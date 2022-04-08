As spring practice concludes, Nebraska football’s hard work will be on display on Saturday at the annual spring game. This game is the first chance most players get at making their names known and showing why they could contend for starting spots in the fall.
Before the game kicks off Saturday, here are four position groups to keep an extra close eye on:
Defensive Backs
The defensive back room is experiencing extreme turnover entering the 2022 season. Both of last year’s starting safeties have graduated, and All-Big Ten cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt left for the NFL Draft.
Junior cornerback Quinton Newsome is expected to retain his starting spot from 2021, and sophomore Myles Farmer will be the favorite to fill in at safety after starting four games in 2021.
While two starting spots are presumingly filled, that leaves one safety and one cornerback spot wide open.
Of the returning players, junior cornerback Braxton Clark has the most experience in defensive coordinator Eric Chinander’s defense. Clark played in every game in the 2019 and 2021 season, rotating in at corner when needed.
In his years playing at Nebraska, Clark has totaled 17 tackles, three passes defended and one interception.
Sophomore defensive back Marques Buford Jr. will also be in the mix after playing on special teams in every game in 2021 for the Huskers. Buford was the country’s top-ranked prep school recruit in high school, so expectations are high for Buford, who could parlay a strong spring game performance into playing time this fall.
Also gunning for spots are the new transfers, particularly sophomore cornerback Tommi Hill and sophomore safety DeShon Singleton. Both transfers have expressed a desire to make plays on Saturday and have their first opportunity to separate themselves from the competition.
Other names in the running for playing time are redshirt freshman cornerback Tamon Lynum, junior Ohio State transfer cornerback Tyreke Johnson and sophomore safety Noa Pola-Gates.
With an offense vs. defense game potentially looming, big plays from the defensive back room will be crucial in deciding the outcome.
Tight Ends
The tight end picture was seemingly crystal clear headed into the spring. Senior Travis Vokolek would lead the way, having gobs of experience at the position and having played frequently in 2021. Redshirt freshman tight end Thomas Fidone looked to finally see the field after injuries prevented the No. 1 tight end recruit of 2021 from seeing significant action, and senior tight end Chancellor Brewington would remain a goal line blocking specialist.
As it stands entering Saturday, all three tight ends are injured. Vokolek and Brewington are expected back by fall, with no timeline of Fidone’s recovery yet known.
If the injury problems persist in the tight end room, Saturday’s spring game could be huge in giving Nebraska fans a preview of formerly-unknown names who could see significant playing time this fall.
Tight ends coach Sean Beckton has mentioned redshirt freshmen tight ends AJ Rollins and James Carnie as already taking reps at the number one position in practice. Other players mentioned by Beckton as getting increased looks are redshirt freshman tight end Nate Boerkircher and walk-on sophomore tight end John Goodwin.
New offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s offenses have typically used tight ends frequently in the passing game, so any big plays from the tight end room on Saturday will provide a glimpse of the potential of the tight ends.
Running Backs
Where other positions draw attention from the influx of new arrivals to the room, the running back room is intriguing because of the plethora of options already available.
Sophomore running backs Rahmir Johnson and Jaquez Yant took the bulk of the carries last year but are far from the only backs capable of earning touches.
Redshirt freshman Gabe Ervin Jr. earned two starts in 2021 before a season-ending injury in the team’s fourth game at Oklahoma derailed his campaign. He has since returned to practice with no word yet on if he’ll suit up for the spring game.
Junior running back Markese Stepp started two games, playing in seven total in the 2021 season. The USC transfer started earlier in the year before drifting towards the back of the rotation, but the potential is still there for him to be a central component of the offense. A strong spring game performance could show him ready to challenge again for the spot that was once his.
Also in the mix is junior college transfer Anthony Grant, who is entering his junior season. He has already earned praise from his teammates in practice and is a strong runner ready to prove himself again at the Power Five level after previously transferring away from Florida State. Grant believes he can play from game one, and Saturday is his first chance to prove it.
Late in the game, other backs further down on the depth chart will receive looks as well. Sophomore Cooper Jewett, who has mostly played on special teams with sparse snaps on offense, and freshmen Ajay Allen and Emmett Johnson are all unlikely to challenge for starting spots this fall but will show fans a glimpse of the future of the position.
Quarterbacks
For the first time in four years, Nebraska’s opening game starter will not be named Adrian Martinez.
Either junior quarterback and Texas transfer Casey Thompson or sophomore quarterback Logan Smothers will likely be under center week one, with the spring game being the foremost display the competition will get until then.
Thompson has the experiential edge as a former Power Five starter, but Smothers’ familiarity with the program also gives him a unique advantage.
The starting question, combined with the sprinklings of a new offensive system for Whipple, ensure heavy eyes will be placed on the quarterbacks on Saturday. Whipple’s new offense will feature a new focus on the passing game, meaning accurate passes and staying mistake-free will be key in separating the two.
While both quarterbacks are likely to only play a few series each, they will have a chance to make the biggest splash of the day in any potential highlight reel plays.