Nebraska baseball took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but that would be the only run it could muster in Saturday’s loss.
Five unearned runs in the bottom of the second put Nebraska in a hole it would never get out of, ultimately losing 8-1 to Indiana.
The offense started well, with freshman second baseman Core Jackson’s double plating junior first baseman Leighton Banjoff for the early lead. However, despite notching three hits through the first two innings, Nebraska’s offense ended the game ice cold.
The Huskers only managed two hits the rest of the game, and struck out 16 times.
Hoosier senior pitcher Bradley Brehmer was responsible for 11 of those strikeouts, with six coming in the fourth and fifth inning.
The Nebraska defense was less fortunate. In the bottom of the second, sophomore first baseman Jack Steil mishandled a sharp ground ball, letting it bounce off his knee and putting junior catcher Matthew Ellis on first. Ellis then reached second on a fielder’s choice, but Nebraska was one out away from ending the inning unscathed.
The next batter walked, then relief looked to be imminent as Indiana freshman shortstop Max Johnson sent a pop fly into the infield. However, no Husker was able to make a play on the ball, and Indiana loaded the bases.
Sophomore center fielder Bobby Whalen then sent a single into the right-center gap, scoring two for the Hoosiers. A walk re-loaded the bases, and freshman third baseman Josh Pyne’s double sent them all home, putting Indiana up 5-1.
Indiana added another run in the bottom of the third. Freshman designated hitter Carter Mathison smacked a solo home run, extending the lead to 6-1.
The Nebraska offense mustered a scoring opportunity in the top of the eighth. Senior catcher Griffin Everitt notched his second hit of the game with a ground rule double to open the frame. Two more walks from Hoosier junior pitcher Ty Bothwell loaded the bases.
Facing a crucial point in the game, sophomore pitcher Reese Sharp entered the game for Indiana. Nebraska countered with freshman infielder Will Walsh as a pinch hitter, who struck out looking on a pitch to the outside corner.
The Hoosiers added two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. Sophomore right fielder Sam Murrison singled, putting him on base for the surging Whalen. For his fourth hit and third RBI of the game, Whalen tripled to extend Indiana’s lead to 7-1.
From third, Whalen got the jump on the pitcher, and attempted a steal of home. Nebraska freshman pitcher Chandler Benson’s throw home was off-target, and Whalen stole home to give Indiana an 8-1 lead.
The loss continues a recent slide for Nebraska, with it falling in nine out of its last 11 contests. The Huskers look to avoid their second consecutive sweep in Big Ten play on Sunday at 11 a.m.