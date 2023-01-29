No. 10 Nebraska wrestling defeated No. 18 Wisconsin, 24-11, on Sunday. The Huskers were coming off off a demoralizing defeat against No. 2 Iowa, 34-6. Their response against the Badgers helped Nebraska head coach Mark Manning secure his 300th-career victory.
The first few bouts of the dual were met by a quiet atmosphere until the 157-pound bout where Nebraska sophomore Peyton Robb claimed an 11-3 victory by major decision over Badger senior Garrett Model in a top-25 matchup. Behind his three takedowns in the second period, Robb, the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class, coasted to a crowd-energizing victory over 25th-ranked Model. He added two takedowns in the third period with the second coming within the final seconds. Robb’s victory added another win to his undefeated record of 10-0 this season.
Robb wasn’t the only Husker with a victory by major decision, as redshirt freshman Lenny Pinto notched one of his own over UW redshirt senior Tyler Dow, 16-4, in the 184-pound matchup. The first period began with a narrow 2-1 lead for Pinto, who managed a takedown, while Dow secured an escape. In the latter two periods, Pinto seized momentum and refused to relinquish it.
In the second period alone, the freshman escaped for an immediate point to begin the period, while also dropping Dow for a takedown, near fall and another takedown in the winding seconds of the period. Despite two escapes by Dow in the third, his two points were of little help against Pinto’s two takedowns and the four points scored.
Senior Mikey Labriola faced UW redshirt junior Josh Otto in a contested 174-pound bout that contained an exchange of anything but pleasantries between the pair. The senior finished victorious in a 16-7 victory by major decision. Labriola downed Otto twice for two takedowns in the first period, while Otto stayed within contention with two escapes.
All seven of Otto’s points came by escape, while Labriola managed five takedowns, one reversal and was awarded four points by penalties from Otto. Between the second and third period, Labriola suffered from discomfort in his arm from a prior takedown, but he returned to action and closed out the bout.
Three of Nebraska’s seven individual wins came by victory by major decision, while four were victories by decision.
The first victory by decision came in the very first matchup, as Husker senior Liam Cronin defeated Badger senior Eric Barnett, 7-3, in a top-10 matchup in the 125-pound bout. Cronin is ranked No. 5, while Barnett is ranked No. 8 in the weight class. The bout began slow for both wrestlers with only a takedown for Cronin and two escapes by Barnett in the first two periods.
It was not until the third period that any semblance of energy overtook the onlooking crowd of the Nebraska faithful. With the help of the crowd’s energy, Cronin secured two takedowns to both take and extend his lead. In response, Barnett offered only two escapes and two points in the loss.
Following that matchup was the closest bout of the afternoon, a slim 2-0 victory by decision for Badger senior Taylor Lamont over Husker redshirt junior Kyle Burwick, a former member of Wisconsin’s squad, in the 133-pound bout. Lamont’s points came on the account of an escape in the second period and riding time.
Lamont’s win was one of three bouts won by Wisconsin.
Badger sophomore Dean Hamiti won in dominant fashion with a 17-2 victory by technical fall over Nebraska sophomore Bubba Wilson in the 165-pound bout. Hamiti managed two takedowns, three near falls, one reversal and scored the additional point with riding time.
In the heavyweight bout, UW senior Trent Hillger notched a 9-2 victory by decision over Husker senior Cale Davidson. Hillger recorded three takedowns in a matchup that he commanded with relative ease, for the final bout and final Badger victory of the dual.
Nebraska’s remaining victories came by major decision.
In the 141-pound bout, Husker redshirt sophomore Brock Hardy defeated UW sophomore Joseph Zargo, 7-2. In the 149-pound matchup, Nebraska senior Dayne Morton defeated Badger junior Aidan Medora, 7-3. In the 197-pound bout, Husker redshirt sophomore Silas Allred defeated Wisconsin sophomore Braxton Amos, 7-2.
Nebraska will travel to face Illinois and Indiana to face Illinois and Purdue on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.