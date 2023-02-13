The Huskers lost five of their previous six games heading into their matchup with Wisconsin. After a blowout loss at Michigan, it didn’t seem like this team had much to play for anymore. Nebraska was down 17 early in the second half, but a surprise comeback left the Badgers stunned and may have revealed a hidden identity in this broken-down Nebraska team.
The Huskers have taken down Penn State and Wisconsin in their two most recent home games, both of which had implications for the opponents’ tournament chances. Nebraska will have two more opportunities this week to ransack teams’ end-of-season plans.
RUTGERS (Tuesday 2/14 at 7:00 CT)
With six games left in its 2022-23 regular season, Rutgers sits at 16-9 (T-5th in the Big Ten), and ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Scarlet Knights slotted as a six-seed in his most recent bracketology.
Head coach Steve Pikiell has done it again. Another year, another overachieving Rutgers team. At surface level, this group doesn’t seem like the most intimidating matchup, but they make it tough on their opponent — no matter who or where — every single game.
Pikiell’s teams always pride themselves on their defense, rebounding, and energy, but this team has bought in at a level unlike any of his other squads. The Scarlet Knights rank first in the Big Ten in opponent field-goal percentage (38.2%), opponent turnovers per game (15.36), steals per game (9.3), and points allowed per game (59.1).
So statistically, Rutgers is the best defensive team in the Big Ten and one of the best defensive teams in the country, but their problems come on the other side of the ball.
Last season, they heavily relied on the backcourt duo of senior guards Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker for the majority of their offensive production. This season, Rutgers has taken a different approach to offense.
Instead of having two ball-dominant guards who combine for over 40 percent of their shot attempts, the Scarlet Knights have taken more of a spread-out, committee approach to their offense. Whoever has the “hot hand” that night leads the way.
This unpredictability of their offense can be both good and bad for their opponents. On one hand, there isn’t a go-to scorer that you really have to key in on. Not many of these players will beat you by themselves. On the other hand, you never know who that “hot hand” will be that night, so it can be tough to organize your defense.
There may not be a “star” player, but junior center Clifford Omoruyi is the glue that holds this team together. Omoruyi leads the team in points (13.5), rebounds (9.8) and blocks (2.0) per game, while leading the charge on the defensive end. His usual frontcourt partner, junior forward Mawot Mag, suffered a torn ACL against Michigan State on February 4. Since then, junior forward Aundre Hyatt — a former LSU transfer — assumed a starting role. Hyatt has been serviceable, but Rutgers has lost both games without Mag so far.
On the perimeter senior guards Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Cam Spencer combine to provide two-way stability in the backcourt.
McConnell — the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year — is making a case to repeat, as he has increased his steals per game average from 2.2 in 2021-22 to 2.5 in 2022-23. The last player who won the award twice was Ohio State’s Aaron Craft (2011-12, 2013-14), but the most recent time there was a back-to-back winner was Purdue’s Kenny Lowe (2002-03, 2003-04).
Mulcahy and Spencer combine to make the Scarlet Knight offense function. Mulcahy acts more as a playmaker as he leads the team in assists (4.8), while Spencer is second on the team in points per game (12.4) and assumes the majority of the shot creation and perimeter scoring for the Scarlet Knights.
For a Nebraska team that struggles with creating points, this game could be rough. Rutgers’ defensive pressure will take advantage of subpar ball-handling and decision-making, so senior guard Sam Griesel and senior forward Derrick Walker will have to be on top of their game when initiating the offense. Junior guard Keisei Tominaga has been phenomenal in recent weeks, and the Huskers will need his hot shooting to have any chance of pulling off another upset win — especially on the road. If all of those things don’t happen, this one could get ugly.
MARYLAND (Sunday 2/19 at 4:00 CT)
The Terrapins come into this matchup riding high. They have won five of their past six games, including a home win over Nebraska a little over two weeks ago. Maryland has been one of the best teams in the nation at home this year, boasting a record of 13-1 when they’re at the Xfinity Center.
This time, the Huskers have their turn as host — and they haven’t been too shabby at it either. Nebraska is 10-3 at home, and Maryland is surely wary after seeing the recent fate of the Nittany Lions and Badgers at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Maryland comes to Lincoln after beating Penn State at home on Saturday. It wasn’t pretty, but the Terrapins got to the line 23 times (compared to the Nittany Lions’ four attempts) which proved to be the difference — as it has been in a large number of their games.
Maryland has found a formula. First-year head coach Kevin Willard has relied on high-intensity defense, rim pressure and scoring from his senior backcourt — Jahmir Young and Hakim Hart — to win games. Young and Hart combine for 27.8 points per game and both players get to the free throw line often.
The Terrapins’ defense impresses as well, but it relies heavily on turnovers. If broken, the high pressure and full-court press can lead to easy buckets for their opponents, but if the press does its job, it can cause havoc. In the matchup with the Huskers on Jan. 28, Willard waited to try the press, but once it was implemented, Nebraska fell apart. Expect them to press pretty early on in this matchup.
On the rare occasion that Nebraska got the ball passed half court, Walker found easy buckets inside. Julian Reese attempted to hold his own, but Walker was too strong for the sophomore forward.
If the Huskers can take care of the ball and avoid foul trouble, they have a real chance in this game. Of course, they’ll need scoring from Tominaga, Griesel and maybe even freshman guard Sam Hoiberg again, but this is definitely a winnable game for a Husker team who loves to play a villain.
In both games this week, expect head coach Fred Hoiberg to run a lineup and rotation similar to what he put out against Wisconsin. Sophomore forward Wilhelm Breidenbach got the starting nod on Saturday, but that may not stick. Hoiberg could return to the smaller lineup with freshman guard/forward Denim Dawson, or he could possibly give sophomore center Blaise Keita — who impressed with solid defense and 11 rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench against UW — a chance alongside what has become the core four (Griesel, Tominaga, Walker, and freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence).