Nebraska wrestling produced back-to-back dominant road outings against Illinois and Purdue. The Huskers defeated the Fighting Illini, 27-19, and the Boilermakers, 22-12, for their second and third-straight victories.
In Friday night’s action against Illinois, Nebraska senior Liam Cronin recorded seven takedowns in the 125-pound bout to defeat Fighting Illini redshirt freshman Maximo Renteria, 18-7.
Cronin wasn’t the only Husker to notch a victory by major decision. In the 141-pound matchup between two top-25 wrestlers, No. 6 redshirt sophomore Brock Hardy allowed only one point against No. 16 Illinois redshirt freshman Danny Pucino in a victory by major decision, 16-1. Pucino’s only point came by escape, however, he was unable to escape with a win.
Although Cronin and Hardy began the dual with commanding victories by major decision, it was the bottom half of the lineup which secured the overall win.
The first of Nebraska’s two victories by fall came from top-ranked junior Peyton Robb over Fighting Illini sophomore Anthony Federico in the 157-pound bout. Federico began the bout with an immediate takedown, which Robb responded to with an escape. The escape proved all Robb needed, as he followed it with a takedown, near fall and ultimately a fall which came 58 seconds into the second period.
Robb is one of two Huskers that remain undefeated this season. No. 2-ranked senior Mikey Labriola — who defeated No. 8 Illinois redshirt sophomore Edmond Ruth in a 174-pound overtime thriller and victory by decision, 8-6 — joins Robb in that category.
In the 197-pound bout, No. 16 redshirt sophomore Silas Allred captured the second victory by fall and upset No. 9 Fighting Illini redshirt junior Zac Braunagel.
In the 184-pound matchup, No. 16 Nebraska redshirt freshman Lenny Pinto tallied a victory by decision over Illinois redshirt freshman Dylan Connell, 7-1.
The Huskers lost four of the 10 bouts. In the 133-pound bout, No. 7 Fighting Illini redshirt sophomore Lucas Byrd defeated Nebraska redshirt junior Kyle Burwick in a victory by decision, 3-0. In the 149-pound matchup, Illinois freshman Hayden Halter received a victory by forfeit from the Huskers.
In the 165-pound bout. No. 16 Fighting Illini redshirt junior Danny Braunagel defeated No. 14 Nebraska redshirt freshman Adam Thebeau in a victory by major decision, 14-5. In the heavyweight matchup, Illinois redshirt senior Matt Wroblewski defeated Husker freshman Harley Andrews, who made his debut, in a victory by fall.
The loss was the Fighting Illini’s first to a Big Ten opponent at home this season.
Saturday evening displayed no change in Nebraska’s performance as it won four of the first five bouts. The evening began with the 165-pound bout, as Husker sophomore Bubba Wilson faced Purdue junior Cooper Noehre. Wilson narrowly secured a victory by decision, 5-4.
In the 174-pound matchup, No. 5 Nebraska redshirt sophomore Elise Brown Ton notched another close victory over Boilermaker junior Macartney Parkinson, 6-3.
Pinto tallied his eighth victory by major decision of the season in the 184-pound bout, defeating Purdue redshirt freshman Ben Vanadia, 12-3.
Allred joined Pinto, adding to his own accomplishments with his seventh pin of the season over Boilermaker redshirt freshman Hayden Filipovich for a victory by fall.
In the 133-pound bout, Burwick held his own to notch a slim victory by major decision over Purdue redshirt freshman Dustin Norris, 5-3.
Hardy followed with a victory by decision over No. 14 Boilermaker senior Parker Filius in the 141-pound matchup, shutting Filius out, 4-0.
As they did against Illinois, the Huskers lost four of 10 bouts against Purdue.
In the 125-pound bout, No. 3 Boilermaker redshirt sophomore Matt Ramos defeated Nebraska freshman Jacob Van Dee, 5-3. Van Dee, who replaced Cronin, held his own for the most of the bout, yet failed to close out the potential upset. In the 149-pound matchup, Purdue redshirt freshman Jaden Reynolds defeated Husker redshirt freshman Blake Cushing, 6-4, in an overtime victory by decision with a reversal takedown.
In the 157-pound bout, No. 6 Boilermaker redshirt senior Kendall Coleman defeated Nebraska freshman Antrell Taylor, 5-4. Taylor, who replaced Robb, was yet another young Husker who displayed potential against a seasoned ranked opponent. In the heavyweight matchup, Purdue redshirt freshman Hayden Copass defeated No. 11 Nebraska senior Cale Davidson, 8-2.
The Huskers finished the weekend with an overall record of 12-8 in 20 bouts and continue to solidify themselves in both their conference and in national conversations as the NCAA Championships quickly approach.
Nebraska will travel to face Ohio State on Feb. 10 for the first of its final three duals before the Big Ten Championships.