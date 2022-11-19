For the second game in a row, Nebraska couldn’t find the bottom of the net while the other team shot lights out. The Huskers’ 31% field goal percentage against Drake’s 55.4% made the difference, leading to a second-straight loss for the Huskers. They ultimately fell 80-62 to the Bulldogs.
Even on a day where Drake had 20 turnovers compared to Nebraska’s 12, that advantage still wasn’t enough to overcome a poor shooting afternoon. Nebraska made only 20.8% of its 3-pointers, shooting an abysmal 5-of-24 from behind the arc. While Drake did shoot an efficient 9-of-21 from the 3-point line, it did most of its damage in the paint, outscoring the Huskers 42-28.
The Huskers started off strong. Junior guard Jaz Shelley scored the first point of the game on a free throw, then sophomore center Alexis Markowski hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Huskers an early 4-2 lead. However, Drake went on an 8-1 run following a Shelley layup to give the Bulldogs a 13-7 lead at the first timeout. Nebraska only scored five more points in the quarter, as Drake senior guard Sarah Beth Gueldner’s three early 3-pointers helped Drake extend its lead to 21-12 after the first.
The Bulldogs continued what they started right away in the second quarter, as senior forward Maggie Bair hit a 3-pointer on Drake's first possession of the quarter. However, the Huskers didn’t relent, going on a 10-0 run to tie the game at 24-24 with 4:28 left to go in the first half. Just when the Huskers thought things were going their way, another Bair 3-pointer sparked a 9-0 run for the Bulldogs.
Nebraska only shot 25% from the field in the first half, while the Bulldogs went 6-for-10 from deep, leading to a 12 point halftime deficit for the Huskers. Markowski was Nebraska’s leading scorer and sometimes its sole source of offense in the first half with eight points.
The second half brought much of the same for the Huskers. Markowski started the third quarter with a 3-pointer, her second and final of the game. However, whenever the Huskers drew close, Drake had an answer. The Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run following Markowski’s three. Nebraska made just one 3-pointer in the period which amounted to a 60-47 Drake lead after three quarters.
When the fourth quarter rolled around, the Huskers’ frustration was apparent. Missed shots kept piling up for Nebraska, and it was outscored 20-17 in the final quarter to end the game. Markowski’s season-high 21 points weren’t enough for the Huskers, as Shelley and the rest of the Nebraska offense struggled all night. Markowski was the lone double-digit scorer for the Huskers, while the Bulldogs had three double-digit scorers — Bair, and Gueldner and sophomore guard Katie Dinnebier.
After dropping two consecutive games and falling to 2-2, Nebraska will likely lose its first AP Top 25 ranking since 2015. The Huskers will look to bounce back against Tarleton on Tuesday Nov. 22.