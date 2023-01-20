No. 10 Nebraska fell to No. 2 Iowa, 34-6, in a top-10 Big Ten matchup. It marked the Huskers’ first loss in seven meets.
The night began with an immediate Hawkeye victory in the 125-pound bout. Iowa redshirt senior Spencer Lee needed only 38 seconds of the first period to pin Husker senior Liam Cronin and give his team a 6-0 lead.
That win would ultimately set the tone.
Nebraska’s woes continued into the 133-pound matchup, as Nebraska redshirt junior Kyle Burwick squared off against Hawkeye junior Brody Teske. Burwick jumped to a slim 2-1 lead after the first period, but those would be his last points of the bout.
Entering the second period on bottom, Teske responded with a reversal to take a 3-2 lead. In both a change of position and momentum, Teske closed the third period with a takedown to secure a 5-2 victory by decision and extend Iowa’s lead to 9-0.
Despite a fast start and last-second push, Husker redshirt sophomore Brock Hardy’s first and third-period takedowns were not enough as he fell 4-6 to Hawkeye senior Real Woods in a contested 141-pound bout. Hardy came short of closing the gap created by Woods’ two reversals and near fall, even with a scoreless third period for Woods. Woods’ victory by decision added three more points to extend Iowa’s commanding lead to 2-0.
Iowa controlled all of the momentum entering the 149-pound matchup and the Hawkeyes kept it rolling with yet another pin. Redshirt senior Max Murin dispatched Nebraska senior Dayne Morton to all but bury the Huskers just four bouts into the night.
As Nebraska trailed 18-0, it found itself in dire need of a sign of life.
The nation’s top-ranked 157-pounder, husker sophomore Peyton Robb finally got Nebraska on the board. He secured a 7-2 victory over Iowa junior Cobe Siebrecht but it was ultimately not enough to keep the Huskers’ heart beating.
Hawkeye sophomore Patrick Kennedy extinguished the burgeoning flame ignited by Robb shortly after in the 165-pound matchup against Nebraska sophomore Bubba Wilson. The first period ended with a 2-1 lead for Kennedy, who began the second period on bottom and escaped quickly before adding a takedown for a 5-1 lead. Kennedy closed the bout with two takedowns and the riding time point, which amounted to a 12-4 victory by major decision and a 22-3 Iowa lead.
In the 174-pound bout, Husker senior and No. 2 ranked Mikey Labriola finished victorious with a 3-2 victory by decision in a back-and-forth game of tug-of-war against Hawkeye senior Nelson Brands, a much lower-ranked wrestler. The pair exchanged escapes but a third-period takedown by Labriola was just enough to secure him a 3-2 victory
Labriola’s win advanced him to 9-0 on the season, alongside Robb, who also remained undefeated at 9-0. But those two would be the only Husker wrestlers to win their bout. The score remained in Iowa’s favor, as it led 22-6 ahead of the final three matches of the night.
In the 184-pound matchup, Nebraska redshirt freshman Lenny Pinto’s late efforts came short of victory, as he lost to Hawkeye junior Abe Assad, who won in a 6-5 victory by decision.
Pinto managed a quick escape in the third period as he trailed 4-3, to even the score at 4-4. Pinto managed an escape with nine seconds remaining in the period, but a takedown by Assad prior to that was enough for a 6-5 Assad victory by decision and a 25-6 Iowa lead.
In the 197-pound bout, Husker redshirt sophomore Silas Allred held a tight 2-1 lead with under 40 seconds remaining against Hawkeye redshirt senior Jacob Warner. After a blood timeout, Warner escaped to bring the score to a 2-2 tie, before winning 3-2 in a victory by a decision, with a riding time as the final point.
The heavyweight match between Nebraska senior Cale Davidson and Iowa senior Tony Cassioppi capped off Iowa’s dominant outing. Cassioppi capped the guaranteed Hawkeye win with an 18-3 victory by technical fall which featured five takedowns and a near fall before the night-ending exclamation point. His victory marked the third Hawkeye pin of the night.
The Huskers move on to host No. 16 Wisconsin on Jan. 29 in another top-25 Big Ten matchup.