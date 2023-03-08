It’s a quiet Wednesday morning inside the Bob Devaney Center indoor track. Two men stand in front of the Nebraska track and field team for a few announcements. The first, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, wishes the team luck at the upcoming Big Ten Indoor Championships.
He also updates them on the search for the team’s next head coach, a process that began back in early August 2022.
“There’s a lot of great candidates out there that we’re looking at,” Alberts said. “But we decided that the best head coach is already here.
He turns to the second man, interim head coach Justin St. Clair, and shakes his hand as the team begins applauding. Alberts turns back to the athletes and makes the announcement.
“Coach St. Clair is no longer the interim head coach at the University of Nebraska,” Alberts said with a grin. “He’s the head coach of the University of Nebraska track and field team.”
For 42 years, Gary Pepin was the head coach of Nebraska track and field, the longest tenure in Nebraska athletics history. After his retirement in early August of 2022, the search for the Huskers’ next head coach began. But in the meantime, the team named an interim head coach, Justin St. Clair.
The former North Dakota State throwers coach joined the Nebraska staff in May of 2021 as the Huskers’ new throws coach and made an immediate impact on the team. In his first season, St. Clair guided the Huskers to four school records, five Big Ten titles and 11 top-three finishes.
Then August arrived, along with the announcement that Pepin was retiring. While St. Clair respected Pepin’s decision to finally depart from his head coaching position, he also felt conflicted about it.
“It was an interesting time to say the least,” St. Clair said. “Coach Pepin was one of my mentors, idols, and I looked up to him tremendously. I’d enjoyed being a part of his team. Then that day came. We were sitting in the office, he looked at me and said, ‘You know, I think it’s time.’”
Pepin’s retirement also meant the program would enter a period of uncertainty. Over his head coaching career, Pepin coached Nebraska to three NCAA Championships as a team, 73 conference titles, 59 individual NCAA Champions, 639 All-Americans and 597 individual conference champions.
“We knew it was going to be his time to leave,” sophomore high jumper Jenna Rogers said. “We were all grateful to be coached by him. But obviously we knew that a new head coach was going to be hired, and we couldn’t have asked for a better one.”
With Pepin’s retirement, the search for the next head coach brought major shoes to fill. But with the 2023 season quickly approaching, St. Clair was named the interim head coach to prepare the team. Though expectations were high, St. Clair reassured himself and his staff that they were up to task, excited about the challenge and opportunity.
However, it wasn’t just Pepin’s legacy St. Clair wanted to uphold, but also the 100-plus student-athletes on the team. With a team that large across over a dozen events, St. Clair said bringing them all together was the most important thing. He wanted to connect with every athlete and help them, both in their sport and in life.
“I didn’t know everyone,” St. Clair said. “So I wanted to know where everyone was from, what their major was, what makes them click, what motivates them, where did they want to be. I just wanted them to know that I was always going to be there for them regardless of what event they were in.”
St. Clair also knew that his job, along with the rest of the staff, is to serve the team and elevate them to beyond what they thought was possible. Now, with the 2023 indoor season nearing its conclusion, St. Clair enjoyed watching the team’s success, along with the fun it has had throughout.
Under St. Clair’s reign as interim head coach, the Huskers set 22 new all-time top-10 performances in school history, including three new school records — the men’s heptathlon, women's shot put and women's weight throw. St. Clair also guided the men’s team to its best indoor ranking since 2013 at No. 5 this season while the women reached No. 17, its best ranking since 2011.
Rogers believes the reason for all this success came from the team’s desire to succeed for Pepin. With the legacy he left behind, along with St. Clair’s dedication, the team’s mentality was refreshed.
“Everyone was excited to represent St. Clair,” Rogers said. “You don’t usually see that with a new coach. But everyone respects the way St. Clair has handled things, and we want to represent him as best as we can. That completely shifted the mentality of the team and has led to our success.”
Then, on Feb. 22, St. Clair was officially named the 17th head coach in program history.
“I was pretty nervous,” St. Clair said. “Not in a bad way. But in a way that was very meaningful to me, to step into this role with the administration having faith in me to continue the legacy we’ve had for a long period of time.”
His first meet as newly named head coach was the Big Ten Indoor Championships. There, Nebraska earned five event titles and a runner-up men’s team title, its best finish since 2019.
Now, one final meet remains in the indoor season — the NCAA Indoor Championships. The Huskers secured 11 bids to the championships, their most since 2011. Nebraska will have six male and four female athletes competing, half of whom currently rank in the top five nationally.
The last individual indoor national champion for the Huskers came back in 2009. For St. Clair, whatever happens, there’s still plenty of season left.
“We’re just starting,” St. Clair said. “We had a great indoor season thus far. We have a lot of great individuals who are competing at a high level. It’s going to be great to continue this momentum for the rest of the season. It’ll be a fun journey just to watch the team unfold and do their own thing.”