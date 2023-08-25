With the Matt Rhule era officially kicking off in less than a week, Nebraska is coming off a productive pre-season camp in preparation for their first road game of the 2023 season against Minnesota.
The Huskers ran a simulated game on Thursday night to see where they need to improve before they take on the Golden Gophers.
“You can sometimes get to this last week and want to hurry up and get to the game,” Rhule said. “But we have to maximize every minute to improve.”
With his first season as a Big Ten head coach right around the corner, Rhule feels right at home as he wraps up his first summer in Lincoln.
“I really am having the time of my life,” Rhule said. “I haven’t been this happy in a long time. You can probably tell by the look on my face.”
On Friday, Nebraska released its first official depth chart of the season. The biggest surprise was sophomore wide receiver Alex Bullock being listed as a starter alongside junior Isaiah Garcia-Cadstaneda and senior transfer Billy Kemp IV. Bullock shined throughout camp, earning a scholarship after originally walking onto the team out of Creighton Prep.
“You can’t deny what he’s done,” Rhule said of Bullock. “He’s been dynamic all camp, so he’s a starter for us.”
Wide receiver Marcus Washington is listed behind Bullock on the two-deep as the senior has battled injuries during camp. However, Rhule is confident that Washington will be ready for Thursday and is taking it “one day at a time.”
Rhule’s first game will look different from previous Nebraska head coaches. He will be the first since Bernie Masterson in 1946 to start his Husker career on the road. Despite the disadvantage, Rule is embracing the challenge.
“I love being on the road,” Rhule said. “I love being around the guys…It’s kind of like us against the world.”
Despite the team’s confidence heading into its first matchup, Minnesota provides a difficult first test. The Huskers have opened the past two seasons with Big Ten losses, both to teams with worse season outlooks than this version of Minnesota. However, Rhule is ready to end that trend.
He touched on the challenge of facing the Golden Gophers’ defense, which was among the best in the nation in third down stops in 2022. Rhule noted that Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is a great coach with great players who know what they’re doing.
“They have elite players up front and they are a big physical team,” Rhule said of Minnesota.
With Minnesota's secondary being one of the best units on both third down offense and third down defense, Rhule said the Huskers face the challenge of winning third downs on both sides of the ball.
Regarding his own secondary, Rhule is confident in several of his players, such as sophomore cornerback Malcolm Hartzog who Rhule said is “A plus on the field and A plus off the field.” Despite a minor injury, Rhule also praised fellow junior cornerback Tommi Hill whom he described as a “physical freak.” Other notables include a trio of safeties in senior Omar Brown, junior DeShon Singleton, and senior Phalen Sanford, whose speed is essential on both special teams and defense.
The safety tandem of Brown and Singleton also drew praise from their peers after both played sparingly last season. Junior defensive back Isaac Gifford stated he “cannot wait to watch” the new starters play this year, while sophomore running back Gabe Ervin Jr. compares Singleton to a linebacker during practice.
“[Singleton] is going to be a great player,” Ervin Jr. said. “I tell him every day iron sharpens iron… When he has to tackle Braelon Allen or somebody it’s gonna be good, and when I have to go against a big linebacker it’s gonna be good.”
One downfall that has haunted the Huskers over the last couple seasons is their ability to close out games, a detail Rhule has focused on since day one. He doesn't know when, but he said his team will eventually be one that plays its best in the fourth quarter. Rhule also noted a conversation with Tom Osborne, who talked about his best teams being the ones that were their best in the final minutes.
Rhule has instilled this goal of becoming a fourth-quarter team again into his players.
“When the ethos of who we are matches the legacy of what came before us then we go for the legacy that comes after us,” Rhule said.
The theme of legacy will continue in another form with the return of the Blackshirts, which will be announced Sunday.
The new tradition of awarding players with single-digit numbers will conclude today as the final three numbers will be given out to players voted by their peers as the toughest on the team.
As far as the mindset for facing Minnesota, it's all about confidence and having fun for Rhule and the Huskers.
“I’m confident that we’re gonna play hard,” Rhule said. “I’m confident that we’re going to be a physical team. I am confident that if things don’t go well early, we’re not going to panic… I'm confident we will have fun together.”