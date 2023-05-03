Nebraska dropped a second matchup to North Dakota State on Wednesday, with the Bison winning, 6-5, this time.
The midweek contest against North Dakota State offered the Huskers an opportunity to further establish themselves before a road weekend series at No. 23 Maryland. Nebraska sits in fourth place in Big Ten standings in a conference that remains up for grabs. The Huskers’ postseason hopes and any ambitions of playing in Omaha in June will rest on how they finish the season and perform in the conference tournament — which will also be hosted in Omaha.
Nebraska head coach Will Bolt chose senior left-handed pitcher Kyle Perry to start on the mound.
The Bison bats made quick work of Perry’s outing, placing two base runners on first and second with no outs on account of back-to-back singles. A three-run homer into right field then gave North Dakota an immediate 3-0 advantage. A bunt then fielder’s choice and an error refurbished the bases with runners on second and third. Back-to-back sacrifice flyouts cleared the bases before a single added another runner.
The Bison plated five runs, doing most of the damage before two outs were recorded. A flyout concluded the inning, but just half an inning into the game, the Huskers faced an early five-run deficit.
Nebraska failed to get its offense going in the first inning despite a single by junior second baseman Max Anderson. The slow start mirrored the earlier matchup between the two in which the Huskers’ first run was not scored until the fifth inning and a seventh-inning push finally secured the win.
After North Dakota State cycled through its order in the first inning, Bolt tapped sophomore right-handed pitcher Drew Christo in the second. Christo retired the side in order to place a tourniquet on the bleeding.
Offensive stagnation continued for Nebraska, as it failed to chip away at the Bison lead.
Trouble behind the dish and a walk awarded North Dakota State in the third inning, placing base runners on the corners with two outs. A wild pitch then advanced both base runners for a 6-0 Bison advantage.
Back-to-back solo dingers by juniors right fielder Cole Evans and shortstop Brice Matthews gave the Huskers their first and second run, as they trailed 6-2.
Sophomore left-handed Pitcher Jackson Brockett entered in the fourth inning and escaped unscathed.
Another solo homer — the 75th of the season for Nebraska — this time by senior designated hitter Griffin Everitt, cut the North Dakota State lead in half, 6-3.
Junior right-handed pitcher Brett Sears held the Bison scoreless in the fifth inning. However, the Huskers failed to minimize the Bison lead, in response.
Sears continued to deal in the sixth inning, keeping the lead at three runs. However, his squad could not add any more runs to their total.
The seventh inning featured more of the same from Sears, who retired the side in order.
Freshman third baseman Dylan Carey reached on a walk and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Matthews followed with a walk to place two base runners on but Nebraska failed to capitalize on the North Dakota State miscues.
The Huskers’ bullpen continued to hold down the fort as it allowed little damage after the Bison’s first-inning scoring explosion. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Corbin Hawkins continued the trend with three quick outs on nine pitches in the eighth inning.
After a let-down eighth inning, six outs stood between Nebraska and mounting a three-run comeback.
The Bison went down quickly in the ninth inning, leading by three runs.
Carey reached on an error before Matthews sent a two-out two-run shot into center field to bring the Huskers within one run, 6-5.
Despite a late-inning push, Nebraska failed to tie the game or claim the win.
The Huskers will travel to face Maryland on May 5-7, as they seek to move up in Big Ten standings.