Nebraska men’s basketball heads to the Windy City this week, hot off winning five of its past six games. In doing so, the Huskers have garnered three Quad 1 wins and suddenly built a postseason resume.
That most likely means an NIT appearance, although Nebraska probably needs to win a couple more games to even reach college basketball’s second-best postseason invitational. In order to reach the NCAA Tournament, the Huskers would need to win five games in five days against increasingly difficult opponents.
Their work will start on Wednesday — the tournament’s opening day. Here’s a glimpse at Nebraska’s opponents and potential path through the Big Ten Tournament.
MINNESOTA (Wednesday 3/8, approx 8:00 CT)
The Huskers’ first and only guaranteed opponent in the Big Ten Tournament is one they’re familiar with. Nebraska and Minnesota have squared off twice this season, the first an 81-79 overtime win for Nebraska in Minneapolis and the latter a 78-67 win just a week and a half ago.
The Huskers weren’t dominant against the league’s worst team in either matchup, although they never trailed in the more recent contest. Since then, the Golden Gophers (8-21, 2-17 Big Ten) have shown some verve, beating Rutgers on a buzzer-beater and taking Wisconsin to the wire on Sunday.
“You just gotta go out and win one, then worry about the next one,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said at a Tuesday press conference. “We know we’re playing a team that’s playing its best basketball this season.”
However, both of those recent positive performances for the Gophers came at home, and they’re just 2-10 in road or neutral environments. The Huskers should be a near double-digit favorite, but the adage, “It’s hard to beat a team twice,” could give them pause in their third matchup with Minnesota. Still, Nebraska has more momentum and should have more to play for with postseason opportunities on the line.
“We know what we’ve done to come out on top both times,” senior guard Sam Griesel said at Tuesday’s press conference. “We know we can beat this team.”
The Golden Gophers are one of the Big Ten’s worst-shooting teams, boast the nation’s worst free throw percentage and don’t take care of the ball or rebound it especially well. Their opponents fare much better in those aspects, as Minnesota’s rebounding margin ranks 321st, and its defensive turnover percentage rates 340th per kenpom.com.
One of the rare areas in which the Gophers stand out is their size, as they rate 19th nationally in average height per kenpom.com and have nearly an inch on the Huskers’ average (78.6 to 77.7). That advantage didn’t necessarily bear itself out in the previous matchups with the Huskers, though.
Nebraska has enjoyed two of its higher-scoring conference games against Minnesota, although the former matchup went to overtime. Griesel was especially strong against the Golden Gophers, averaging 18 points in the two contests compared to his season average of 11.8.
The Huskers had the most trouble with 6-foot-11 sophomore forward Dawson Garcia, arguably Minnesota’s most talented player, who has size and a stroke. He has averaged 15 points and 14.5 rebounds against Nebraska this season. Junior forward Jamison Battle also provides a threat with size and shotmaking and has made a combined 13-of-32 3-pointers in three games against the Huskers dating back to last season when he was the team’s primary option. Junior guard Ta’Lon Cooper, second in the Big Ten in assists, can be a factor but is in the midst of a cold streak shooting the ball.
Nebraska ranks in the top 25 for opponent 3-point attempt rate per kenpom.com, so Minnesota may lean into the Huskers’ willingness to allow 3-pointers in an aim to increase the variance of the game’s potential outcome. Minnesota, on the other hand, allows a lot of 2-pointers, which Nebraska is happy to take.
MARYLAND* (Thursday 3/9, approx 8:00 CT)
Should Nebraska, the conference’s No. 11 seed, win its opening game as it’s projected to, it will play No. 6 seed Maryland the next day around the same time. The Huskers have also played the Terrapins twice, losing 82-63 in College Park on Jan. 28 before winning in Lincoln in overtime on Feb. 19.
Maryland was ranked in the AP Top 25 as recently as last week and has the conference’s second-best adjusted efficiency rating but fell down the league standings a bit with an 0-2 week to end the regular season. The Terps are still viewed as one of the Big Ten’s better propositions for an NCAA Tournament run. However, they have struggled away from home, holding a 2-9 road record.
This week will offer a major look at how they’ll play on a neutral court, something they’ll also have to do in the Big Dance. One advantage is they’re defensively sound and battle-tested as the nation’s 10th most experienced team per kenpom.com.
Senior forward Derrick Walker has fared well in both games against the Terps’s two-big lineup, leading Nebraska in scoring in each and averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and four assists on 62.5% shooting. Freshman guard Sam Hoiberg has also been at his best against Maryland, recording a career-high 15 points in his breakout game in the first meeting, then tallying nine points and making crucial plays late in the rematch.
Senior guard Jahmir Young led the Terrapins against the Huskers as he has all season, averaging 17 points and 6.5 assists between the two matchups, just above his season averages of 16.3 points and 3.2 assists per game. His fellow elder statesman in the frontcourt — senior forward Donta Scott — struggled against the Huskers, shooting a combined 6-of-30. Senior guard Hakim Hart and sophomore forward Julian Reese join them in double figures scoring average.
Like Minnesota and Nebraska, Maryland is not a strong 3-point shooting team, making them at a 32.7% clip. And like the Golden Gophers, their opponents don’t generally attempt many triples. The Huskers outshot Maryland in both matchups but took 11 fewer shots in each, as the Terps won the rebounding battles.
If the Huskers fare better on the boards, shoot well against the Terrapins again and limit one of their two bigs, they’ll have a solid chance at advancing to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 2018-19, when also they beat the Terrapins to get there.
OTHER POTENTIAL MATCHUPS
The Huskers would play No. 3 seed Indiana, who received a double-bye, in Friday’s quarterfinals if they beat Minnesota and Maryland. Nebraska has played IU once this season, losing 81-65 in Bloomington without Griesel on Dec. 7. If the Huskers were to top the Hoosiers, they would have three potential opponents in Saturday’s semifinals.
Nebraska arguably has the more favorable side of the bracket, avoiding Purdue, Michigan State, Iowa and Michigan until at least the final. The Huskers likely need to beat the Terps and potentially the Hoosiers to host NIT games at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the coming weeks. Either way, Nebraska is hot at the right time and happy to be playing with stakes.
“Playing basketball in March is what we dream about, and as a college athlete, college basketball player, there's nothing better,” Griesel said. “And it’s gonna fly by. And this tournament, these games, are what you truly remember down the road.”