No. 8 Nebraska wrestling defeated No. 23 Rutgers, 21-10, Sunday afternoon. The victory marked the Huskers’ fifth-straight of the season and third over a ranked opponent in as many duals, as they advanced to an 11-3 record on the season.
There were no Sunday scaries for either team as they engaged in a series of grueling bouts, each refusing to slow down or yield any momentum.
The afternoon’s action was kicked off by the 197-pound bout, where No. 10 Nebraska redshirt sophomore Silas Allred defeated Scarlet Knight redshirt junior Billy Janzer, for a 6-0 victory by decision. Despite a slow start in the first period, Allred notched a takedown in the final seconds and carried the momentum in the second period where he accrued over two minutes of riding time. In the third period, Allred began on bottom and found himself in growing trouble, before managing an escape and a late takedown to secure the win.
The biggest victory of the afternoon for the Huskers came in the 141-pound matchup, in which No. 5 Nebraska redshirt sophomore Brock Hardy recorded a 20-3 victory by technical fall over Rutgers sophomore Devon Britton. Hardy attacked early in the first period to tally a takedown. However, it was the second period in which Hardy garnered all momentum and seized none. He tallied three takedowns and a four-point near fall, before ending the bout in the second period with a final takedown to guarantee the victory by technical fall.
Two of the afternoon’s victories were decided by only two points.
In the 125-pound bout, No. 5 Nebraska senior Liam Cronin defeated No. 16 Rutgers redshirt freshman Dean Peterson, in a 3-1 victory by decision. In arguably the most exciting bout of the afternoon, a scoreless first period was followed by an escape in the second period by Cronin for the first point. In the third period, Peterson managed an escape of his own to tie the score and attempt to force overtime. Peterson’s efforts fell short as to a chorus of “Two!” — passionately asserted by the Husker faithful — Cronin secured a takedown with 10 seconds remaining and ultimately the slim victory.
In the 149-pound matchup, Scarlet Knight redshirt freshman Anthony White defeated Nebraska senior Dayne Morton. In the first period, Morton produced a takedown, while White responded with an escape. In the second period, Morton was awarded a point after a stalling call against White. Down by two points and in need of an answer, White responded with an escape and a takedown to secure the come-from-behind victory in the third period.
In the 157-pound bout, No. 1 Husker junior Peyton Robb defeated Rutgers redshirt sophomore Andrew Clark, in an 11-3 victory by major decision. In the first period, Robb tallied a takedown and two-point near fall. In the second period, Robb added a reversal. In the third period, Clark attempted to show signs of life with three escapes, but against two takedowns by Robb and riding time, Clark’s efforts were nothing short of in vain. With the victory, Robb remains undefeated on the season with a perfect 22-0 record.
Robb was not the only Nebraska wrestler to defend his undefeated season record. No. 2 Husker senior Mikey Labriola recorded a 6-2 victory by decision over Scarlet Knight junior Jackson Turley in the 174-pound matchup. After a scoreless first period, Labriola began the second period with an escape and takedown, while Turley responded with an escape. In the third period, Turley added another escape to close the gap in the score, but a late takedown and riding time ushered Labriola to victory. Like Robb, Labriola is 22-0 on the season and remains near the top of his weight class.
In the 165-pound bout, Nebraska sophomore Bubba Wilson defeated Rutgers sophomore Al Desantis in a 6-3 victory by decision. Desantis’ three points came from a penalty and escapes in the second and third period, while Wilson tallied two takedowns, an escape and riding time for the win.
In the 184-pound matchup, No. 15 Husker redshirt freshman Lenny Pinto claimed a victory by forfeit.
In the 133-pound bout, No. 15 Scarlet Knight senior Joe Heilmann defeated Nebraska redshirt senior Boo Dryden in a victory by decision, 6-3. In the heavyweight bout, Rutgers redshirt junior Boone McDermott defeated Husker senior Cale Davidson in a victory by major decision, 12-3.
Nebraska faces Arizona State for its final dual of the season at home on Feb. 19.