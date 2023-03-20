Nebraska wrestling finished eighth overall at the NCAA Championships, which spanned from March 16-18, with 54 points and one NCAA finalist in No. 2 senior Mikey Labriola. Here’s a recap of the Huskers’ day-by-day performance.
Thursday:
In the first round of the 125-pound bout, No. 3 senior Liam Cronin defeated No. 3 Cal Poly redshirt sophomore Antonio Lorenzo in a victory by decision, 9-4.
Cronin followed his first round win by defeating No. 19 Maryland redshirt freshman Braxton Brown in a victory by decision, 8-4. After a scoreless first period, the Husker tallied a takedown in the second period and closed out the contest with six points in the third period.
In the first round of the 141-pound matchup, No. 4 redshirt sophomore Brock Hardy notched a victory by major decision over No. 29 West Virginia redshirt freshman Jordan Titus, 12-4.
In similar fashion to Cronin, Hardy added another victory, this time over No. 20 Minnesota senior Jakob Bergeland in a victory by decision, 5-1.
In the first and second rounds of the 157-pound bout, No. 3 junior Peyton Robb tallied two victories by technical fall over No. 30 Oklahoma sophomore Jared Hill, 15-0, and No. 19 Wisconsin senior Garrett Model, 16-1.
In the 165-pound matchup, a sudden victory takedown gave No. 25 sophomore Bubba Wilson an upset victory by decision over No. 8 Oregon State redshirt sophomore Matthew Olguin, 3-1. Wilson’s cinderella run came to an end in the second round, as he fell to No. 9 Stanford redshirt senior Shane Griffith by major decision, 10-0.
In the 174-pound first-round bout, Labriola notched a victory by decision over No. 31 Lock Haven sophomore Tyler Stoltzfus, 9-6. He proceeded to defeat No. 15 Utah Valley senior Demetrius Romero in a victory by decision, 3-1.
In the 184-pound first-round matchup, No. 20 Virginia senior Neil Antrassian defeated No. 13 redshirt freshman Lenny Pinto in a victory by decision, 11-6.
In the consolation round, Pinto responded with a victory by decision over No. 29 North Dakota State sophomore De’anthony Parker, 7-1.
In the 197-pound matchup, No. 8 redshirt freshman Silas Allred defeated No. 25 Virginia senior Michael Battista in a victory by decision, 13-7. Similarly to several of his teammates, Allred followed up the win with a victory by decision, over Penn State senior Max Dean, 7-2. It was the second time Allred beat Dean in less than a month after defeating the Nittany Lion at the Big Ten Championships.
Nebraska finished day one with 15.5 points, ranking sixth among the top 10.
Friday:
Cronin continued his winning ways against No. 27 Virginia Tech redshirt freshman Eddie Ventresca in a victory by decision, 3-1, with a sudden victory takedown to secure All-American status. The streak came to an end as No. 2 Princeton senior Pat Glory handed Cronin his first defeat in a victory by decision, 8-2.
Hardy defeated No. 12 Purdue senior Parker Filius in a victory by decision, 7-0, becoming an All-American in his first ever NCAA Championships appearance. His streak, however, also came to end as No. 1 Iowa senior Real Woods tallied a victory by major decision over Hardy, 11-1.
Robb beat No. 6 Stanford freshman Daniel Cardenas, 6-4, to advance to the semifinals, but his run came to an end in a rematch with No. 2 Nittany Lion freshman Levi Haines. Robb fell to Haines for the second time, a relatively early exit for the once 23-0 and No. 1 ranked wrestler.
Labriola added two more victories by decision, cruising through the quarterfinals and semifinals. He was the only one of four Huskers in the semifinals to advance to the finals.
Back-to-back losses for Allred ended his stay in the tournament, as he was on the losing side of two victories by decision. No. 1 Pitt redshirt senior Nino Bonaccorsi defeated Allred, 5-3, and No. 14 Hawkeye redshirt senior Jacob Warner defeated him, 1-0.
The Huskers finished day two tied sixth as a team with 51 points.
Saturday:
Labriola, Nebraska’s sole top-four finisher, fell to No. 1 Penn State junior Carter Starocci in the finals. The heavily favored Starocci made quick work of Labriola, pinning him in the first period. However, Labriola became the second-straight NCAA finalist for Nebraska and first-ever five-time All-American.
Cronin fell in his first consolation matchup, but grabbed fifth-place thanks to No. 1 Iowa redshirt senior Spencer Lee’s medial forfeit.
Two Huskers finished in sixth place, as Robb and Hardy each suffered back-to-back losses in consolation.
Wilson, Allred and Pinto, all of whom had their tournament bids ended on Friday, did not place. The eighth-place finish is a slight step back for the Huskers after finishing 5th at last year’s NCAA Championships and ranking in the top-five nationally for much of this season. Still, the Huskers recorded a top-15 finish at the NCAA Championships for the 10th straight season.