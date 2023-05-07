Nebraska baseball had an up-and-down weekend in College Park, losing the season series against No. 23 Maryland two games to one. The Huskers are now 25-19-1 on the year, while their 10-8 Big Ten record is tied for fifth in the competitive conference.
Friday: Nebraska 4, Maryland 8
Junior second baseman Max Anderson got the series started with a two-run shot to left-center field in the top of the first inning. His 17th homer on the year gave the Huskers an early 2-0 lead. Maryland got one back off of a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning, making it 2-1 after one.
Both offenses cooled off for the next three innings until a massive fifth inning for the Terrapins, which started in the top frame where an outfielder robbed senior center fielder Casey Burnham of a home run. After getting two runners on, Maryland brought one home with an RBI double.
A walk loaded the bases and the Terrapins cleared them with another double. Junior pitcher Emmett Olson’s night ended painfully as a Terrapin single ricocheted off his leg. Sophomore pitcher Corbin Hawkins replaced him with Maryland scoring another run off of a sacrifice fly. When it was all said and done, the Huskers trailed 6-2 through five.
Nebraska was unable to respond, going three up, three down in the sixth inning, but Hawkins did his part retiring the side. The Huskers shortened the Terrapin lead in the seventh inning with sophomore catcher Josh Caron hitting a solo shot to make it 6-3 while Hawkins pitched another scoreless frame.
The Huskers carried that momentum in the eighth inning with Anderson and sophomore left fielder Gabe Swansen hitting a pair of singles. Fifth-year pinch hitter Griffin Everitt batted Anderson home on an RBI single but that was all for Nebraska as two runners were left stranded.
Hawkins’ night ended in the eighth after giving up a single and double. Fifth-year pitcher Jake Bunz took over and looked to end the inning after striking out the first batter he faced. However, consecutive wild pitches scored the two Terrapins, extending their lead to 8-4.
Despite Caron drawing a leadoff walk, three straight outs ended Nebraska’s chance of a comeback, as Maryland won the opening game of the series 8-4.
Nebraska finished with four runs on seven hits and one error. Maryland finished with eight runs on nine hits and no errors.
Saturday: Nebraska 12, Maryland 10
Nebraska let out any frustration from Friday in the first inning, as junior shortstop Brice Matthews got things going with a leadoff single. A single by Anderson — his 200th hit as a Husker — moved Matthews to third and Swansen brought him home reaching base on an error. A Caron walk loaded the bases while Everitt came up big with a grand slam to right center field. His fourth home run on the season gave Nebraska the early 5-0 lead. The Terrapins responded with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, as the Huskers led 5-2 after one.
Junior pitcher Jace Kaminska could not shake off the first home run he allowed, giving up two more in the second inning while Maryland cut the Nebraska lead to 5-4.
The bats were hot for both sides as Anderson and Swansen hit consecutive home runs to lead off the third inning, giving the Huskers some breathing room. Fifth-year first baseman Efry Cervantes added to the fun, hitting a two-run shot to left field. Nebraska finished the inning with three home runs and extended its lead to 9-4.
The home run derby continued in the fifth inning with Kaminska giving up a three-run blast to deep center field. Senior pitcher Shay Schanaman took Kaminska’s place after that, preventing the Terrapins from adding any more runs as the Huskers held the 9-7 advantage.
Nebraska had a very productive sixth inning starting with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch on Caron bringing one home. A walk and sacrifice fly scored two more Huskers, bringing their lead to 12-7. Maryland scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 12-9 as Schanaman threw a pair of costly wild pitches.
The Terrapins had a chance to tie the game with two runners on in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Schanaman continued his great relief outing, striking out the tying run. Maryland stayed alive, scoring a run with two outs in the ninth, but Schanaman capped off his season-long outing with his seventh strikeout, giving the Huskers the narrow 12-10 win. The victory evened the series while ending the Terrapins' nine-game winning streak.
Nebraska finished with 12 runs on nine hits and two errors. Maryland finished with 10 runs on 10 hits and two errors.
Sunday: Nebraska 5, Maryland 20
The rubber game looked to be a good matchup early with both teams going back in forth in the early innings. The Huskers got on the board first in the second inning after freshman third baseman Dylan Carey brought two home with a single that dropped right in between two Terrapins. Maryland struck back, however, with its own two-RBI single off of redshirt sophomore pitcher Will Walsh, tying the game 2-2.
Nebraska took back the lead in the third inning with Swansen scoring Burnham on a ground out. That lead did not last long, as sophomore pitcher Drew Christo took over, giving up a two-run shot to right field and making it 4-3 Maryland.
Pitching haunted the Huskers as they had a miserable fourth inning. Maryland blew things open, scoring eight runs including a three-run and two-run blast to make it 12-3. Nebraska went through three pitchers as Christo, Bunz and junior Brett Sears were no match for one of the top offenses in the Big Ten.
Anderson gave Husker fans something to cheer for in the fifth as he went yard for the third straight game. The two-run shot gave him his team-leading 19th home run on the year while cutting the Maryland lead to seven.
Sophomore pitcher Jackson Brockett tossed a scoreless fifth inning but could not repeat that in the sixth, giving up two runs. Freshman pitcher Jalen Worthley replaced him and fell victim to the pitching struggles, giving up six runs, including a grand slam. Senior pitcher Mason Ornelas came in tossing the final out of another eight-run inning as Maryland held the commanding 20-5 lead.
Nebraska was running out of pitchers in the seventh with freshman pitcher Caleb Clark taking over on the mound after Ornelas loaded the bases. Clark impressed, striking out consecutive batters and holding the Terrapins scoreless in the frame.
Clark added another solid inning in the eighth, recording two more strikeouts. The Huskers' offense remained quiet, going scoreless in the last four innings as Maryland won easily 20-5.
Nebraska finished with five runs on nine hits and no errors. Maryland finished with 20 runs on 20 hits and no errors.
The Huskers will look to regroup as they take on in-state rival Creighton on Tuesday, where the two teams will resume their April 18 matchup before playing another game.