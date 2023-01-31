Nebraska men’s basketball has hit a rough stretch in its season. To start the year, the Huskers looked like they could become a sneaky force in the Big Ten after they pulled off huge upsets against then-No. 7 Creighton, Iowa and nearly toppled now-No. 1 Purdue before falling in overtime. After a win at Minnesota on January 7, all things were looking up in Lincoln.
But since that win, Nebraska has lost five of their last six games. What happened?
To put it simply: Nebraska has had terrible injury luck over the last couple weeks. Junior forward Juwan Gary went down with a shoulder injury against Illinois on Jan. 10. To add to that, senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel’s knee buckled whilst driving to the hoop in the first half against Penn State on Jan. 21. Both of these injuries, to a pair of starters no less, were announced to be season-ending.
Heading into the two games this week, head coach Fred Hoiberg is going to have to experiment and hope his team can find a way to win. Their first opponent, Illinois, is going to be a tough one.
ILLINOIS (Tuesday 1/31 at 6:00 CT)
The Fighting Illini have had their own ups and downs. In the offseason, coach Brad Underwood successfully convinced five-star freshman guard Skyy Clark to flip his commitment to Illinois from Kentucky. This addition, combined with all the transfer help Illinois got this offseason, had some analysts picking them as the future Big Ten champs.
Fast forward to now — Clark has left the program due to “personal reasons,” the team chemistry has looked sketchy at times, and everything looks to be falling apart.
But even with all their problems, they’re still fourth in the Big Ten standings.
The Illini are led by senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr., a Chicago native and Texas Tech transfer, who has become one of the best players in the Big Ten in just his first year in the conference. The 6-foot-6 wing has showcased his multifaceted skills all season long. He’s currently ranked seventh in the Big Ten in points per game and has solidified his spot as a conference player of the year candidate.
The rest of the starters for Illinois aren’t too shabby either. At the forward spots, the Illini have junior Coleman Hawkins and senior Matthew Mayer.
Hawkins, who’s in his third season at Illinois, has become the glue for this team. At 6-foot-10, Hawkins provides versatility on the defensive end while also directing the offense at times on the other side of the floor. He primarily runs out of the high post or corner on offense, which allows him to find open teammates as well as cut to the rim for easy layups. His shooting stroke hasn’t been able to touch the numbers everyone expected him to — 44.3% from the field, 30.6% from three and 61.0% from the free throw line — but he’s still willing to let it fly and stretch the defense.
Mayer, a Baylor transfer who was a part of the Bears’ 2020-21 national title team, has taken some time to fit in his new situation. Mayer has started every game this year, but his comfortability in this system is really starting to show as of late. After averaging 5.6 points per game in his first eight games, Mayer has improved to 14.7 over his last 13. As his confidence has increased, so has his volume. In those first eight games, Mayer never had a game where he shot more than 10 times. In the last 13 however, Mayer has shot under 10 shots only four times.
At the center spot, Illinois boasts another Baylor transfer. Sophomore Dain Dainja, who stands at 6-foot-9 and 270 pounds, is a force to be reckoned with. After only appearing in three games for the Bears last year, Dainja has become a consistent starter for the Illini. His offensive rebounding and finishing at the hoop is something that no other player on Illinois provides.
Matchup wise, this doesn’t look good for Nebraska. The two teams are on opposite trajectories, as Nebraska has been skidding since the aforementioned injuries, and Illinois has won six out of its last seven.
Against Maryland, Hoiberg sent out a lineup of senior guard Sam Griesel (6-foot-7), freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence (6-foot-3), freshman guard Denim Dawson (6-foot-6), junior guard Keisei Tominaga (6-foot-2), and forward Derrick Walker (6-foot-9). So even on paper, the Huskers don’t line up well against the Illinois starting five, which contains three forwards taller than 6’8.
However, the Huskers match up a lot better against their other opponent this week.
PENN STATE (Sunday 2/5 at 3:00 CT)
The Nittany Lions have been one of the Big Ten’s biggest surprises this season. After an 11th place finish in the conference standings the past two years, Penn State has played itself into the seventh spot in the Big Ten with 10 games remaining. Like Illinois, Penn State has added some impactful transfers this year. Senior guard Andrew Funk, who averages 13.0 points per game, came in from Bucknell, and senior guard Camren Wynter transferred in from Drexel. Still, there’s a different reason why the Nittany Lions are winning more games this year — coaching.
Head coach Micah Shrewsberry is in his second season with the program, but the change he has ushered in from season one to season two has been remarkable. Last year, Shrewsberry used senior guards Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickettt as co-ball handlers, and the offense became very stagnant at times. This year, Shrewsberry fully committed to Jalen Pickett as the engine of his offense, and it has paid off.
In less than a year, Pickett has blossomed into one of the best guards in the Big Ten. The counting stats show it too:
Last season: 37.2 MIN - 13.3 ppg, 4.3 reb, 4.4 ast, 1.1 stl, 1.8 TO - 42.0% / 32.0% / 74.6%
This season: 35.7 MIN - 17.3 ppg, 8.0 reb, 6.9 ast, 1.1 stl, 2.2 TO - 50.5% / 33.3% / 79.2%
Pickett has played about the same amount of minutes but enjoyed insane growth in production. That’s what a role change will do for you. Lundy has also benefited from this change as he has become more of an off-ball shooter/cutter, as opposed to last year when he often tried to take defenders off the dribble.
The most important statistical jumps for Lundy have been his 3-point percentage and his turnovers. In 2021-22, Lundy shot 34.8% from three and averaged 2.1 turnovers a game. This season, Lundy has climbed all the way up to 42.5% from three, and his turnovers have decreased to just 0.9.
Lundy’s development has changed how this team thrives as well as his career trajectory. With his newfound playstyle and efficiency, Lundy may find himself with a professional contract by this time next season.
Penn State really only boasts two other players who consistently impact its games. The aforementioned Funk and Wynter, the transfers, have made big impacts in their first season.
Funk has slotted into Shrewsberry’s third starting guard spot as he excels off the ball — like Lundy has. Funk is shooting 41.7% from deep on the most 3-point attempts per game in the conference (7.6). This hot shooting has allowed him to score 20 points or more in six games for the Nittany Lions this season.
Wynter hasn’t made quite the impact that Funk has, but he isn’t someone to overlook. The Drexel transfer has started 19 out of 21 games so far while averaging 8.1 points per game. He didn’t earn the start in PSU’s most recent win against Michigan, but expect him to slide back into the starting lineup when Penn State travels to Lincoln this weekend.
As you may have noticed, Penn State doesn’t have much size. Their best big, Kebba Njie, is a freshman who’s largely unequipped to play big minutes. Outside of him, there’s a committee of guys who eat up minutes in the frontcourt. Against Michigan, Shrewsberry started senior forward Michael Henn and junior forward Caleb Dorsey. Henn doesn’t appear in most games, and Dorsey usually plays 11.8 minutes per game off the bench.
So where the Nittany Lions have a weakness, the Huskers have a strength. Hoiberg should look to get Walker involved early and often if the Huskers want to pull the upset. One problem that could arise for the Huskers is perimeter defense.
Lawrence and Dawson have found their way into the starting lineup recently due to all the injuries, but these guys aren’t slouches on the defensive end. Neither one has been afraid of any assignment so far this year, and don’t expect that to change. Expect one of the two to match up with Pickett and do everything they can to make his Sunday a nightmare.
Don’t be surprised if the Huskers keep this one close for a while, but Penn State very well may get hot early and jump out to a big lead. It all depends on who wins the battle — Nebraska’s defense or Penn State’s shooting.
Nebraska will travel to Champaign, Illinois on Tuesday night to take on the Fighting Illini before they head back to Lincoln for their meeting with Penn State on Sunday.