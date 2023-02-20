No. 7 Nebraska wrestling came from behind to defeat No. 18 Arizona State in its final dual of the regular season, 25-15, for its sixth-straight victory. The Huskers posted a final regular-season record of 12-3.
In front of a raucous sea of red, Nebraska offered its faithful one final, electric hoorah from its seniors at the Devaney Center on Sunday afternoon.
The afternoon began with the 125-pound bout as No. 4 Husker senior Liam Cronin squared away against No. 8 Sun Devil redshirt senior Brandon Courtney. The first period ended scoreless with neither side squandering any momentum to the other. In the second period, Cronin began on bottom and quickly secured an escape. In the third period, Courtney returned the escape to even the score. With one minute remaining in the third, the excitement of the arena became palpable.
Cronin found himself in a position susceptible to a takedown, but managed to plant his feet and avoided surrendering what was nearly defeat. In the winding seconds of the third period, Cronin had the chance for the takedown, however, time expired and the officials waved it off as Husker fans cried out, in an impassioned plea, for “Two!”
Then came sudden victory.
It began as yet another battle, with Cronin again, on the brink of defeat. However, with momentum building from the onlookers, in a split second, Cronin captured all momentum and notched the victory with a takedown then four-point near fall to win 7-1.
In the 141-pound matchup, No. 4 Nebraska redshirt sophomore Brock Hardy faced Arizona State freshman Emilio Ysaguirre in a contested bout. Hardy trailed at the end of the first period 7-3, with Ysaguirre notching a four-point near fall and two takedowns, while the former tallied a takedown and escape. The period ended with Husker head coach Mark Manning unsuccessfully challenging the officials’ ruling of no takedown by Hardy in the winding seconds. In the second period, the only point came from a Hardy escape. The third period cemented the victory by decision for Ysaguirre who added a reversal and riding time to win, 10-4.
The struggles continued into the 149-pound bout where No. 5 Sun Devil redshirt sophomore defeated Nebraska senior Dayne Morton. As the bout began, the Huskers trailed 9-3 and were in dire need of any semblance of momentum near the halfway mark of the dual. The first points came in the second period where Morton notched a takedown and Parco responded with an escape and reversal. In the third period, riding time and a Morton penalty provided Parco two more points and the victory by decision, 5-2.
Nebraska went three straight bouts without a victory.
No. 1 Husker junior Peyton Robb brought Nebraska back within striking distance with a victory by technical fall over Arizona State redshirt freshman Max Wilner, 17-1, in the 157-pound matchup. In the first period alone, Robb tallied two takedowns, a two-point near fall and two four-point near falls. In the second period, riding time and a two-point near fall were all he wrote, only nine seconds in, to remain undefeated this season and post a 23-0 record.
The chipping away at the Sun Devils’ lead continued into the 165-pound bout as Husker sophomore Bubba Wilson faced Arizona State redshirt senior Tony Negron. In the first period, Wilson recorded a takedown and in the second, Negron tallied an escape. In the third period, Wilson began on bottom and added an escape to secure the victory by decision, 3-1.
The combined efforts of Robb and Wilson brought Nebraska within one point as they trailed 11-12, with No. 2 Husker senior Mikey Labriola due up.
Labriola helped Nebraska reclaim the lead in the 174-pound matchup against Sun Devil redshirt freshman Cael Valencia. In the first period, Valencia answered Labriola's two takedowns with a pair of escapes. In the second period, Labriola matched a Valencia takedown with two escapes of his own. In the third period, riding time and a takedown was all Labriola needed to join Robb as the only undefeated Husker this season with a perfect 24-0 record and notch the victory by decision, 9-6.
Three straight victories by Nebraska put it on top, 14-12, with three bouts remaining.
With momentum returned to the Huskers, No. 15 Nebraska redshirt freshman Lenny Pinto secured his squad’s largest lead of the afternoon in the 184-pound bout. Pinto defeated No. 20 Arizona State redshirt junior Anthony Montalvo in a victory by fall, using only a little over one minute in the first period. Montalvo secured a takedown, while Pinto responded with a reversal in what transpired into a battle for control — a battle ultimately won by Pinto.
It began with a pin and then for the rest of the match, it was all red.
In the 197-pound matchup, No. 10 Husker redshirt sophomore Silas Allred defeated Sun Devil redshirt sophomore Josh Nummer in a victory by technical fall, 27-10. Allred tallied three takedowns in the first and second periods each, adding a reversal in the second. In the third period, Allred closed it out with five takedowns, a two-point near fall and riding time.
After dropping three straight bouts, Nebraska won five straight of its own to reclaim the lead and notch the come-from-behind win.
In the 133-pound bout, No. 4 Arizona State redshirt senior Michael McGee defeated Husker redshirt senior Boo Dryden in a victory by fall. In the heavyweight matchup, No. 5 Sun Devil redshirt sophomore defeated Nebraska junior Austin Emerson in a victory decision, 6-0.
The dual marked the end of the regular season and the Huskers are set to prepare for the Big Ten and NCAA Championships in March.