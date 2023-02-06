For the first time in over a month-and-a-half, the Husker women have won back-to-back Big Ten games, though it hasn’t been smooth by any means. After beating Michigan State last Thursday at home, they defeated Northwestern on the road, 78-66, Monday night the road.
Nebraska opened the game against Northwestern with clear dominance, scoring 30 points in the first quarter, a program record for most points in the opening quarter. The Huskers took a quick 20-3 lead as everything worked on their end in the early moments. Northwestern tacked on a handful more points before the end of the quarter, trimming the Husker lead slightly to 30-15 at the end of the opening quarter. Nebraska shot 6-for-8 on 3-pointers and 10-for-18 overall in the opening frame.
The second quarter was quite the opposite for the Huskers, as they managed only seven points, the program’s all-time low for a single quarter. Nebraska made just one shot in the first six-and-a-half minutes of the quarter and carried an increasingly slimmer lead, 37-25, into half. The visitors missed 12 straight shots and finished the quarter 2-of-14.
A major issue for the Huskers recently has been their proclivity to turn the ball over. They’ve committed at least 20 turnovers in three of their past four games, including 24 against the Wildcats. Many of those miscues were turned directly into points for the opposition, as Northwestern outscored them 27-11 in points off turnovers.
The third quarter was relatively quiet. Nebraska tacked on 19 more points and only gave up nine. The Huskers stealthily built the lead even beyond what they boasted early in the game, as their advantage reached a pinnacle of 22 points. The momentum shifted, however, late in the game when the Huskers suffered a 14-1 run as they committed 11 turnovers in the final quarter alone. Nebraska made just two baskets in the fourth quarter, acquiring 18 of their 22 points in the quarter on free throws. The Huskers were kept afloat by their success at the charity stripe, making a season-high 26 of 34 attempts.
Junior forward Isabelle Bourne paced the Huskers with 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists. She scored nine of Nebraska’s 11 points to begin the game in the first five minutes.
Just behind Bourne, senior guard Sam Haiby finished with 17 points, and junior guard Jaz Shelley had a strong game as well with 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four blocks. She also recorded her 1,000th career point in the process. Sophomore forward Alexis Markowski, Nebraska’s second-leading scorer and top rebounder, fouled out with four minutes left in the game but still managed an 11-point, 10-rebound outing for her 11th double-double of the season.
Junior forward Paige Mott led Northwestern with 13 points, with senior forward Courtney Shaw and senior guard Sydney Wood right behind her with 12 of their own.
The Huskers’ ugly second quarter wasn’t too big of a factor in the final result, as they came away with their third road win of the season and a Quad 2 victory for their resume.
The Huskers improved to 14-9 overall and 6-6 in the Big Ten with the win as they enter the final month of regular season play.
Nebraska will return home to face Illinois on Thursday.