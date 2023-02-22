Nebraska snapped its four-game losing streak on Wednesday night after pulling off a huge upset to No. 25 Illinois, 90-57. It marked the Huskers’ 12th game against an AP Top 25 team of the season, a new school record.
A hot shooting performance propelled the Huskers to the win over the Fighting Illini, their third ranked win of the season. The Huskers shot 10-of-24 from beyond the 3-point line for a 42% clip compared to the Fighting Illini’s 23% shooting from deep. Nebraska’s hot shooting opened up the paint, as it outscored Illinois 46-18 in that area. The Huskers also won the rebound battle 44-24 for a dominant showing inside on the night. Nebraska outscored Illinois in every quarter of the game to pick up the upset win.
The start of the game was closely contested, with both teams trading buckets early. There were 11 lead changes in the first period alone, as both offenses were clicking on all cylinders early. The Fighting Illini got out to a slim 13-11 lead at the first media timeout, but junior guard Jaz Shelley hit a 3-pointer right out of the break to give Nebraska the lead.
Illinois garnered a three point lead two minutes later, but another Shelley 3-pointer tied the game up. Sophomore forward Kendall Coley then hit a 3-pointer later on the Huskers next possession to take a 22-19 lead. Nebraska kept its three point lead heading into the second quarter thanks to a buzzer-beating layup from senior guard Sam Haiby to make the score 26-23. Seven different players scored in the first quarter for the Huskers, and Shelley led the way with nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc.
Nebraska extended its lead to five points early in the second quarter thanks to a bucket inside by sophomore guard Maddie Krull. The Huskers maintained this lead throughout the second quarter. With 2:49 left to go in the first half and a 38-32 lead, Nebraska head coach Amy Williams subbed in both Markowski and freshman Maggie Mendelson for an interesting two-center lineup.
The bigger lineup worked for Nebraska, as it extended its lead to 10 points going into halftime. The Huskers outscored Illinois 19-12 in the quarter. Shelley continued to lead the way with excellent shooting from deep, hitting another 3-pointer in the quarter to go into the second half with a team-high 12 points.
While a 10-point lead at halftime might feel good for most teams, Nebraska was not content. The Huskers lost their earlier matchup against Illinois this season despite holding a 10-point second half lead. Knowing it had to keep the intensity up, Nebraska came out and played arguably its best half of basketball all season, outscoring the Fighting Illini 45-22 in the second half.
The Huskers accomplished this thanks to an 11-0 run at the start of the third quarter that was sparked by a Shelley layup. In the third quarter, Nebraska attempted and made just one 3-pointer. The Huskers attacked the interior the entire third quarter, scoring 14 points in the paint in the period alone. Nebraska took a 68-47 lead heading into the final quarter.
Despite a 21-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter, the Huskers were still not content, clearly desiring a true statement road win for their fledgling NCAA Tournament resume. After attempting just the lone 3-pointer in the third quarter, Nebraska started slinging it in the fourth, attempting 10 shots beyond the arc and making four of them to ultimately push their lead to 90-57. The Huskers had five players score double-figures in their third highest-scoring outing of the season.
Shelley led the way with 26 points on 6-of-11 shooting from behind the 3-point line, continuing her hot streak. She also notched six assists and five rebounds. Junior forward Isabelle Bourne was a force in the paint all night, tallying 16 points and a team-high 13 rebounds for a double-double. Haiby recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists for an all-around solid performance, and Markowski and Krull scored 11 points each.
This was arguably the most important win of the season for Nebraska, as its NCAA Tournament hopes hang in the balance. The Huskers now move to 15-13 on the season and only have one more regular season game remaining, against Northwestern, before heading to the Big Ten Tournament. Nebraska’s showing in the tournament will likely decide its fate concerning a potential second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.