.
“We’re at a critical juncture in our history as a football program,” Alberts said. “Having somebody that had a track record of understanding how to build a program at multiple levels, in multiple locales, and with multiple strengths and weaknesses, was really, really important to me.”
The coaching search has been a long one, spanning nearly three months after Frost was fired in early September. Alberts said he interviewed 13 potential candidates throughout the search, as he spent most of the 2022 season searching for the next leader of Nebraska football.
It’s no secret that the program is in dire need of a rebuild. The Huskers haven’t mustered a winning record since 2016, under Mike Riley, and have not been a significant player in the Big Ten since the Bo Pelini era. Nebraska has now had five men lead it out of the tunnel since 2014, including 2022 interim head coach Mickey Joseph, a sign of a program desperate for leadership.
“We can absolutely get University of Nebraska Football exactly where it's supposed to be,” Rhule said. “It will be hard, it may take time, but it will be done.”
Rhule will take over a team that, despite finishing just 4-8 in 2022, improved drastically after Joseph took over and even beat Iowa for the first time since the Pelini era. He will face the challenge of assimilating the current players to his plan, some of whom may be loyal to Joseph, while also bringing in his own staff and recruits.
“Not one player in that locker room signed up to play for me,” Rhule said. “But I wanted them to know that I chose to come coach you, I’m here to be your coach, I’d like to be your coach. I’m not one of those guys that comes in and runs everybody off.”
It is unclear if Joseph will remain on the staff, but Rhule spoke highly of him on Monday and has not ruled out his involvement in the future of the program. Alberts made it clear that keeping Joseph or anyone else on the current staff was not a prerequisite to the job and will give Rhule full control over his staff, as Alberts did in September when he handed the reins to Joseph.
Rhule praised Alberts' leadership, emphasizing that success will only come when the program is aligned. That led Rhule, who said he received numerous other coaching and broadcasting job offers, to return to coaching just over a month after being fired from Carolina. His stint with the Panthers is widely regarded as a failure, as he won just 11-of-27 games and was fired less than three years after taking the job. But it hasn’t turned him away from coaching.
“I’m just so much mentally tougher, what I went through was hard,” Rhule said of his firing. “I come here now, not hardened by that, but steeled by it. I feel really, really strong. I’m excited to get started with these players.”
The toughness Rhule leaned on during his time away reflects in his coaching style. He said he expects his players to be ready to be coached hard, starting in the weight room, all the way to the field and everything in between.
Nebraska is regularly out-physicaled by Big Ten opponents, outclassed at the line of scrimmage and has struggled to tackle, so Rhule has a tough job ahead of him. But he is ready for the challenge, setting his eyes on young, energetic coaches while leaning on his recruiting ties in Texas.
“The margin for error in the Big Ten in most games is pretty slight, you can’t beat yourself,” Rhule said. “If you can’t play defense in this league, there's three or four games a year where you’re going to get run off the field.”
Rhule may face lofty expectations, given Nebraska's pedigree as a championship-level program and his gargantuan contract, but after the last decade of failure, his goals are set firmly in the day-to-day operations. He believes that a bowl-game appearance is the bare minimum and that starts by only worrying about tomorrow.
“I want to compete for the Big Ten Championship, I want to compete for National Championships, I just don’t think we have the right to talk about that right now here today,” Rhule said. “We’re going to talk about, hey, let's be great this week.”