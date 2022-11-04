Nebraska men’s basketball is set to begin its 2022-23 season on Nov. 10 when it welcomes Omaha to Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup will mark just the fifth time the two Nebraska schools have faced each other with the most recent matchup coming in 2014. The Huskers won all four previous matches.
This year’s Husker roster looks largely different from the squad that fourth-year head coach Fred Hoiberg rolled out in 2021-22. Among the departures was former five-star recruit Bryce McGowens, who was the third Husker drafted into the NBA over the past three years. However, this comes as a necessary change for a Nebraska team that finished 10-22 overall and 13th in the Big Ten last year.
Hoiberg will need to improve on that mark this season if he hopes to keep his job. To reduce his buyout, Hoiberg’s contract was restructured last season in a move eerily similar to the ‘last chance’ Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost received. Hoiberg will surely hope that this year’s roster can foster more success than he has seen in his tenure thus far.
Returners
Senior forward Derrick Walker is the only returning full-time starter. He averaged 9.5 points and six rebounds per game last season as the only consistent post player for Nebraska. Walker saw significant improvement last season, but more will be necessary this year for one of the few upperclassmen on the team.
C.J. Wilcher, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard, highlights this group as the other most productive Husker to return from 2021-22. Wilcher played a pivotal role in the offense last season despite being further down the depth chart. He started just two games but appeared in all 32, averaging 8.1 points per game while shooting over 40% from behind the arc, a team-high. His increased role and leadership will be pivotal for a Husker team chock-full of new players.
Keisei Tominaga, a 6-foot-2 guard from Japan, returns for his junior season. His role was largely undefined last year, as he started a chunk of just eleven games in the middle of the season. Nebraska utilized Tominaga primarily as a three-point weapon, but despite a majority of his shots coming from distance, he shot 33% percent, fifth on the team. However, he possessed the worst overall shooting percentage of any Husker who received a significant starting time.
Sophomore forward Wilhelm Breidenbach returns after suffering a season-ending injury last year. The 6-foot-10 inch California native played in just ten games last year, averaging 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in his limited action. Breidenbach’s presence will contribute needed size to a Nebraska post game that struggled to find its identity until late into last season.
Redshirt freshman guard Denim Dawson was originally part of the 2022 recruiting class, but joined the team as an early enrollee last season. The 6-foot-6 former three-star averaged 16 points and five rebounds per game in his senior season at Orange Lutheran High School.
Oleg Kojenets, a 7-foot forward from Lithuania, returns as a redshirt freshman. The former-three star was the 220th-ranked recruit in the 2021 class by 247Sports. He is primed to provide depth at the forward position, which lost three players this offseason, as he physically matures.
Redshirt freshman Sam Hoiberg, the son of head coach Fred, returns after redshirting his freshman year, and classmate Quaran McPherson was set to see time but will miss the season with a knee injury
Transfers
Senior guard Sam Griesel transferred to Nebraska from North Dakota State for his final collegiate season. The 6-foot-7 Lincoln native played four seasons for the Bison and reached the NCAA tournament in the 2019-20 season. Greisel has improved each year of his career, averaging a career-high 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season while shooting nearly 38% from three. As the biggest guard on the roster, he will provide physicality and length that Nebraska was often without last season.
Another senior guard, Emmanuel Bandoumel, is also joining Nebraska for his final year of eligibility. Standing at 6-foot-4, he spent three years at SMU, where he was a consistent starter. In 2021-22, he averaged over thirty minutes of playing time, more than all but one Husker last season. His three-point shooting ability may help a Nebraska team that struggled from beyond the arc last season.
Junior forward Juwan Gary is a 6-foot-6 Alabama transfer. The former four-star recruit was a role player for the Crimson Tide but saw increased action last season, starting sixteen games for a team that earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Gary averaged 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 2021-22 while shooting 51% from the field. He boasted similar stats to the departed Lat Mayen, whose role he will likely fill, while averaging over eight minutes less of playing time.
Junior forward Blaise Keita, a 6-foot-11 native of the Republic of Mali, transferred from Coffeyville Community College this offseason. At Coffeyville, he played a significant role on a junior college national championship team, despite missing half the year with an injury. Keita averaged 9.8 rebounds per game last season, a much-higher mark than any Husker contributed in 2021-22.
Jeffery Grace III, a 6-foot-3 guard, walked on at Nebraska after taking a redshirt year at Arizona State. Grace III, an AAU teammate of Sam Hoiberg, averaged 11 points, five rebounds and three assists per game in his senior season at York High School in Elmhurst, Illinois.
True Freshmen
Ramel Lloyd Jr., a 6-foot-6 guard, comes to Nebraska as one of its best recruits ever. The four-star native of Long Beach, California played for one of the best high school teams in the country — Sierra Canyon. Loyd comes to the Huskers as the No. 104 ranked 247Sports recruit after averaging 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in his senior season. Lloyd’s versatility and high-level experience may earn him an immediate role, however small, this season.
Jamarques Lawrence, a 6-foot-3 guard, is a three-star recruit out of Plainfield, New Jersey. He joins Wilcher as the second Husker to stem from Roselle Catholic High School, where Lawrence averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game his senior year on his way to a state title.
The final two players on the roster walked on this season. Cale Jacobsen, a guard, and forward Henry Burt are both in-state athletes, hailing from Ashland and Omaha, respectively. Neither offers much in terms of immediate potential, but will provide depth for a team that struggled with injuries last season.
Overview
Despite not having a singular stand-out, this roster looks like Hoiberg’s deepest yet. Nebraska will have an interesting balance between guys who produced at a high level last year — namely Wilcher and Walker — and transfers who have more experience than any returning players.
The Huskers also enter the season with two of their best recruits of all time. Breidenbach and Lloyd Jr. are two of just five four-star players that have committed to Nebraska in the modern recruiting era. The former didn’t look special as a freshman last year when compared to McGowens, but after an injury ended his season, he returns with a chance to live up to his potential. The latter embodies potential with his whole career ahead of him.
Post play should be improved compared to last year. Walker’s role will likely increase after he ramped up production as last season progressed. The addition of the experienced Gary and the return of Breidenbach should aid Walker’s efforts in the paint. Walker was the only Husker to average six rebounds per game in 2021-22 — look for that to change this season. There is undoubtedly more depth at the forward position heading into a pivotal year for the program
Nebraska may not possess the same playmaking ability they possessed last year, but the Huskers’ dynamic guard play didn’t translate to wins even when executed well in 2021-22. What the Huskers do have is a trio of experienced guards. Wilcher and Bandoumel are billed as sharpshooters, while Griesel provides necessary physicality at the guard position.
Still, Nebraska can’t expect more than a lower-to-middle finish in the Big Ten. History is against the Huskers, as well as the disappointment that Hoiberg’s first three seasons brought. There is certainly reason for optimism heading into 2022-23, but there was even more last season — before Nebraska won just ten games with an NBA draft pick at the helm.