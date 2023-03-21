The voice of Nebraska gymnast Sam Phillips rings throughout the Bob Devaney Sports Center as he cheers on a teammate who is performing his routine on the floor. You can hear Phillips above the rest as he shouts words of encouragement from the sideline.
While Phillips would usually be on deck to compete, he is instead dressed in warmups, out for the season with an injury. Even still, Phillips is louder than ever as he takes on his biggest leadership role yet.
“You can feel his presence even when he's not competing,” assistant coach John Robinson said. “He's there to pick his teammates up. He is so passionate — that is something I love about him.”
When he arrived on campus, Phillips looked up to former gymnast Anton Stephenson, who was a captain, all-arounder and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) president. Four years later, Phillips has grown into the leader he aspired to be, becoming team captain, a force in the all-around and SAAC president himself.
While his leadership comes from an array of experiences, the most important is him being himself. As the only known openly gay athlete at Nebraska, Phillips wants to use his leadership roles and voice to create a more inclusive campus.
“Inclusivity is huge for me,” Phillips said. “Especially being able to be someone in a space where you are a minority and showing others that you can be yourself.”
Despite not competing this season due to an injury, Phillips is fully committed to his team. While past him would have been devastated to not be competing, Phillips said he is excited for his elevated leadership role. He is a team captain, but he is aiming to be so much more.
Robinson said that while they of course want Phillips to compete, being on the sideline this season has allowed Phillips to maximize his role as a leader and gain a new perspective.
“Being out for the season was one of the best things for him,” Robinson said. “It's allowed him to see things at a macro level and to dive deep into what is best for the team.
Phillips has never been afraid of big goals, both in gymnastics and in leadership roles. He knew he wanted to be SAAC president since freshman year. After being voted into the position, he set big goals that he’s achieved, such as the first ever student-athlete formal.
One of his proudest accomplishments, however, is helping start the first ally chapter for student-athletes, which provides a safe space for queer student-athletes and allies. Phillips believes this initiative is a step in educating others about the queer community.
“I am always trying to be a better person and doing more for the community,” Phillips said. “If I'm not going to try and educate others, then who is?”
Phillips wants to be a role model for other black and queer athletes, something he didn't really have growing up. When he started gymnastics at five years old in Woodland Hills, California, he didn’t have anyone to look up to.
“Seeing others like me would have been huge for me,” Phillips said. “So I do it for the boys behind me who need to see me in these spaces to be comfortable with myself growing up.”
Robinson said that Phillips’ presence on the team has brought inclusivity to more of an everyday topic rather than just something that is talked about when it's trending. Robinson adds that what has allowed the safe space on the team to talk about these topics is the fact that Phillips is relationship-driven.
“He's open about who is, which allows people to have a resource for questions,” Robinson said. “Him being open and caring about relationships has allowed conversations to get deeper.”
Being a leader for the team has taught Phillips that he doesn't need to lead by just competing but can do so many other things, from acting as a source of emotional support to being a resource for his teammates.
Despite being on the sidelines this season, Phillips is not done with gymnastics yet. The senior plans on using his added COVID-19 year of eligibility to have one last season as a Husker. After that, he’s looking towards the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, the first domestic Olympics since 1996. For now, he is training for summer competitions.
Phillips is one that always looks forward and is always looking to do more. In fact, “do more, be more, become more” is one of Phillips’ mantras. He is always striving to become a better leader, advocate and gymnast. It’s the love for the challenge and competition that keeps him going.
“You can't put Sam in a box,” Robinson said. “He's coming back stronger. His reach and impact as a leader and athlete is bigger than people realize.”