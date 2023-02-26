The month of February was a rocky one for Nebraska women’s basketball.
After starting 2-0, the Huskers fell into a hole with a four-game losing streak, closing the window on a high seed for the Big Ten Tournament. But Nebraska managed to bounce back taking down No. 25 Illinois on the road Wednesday night.
And on Sunday, the Huskers concluded the month and the regular season with another win, taking down conference foe Northwestern 80-64.
Along with it being the last home game for Nebraska this season, Sunday also marked Senior Day for the team. Three Huskers were honored for what could be their final game in Lincoln — junior guard Jaz Shelley, junior forward Isabelle Bourne and senior guard Sam Haiby.
“They are incredibly special players,” head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “Not just for what they bring to the court, but the approach they have every day, the way they come to work, the way they take care of themselves, their schoolwork, to connect to our community. They really take pride in what they do everyday.”
Though the score said otherwise, Nebraska’s matchup with the Wildcats was a competitive bout. Both teams finished with 26 made shots, as free throws and rebounds were the deciding factors in the Huskers’ victory. Nebraska went 22-of-27 from the foul line with 49 rebounds while Northwestern went 8-of-11 and only had 26 rebounds.
Shelley led the Huskers on the day, finishing with 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for her 10th career double-double. Sophomore center Alexis Markowski also finished with a double-double, the 20th of her career, scoring 16 points and securing 14 rebounds. All 16 of Markowski’s points came in the second half, when Nebraska needed it most.
“It was Senior Day,” Markowski said postgame. “There was no way we were going to lose that game. I wanted to lay it out all on the line for my seniors. I didn’t want to lose.”
The game started very differently than how it ended, with Northwestern and Nebraska duking it out through the first half.
Missed shots plagued both sides throughout the first quarter. A combined 26 shots failed to land for Nebraska and Northwestern, leading to a low-scoring battle early. But despite the scoring drought, the aggression was still present on both sides. The Huskers managed to get the edge on the Wildcats in the first quarter, with Shelley leading the charge, scoring five points and securing six rebounds.
The score stood at 12-7 in favor of Nebraska to start the second quarter but both teams weren’t looking to continue the low-scoring affair. Halfway through the second quarter, the Huskers led 21-15. Northwestern came knocking on the door, however, closing the gap to 21-19 in less than a minute. Nebraska held on to its lead and made multiple attempts to snuff out the Wildcats’ sparks before they caught fire. But a technical foul on the Huskers’ bench gave Northwestern a five-point play, ending the half with the score tied 30-30.
Junior forward Paige Mott picked up where the Wildcats left off to start the third quarter, slithering in a couple of layups for a Northwestern lead. But Nebraska responded swiftly and decisively, pumping out a 9-2 run to fling itself to a 42-36 lead.
The Huskers remained ahead, but Northwestern stayed in the fight, never falling behind by more than seven points. That was until a little over three minutes left in the third. Up by three, Nebraska unleashed another 9-2 surge to finish the quarter ahead 60-50. The Huskers remained firmly in the driver’s seat from there on out.
“I’m really thankful for my team having my back,” Williams said of her technical foul before halftime. “Coming back with 50 second-half points after the way the first half ended was good. This was a good team win, and we’re excited to carry a little momentum with us heading into Minneapolis.”
Following the game, Nebraska honored Shelley, Bourne and Haiby for Senior Day. Shelley and Bourne each have another year of eligibility left, so their futures remain uncertain. But for Haiby, who is in her fifth year, it was her swan song in Lincoln.
“Knowing that this was going to be the last time at PBA [Pinnacle Bank Arena] in front of those fans was sad,” Haiby said postgame. “It sucks. But I’m super grateful to have done all five years here.”
The Huskers finished the regular season at 16-13 and 8-10 in conference play to secure the No. 8 seed. Nebraska gets a bye for the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. It will face off against Michigan State for the second round of the tournament on Thursday.