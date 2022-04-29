With the offseason comes departures and new arrivals for many teams in women’s basketball.
Nebraska is no exception, as it saw its fair share of departures and new arrivals so far this offseason.
Departures
Five days after the Huskers fell to Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Nebraska had its first two players depart the program. Senior guard Mi’Cole Cayton and freshman guard Ruby Porter both announced they would be departing from the Huskers.
Cayton announced she entered the transfer portal following her second season at Nebraska. The Stockton, California native originally transferred to Nebraska from California in the 2020-2021 season after battling multiple injuries.
While Cayton never started a game for the Huskers, she did contribute for the team in her 40 games across two seasons, sparking the team multiple times in the 2021-2022 season and even having a career-high 12 points in the team’s win over Wake Forest in December 2021.
Cayton finished her career at Nebraska averaging 2.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. As of April 28, Cayton has yet to commit to another program.
While Cayton entered the transfer portal, Porter announced her departure from the team to return home to Australia and continue her basketball career. Nearly two weeks following her announcement, Porter then signed with the Darwin Salties, a professional basketball team in the NBL1 North basketball league.
The Adelaide, Australia native played in 49 games and had 13 starts across two seasons for the Huskers and was one of three Australian players for the team, playing alongside sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne and sophomore guard Jaz Shelley.
Porter saw consistent action in her two seasons, finishing her Husker career averaging 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Freshman guard Whitney Brown was next for the Huskers to announce her departure before eventually announcing her transfer to Fort Hays State University, a Division II school in Hays, Kansas.
The Grand Island, Nebraska native took part in 45 games and had one start across two seasons for the Huskers. Brown joined the team as a preferred walk-on in 2020 and even had a career-high 14 points in a win over Ohio State in January 2021. Brown finished her career at Nebraska averaging 2.8 points per game and 1.2 rebounds.
The final Husker to depart from the team so far this offseason is junior forward Bella Cravens, who revealed she transferred to TCU earlier this week. Cravens spent two years at Nebraska after transferring from Eastern Washington following the 2019-2020 season.
The Laie, Hawaii native was a massive factor for the Huskers, starting in 32 of the 53 games she played in. Through her tenure with Nebraska, Cravens averaged 6.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
New Arrivals
While the Huskers have lost quite a chunk of their rotational players, they will be bringing in new additions to help fill the void. As of April 28, Nebraska has two incoming freshmen for the 2022-2023 season, guard Callin Hake and center Maggie Mendelson.
Hake signed with the Huskers on the opening day of the signing period in early November 2021 after committing to the school in July 2020. The Victoria, Minnesota native is coming into Nebraska as one of the top players in her home state, ranking at No. 7 overall according to Prep Girls Hoops. This is largely due to her scoring over 2,000 points and hauling in over 500 rebounds in her high school career.
Hake also finished her senior year averaging 22.2 points per game and is her high school’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder.
A few weeks after Hake joined the program, Mendelson signed her letter of intent in late November 2021 as a dual-sport athlete for basketball and volleyball. On the basketball court, the Ogden, Utah native stands as the No. 32 basketball recruit in the nation according to ESPN in 2022. Mendelson was also on the U.S. Under-16 National Team at the FIBA Americas Championship in Mexico in August 2021.
In her senior year, Mendelson was named the Utah Sports Commission's 2021 Female Athlete of the Year after averaging 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists per game in her final high school season.
But it’s not just the incoming freshmen Nebraska can look forward to as it also landed guard Maddie Krull, who is transferring from the University of South Dakota. Krull joins the team with three years of eligibility remaining. The Omaha, Nebraska native started all 35 games for the Coyotes in her second season and helped them advance to the Sweet Sixteen of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. For the 2021-22 season, she averaged 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Returnees
While the new arrivals will certainly help, players from this past season returning for another season are also a crucial part to keep momentum going. Outside of the departures, most of Nebraska’s roster is intact as of April 28.
However, the biggest return for the team came in the form of senior guard Sam Haiby, who announced she would be coming back for a fifth season on March 29. Haiby was one of three seniors for the team and has been a vital part of the team’s success throughout her Husker career.
The Moorhead, Minnesota native has started in every game she’s been in following her freshman year, tallying up over 1,380 points, 530 rebounds and 410 assists across 117 games.