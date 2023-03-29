Despite a disappointing early ending, Nebraska capped its most successful season in recent memory a few weeks ago. The Huskers exceeded expectations as they won their most Big Ten games since 2018 and reached .500 overall for the first time in head coach Fred Hoiberg’s four-year tenure.
In the weeks since, the program has gone quiet as players like junior guard Keisei Tominaga make decisions on their future and the Huskers dive into the portal for reinforcements. Despite the lack of action on the latter front, there’s impending movement given several of the top players in the portal last year didn’t enter until mid-April.
As such, with just three games remaining in the college basketball season, it’s a fitting time to look back on the 2022-23 Nebrasketball season. Here’s a countdown of the Huskers’ five best wins, with a couple of honorable mentions.
Honorable Mentions:
vs. Iowa, 66-50, Dec. 29
The first part of a season sweep over the border-state rival gave Nebraska its most dominant victory in conference play. All five Husker starters scored in double figures as Nebraska earned its largest margin of victory against the Hawkeyes since the 1950s.
Even in front of a diluted winter break crowd and coming off a shocking home loss to Eastern Illinois, the Hawkeyes came out flat, falling behind 29-8 in the first half. They trailed by as many as 24 points, shot 26% overall and provided the Huskers their first conference win of the season as a late Christmas gift.
Iowa righted the ship from there, piecing together a bevy of wins in the new year to comfortably reach the NCAA Tournament. But the Huskers holding the Big Ten’s highest-scoring offense to its season-low scoring output both hinted at and began a memorable Big Ten run within the confines of Pinnacle Bank Arena.
vs. Wisconsin, 73-63, Feb. 11
This win admittedly felt more significant at the time, before the Badgers lost three of their final four games and were relegated to the NIT (a secondary postseason tournament Nebraska would have loved to have been chosen for).
Still, it was meaningful for Nebraska to beat Wisconsin for a second-straight game (dating back to last season) after losing seven straight in the series from 2019-22. The win ultimately gave the Huskers a tie-breaker over the Badgers for a more favorable matchup in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament — although both teams lost on the first day.
Wisconsin sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn, an Omaha native who scored 19 points and drew the ire of the Husker crowd throughout, missed a potential game-winning shot in the final seconds. Nebraska promptly seized firm control in overtime and began a four-game win streak.
Tominaga scored 22 points on five 3-pointers, senior forward Derrick Walker added 18 points and eight rebounds and senior guard Sam Griesel posted 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Huskers overcame a 17-point second-half deficit.
5. vs. Penn State, 72-63, Feb. 5
The game that truly began Nebraska’s February hot streak, this is a win that looks more impressive in hindsight.
Penn State rose from the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble to win five of its final six regular season games before making a surprise run to the Big Ten Tournament title game and upsetting Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed.
Before all that, the Nittany Lions went to Lincoln, where they never led despite playing a relatively competitive game and getting eight 3-pointers from senior guard Seth Lundy. PSU fell victim to Tominaga’s career-high 30 points as he began a five-game streak of scoring at least 20 points.
4. @ Rutgers, 82-72, Feb. 14
Nebraska’s first shocker in Big Ten play came as a 14-point underdog off the heels of its win over the Badgers. The Huskers ventured to Rutgers, where they tallied 82 points — a season-high in conference play — in a win over the Big Ten’s best defense.
The Huskers seized control in the second half, shot 58% overall and made 12 3-pointers. Sophomore guard C.J. Wilcher nailed five of them en route to 17 points in a homecoming game for the New Jersey native, and Tominaga added 22 points of his own.
The loss, among others late in the season, arguably proved the difference between Rutgers making the NCAA Tournament and the NIT, as they ultimately fell to the latter despite appearing to be headed to the former all season. It was a Quad 1 win for Nebraska nonetheless — one of three on the season, all road games — and proved the Huskers, who had been strong at home in recent weeks, were capable of winning away from PBA as well.
3. vs. Maryland, 70-66, Feb. 19
Arguably the magnum opus of Nebraska’s 2022-23 home campaign, this victory thrust the Huskers into the fringes of the NIT conversation as they got back to .500 overall.
The hosts saw Maryland erase a first-half deficit and take an eight-point lead with as many minutes remaining. Then the Huskers stormed back to send the game into overtime, as the coach’s son and redshirt freshman guard Sam Hoiberg made pivotal plays down the stretch on both ends to complement Walkers’ 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks and Tominaga’s 20-piece.
Nebraska prevailed in overtime, sending PBA’s denizens into a frenzy as their team topped a Terrapins squad coming off a win over then-No. 3 Purdue. The victory holds up, too, as Maryland was one of four Big Ten teams to win a game in the NCAA Tournament. The Terps are one spot away in the NET rankings (just outside the top 30) from this, qualifying as a Quad 1 win for Nebraska.
2. @ Iowa, 81-77, March 5
Rivalry games offer added meaning, but these top two victories would probably assume these spots regardless of the opponents’ affiliations with Nebraska.
This one saw the Huskers complete an improbable season sweep over Iowa, spoiling the Hawkeyes’ Senior Day in the process. Sam Hoiberg again came up clutch defensively in the game’s waning moments, and Nebraska made a season-high 14 3-pointers on 26 attempts as seven different Huskers scored at least nine points, with Walker nearing a triple-double.
The win also pushed the Huskers to nine Big Ten wins as they ended the regular season with a winning (16-15) record. If the victory over Maryland began talk about Nebraska’s postseason chances, this win ignited it.
1. @ Creighton, 63-53, Dec. 4
Nebraska’s most impressive win, and what may be its most resonant looking back, came weeks, if not months, before the Huskers truly took off this season.
They held in-state rival Creighton to its lowest scoring output of the season, just as the Huskers did in their first meeting with Iowa, as the No. 7-ranked Bluejays shot a season-worst 31% from the field. The Huskers’ seniors led the way in their first win over the Bluejays in Omaha since 2004. Walker tallied 22 points and eight rebounds, while Griesel posted perhaps his best performance of the season with 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, helping Nebraska pull away late and win by double digits.
With the way the two teams’ seasons ended — the Huskers falling short of the NIT and Creighton reaching its first Elite Eight — Nebraska’s stunner 60 miles northeast of Lincoln should go down as its sweetest victory in a season relatively full of them by program standards.