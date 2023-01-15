Nebraska wrestling managed a late surge to secure its fifth-straight victory of the season, as it defeated Northwestern, 22-15.
The Huskers’ fast-paced start to the new year showed no signs of slowing down as they moved to 6-2 in the regular season and 2-0 in conference play. Nebraska’s last loss came to North Carolina State on Nov. 12. In addition, the Huskers garnered first-place finishes in the Navy Classic and Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational out of 12 and 33 teams, respectively.
The Sunday afternoon dual began with the 125-pound bout, as Nebraska senior Liam Cronin faced Northwestern redshirt senior Michael DeAugustino. After a scoreless first period, Cronin recorded a takedown and near fall to take a 6-1 lead ahead of the final period. Although DeAugustino managed two escapes down the stretch, Cronin dominated the bout to earn the 11-2 victory by major decision.
Cronin’s victory gave the Huskers a 4-0 lead, heading into the 133-pound bout.
Husker redshirt junior Kyle Burwick faced Wildcat redshirt junior Chris Cannon for the second matchup of the afternoon. Cannon scored a quick two points with a takedown in the first period. After a mum second period, the third proved to be all Northwestern, as Cannon outscored Burwick 4-1 with an escape, takedown and additional point for riding time. The 6-1 victory by decision brought the Wildcats within one point as they trailed the Huskers 4-3 in the match.
In the 141-pound matchup, Nebraska redshirt sophomore Brock Hardy squared off against Northwestern redshirt sophomore Frankie Tal-Shahar to continue the back-and-forth war of attrition. Hardy began the third period on bottom after two scoreless periods and escaped for an immediate point. The escape proved all Hardy needed, as he coasted to a 6-0 victory by decision, which extended the Huskers’ lead to 7-3. Of the six points, two came from illegal holds by Tal-Shahar, who also received three stalling warnings.
Similar to the first two matchups, Nebraska’s lead was cut to one point after the 149-pound bout.
Husker senior Dayne Morton faced Wildcat senior Yahya Thomas and earned the only point of the first two periods with an escape in the second. Thomas began the third period on the bottom and escaped before securing a takedown for three points and extending his lead. He held the lead despite an escape by Morton and earned a point for riding time to win by decision 4-2. Thomas’ victory brought Northwestern within striking distance as it trailed Nebraska, 6-7.
The pattern of alternating victories continued in the 157-pound matchup between Husker junior Peyton Robb and Wildcat redshirt junior Trevor Chumbley. The matchup marked the lowest-scoring of the afternoon, as Robb managed an escape to lead 1-0 before notching an additional point to earn the 2-0 victory by decision and extend Nebraska's lead to 10-6.
As Northwestern trailed 6-10, redshirt sophomore Maxx Mayfield closed the gap in his match against Nebraska sophomore Bubba Wilson in the 165-pound bout. Wilson scored two points by escape in the second and third periods, while Mayfield scored seven in the third period alone for a 7-2 victory by decision. Mayfield’s late surge came in sequence of escape, takedown and nearfall which brought the Wildcats within one point again, as they trailed the Huskers 9-10.
Northwestern’s chances of evening the score or claiming the lead began to quickly evaporate after the 174-pound matchup.
Nebraska senior Mikey Labriola faced off against Wildcat redshirt junior Ankhaa Enkhmandakh and dominated the match for a 17-5 victory by major decision. Labriola notched a 2-0 lead after the first period with a takedown and never looked back.
In the second period, Labriola outscored Enkhmandakh 6-1 with an escape, two takedowns, and a point earned from an illegal hold on Enkhmandakh, whose only point came from an escape. In the third period, Enkhmandakh managed four escapes; however, Labriola responded with a takedown after each for eight points and an additional point for riding time. Labriola’s victory extended the Huskers’ lead to 14-9.
The 184-pound bout was the first to break the exchange of points between the teams. Nebraska redshirt freshman Lenny Pinto scored Nebraska’s third victory by major decision against Northwestern redshirt freshman Evan Bates.
In the first period, Pinto scored eight points with two takedowns and near fall, while Bates tallied only one with an escape. In the second period, Pinto began on the bottom and escaped to earn a point before earning two more with a takedown. Bates earned another point with an escape, while Pinto responded with another takedown. Bates’ third escape came in the third period, but Pinto extended his lead with a takedown and riding time for a 16-3 victory. Pinto’s victory gave the Huskers an 18-9 lead.
The 197-pound matchup marked Nebraska’s third-straight major decision victory and fourth of the afternoon. Husker redshirt sophomore Silas Allred earned two points in the first two periods in part to illegal holds by Northwestern senior Andrew Davison. The points marked the Wildcats’ fifth penalty of the sort. Silas extended his 2-0 lead to 10-2 in the third period with an escape and three takedowns with riding time, while Davison managed two escapes.
Allreds’ victory gave Nebraska a 22-9 lead with the final matchup in the heavyweight bout between Husker senior Cale Davidson and Northwestern redshirt senior Lucas Davison. The matchup was short-lived as Davison pinned Davidson just 43 seconds into the first period. Despite the victory, his six points were not enough to overcome the deficit.
Nebraska’s late surge in the heavier weight classes was enough for a 22-15 victory over the Wildcats. The victory marked the Huskers’ third top-25 victory of the season and second consecutive victory over a top-15 opponent.
The Huskers’ next test in the Big Ten comes on the road against Iowa on Jan. 20.