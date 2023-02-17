Nebraska is on a skid as the regular season comes to a close. The Huskers have lost three straight conference games, with their last loss coming at the hands of a Minnesota buzzer beater. The Huskers have a major resume-building opportunity ahead as they look to get back on track against No. 7 Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
This is the second meeting with the Hawkeyes this season for Nebraska. Last time out, the Huskers lost 80-76 in Iowa City in a tightly contested game in which a massive Nebraska comeback fell just short. The Hawkeyes will be the 11th AP Top 25 team the Huskers have played this season, tying a school record for most games played against top 25 opponents. That mark could be broken should Illinois sneak into the poll by the time it plays Nebraska next week. The Huskers are 2-8 in the 10 games against top 25 competition.
Iowa is currently 21-5 and second in the Big Ten standings. Head coach Lisa Bluder’s team has won nine of its past 10 games, with the only loss coming against No. 2 Indiana. Iowa possesses one of the most explosive offenses in the country, as its 88.5 points per game and 50.9% field goal clip both lead the nation. The Hawkeyes also boast the nation’s second-best offensive rating (118.6), according to Her Hoop Stats.
Iowa is led by junior point guard Caitlin Clark, a contender for the National Player of the Year honors. The 6-foot guard is averaging 27.2 points, 8.3 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, all of which lead the team. Clark’s 27.2 points per game are the second most in the country, and her 8.3 assists per game leads the nation. The talented guard is also a sniper from long range, shooting at a 37.7% clip from the 3-point line on 8.5 attempts per game. The last time the two teams met, Clark tallied 33 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, one short of a triple-double. Nebraska will need to do a better job containing Clark this time around should they hope to pull off a much needed upset.
The Hawkeyes also have a candidate for the Lisa Leslie Award honoring the nation’s best center — senior Monika Czinano. The 6-foot-3 center is averaging 17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. She is one of the most efficient scorers in the country, evidenced by her 66.9% field goal clip, the fifth highest mark in the nation. While Czinano isn’t as dominant on the glass as sophomore center Alexis Markowski is for the Huskers, (6.3 rebounds per game compared to 10.2, respectfully), Markowski will have her hands full defensively against one of the most talented offensive centers in the country.
The final Hawkeye scoring in double-figures this season is senior forward McKenna Warnock. The 6-foot-1 forward is averaging 11.5 points per game along with 5.8 rebounds and is shooting a team-high 43.3% on 3-pointers on four attempts a game. Warnock provides a third option on offense for Iowa while also being a stable defensive presence. With the three uber-talented starters supplying more than enough offense, the final two starters for the Hawkeyes, senior guards Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin, are defensive-minded. They average 4.4 and 6.8 points per game, respectively. The two gritty guards round out a starting lineup consisting of four seniors and a junior — a very battle-tested starting five.
Matchup-wise, Nebraska sizes up decently well against the Hawkeyes. The Huskers’ best two players play the same positions as Iowa’s top two players, and they both have a solid post presence at the forward position. Nebraska's expected starting lineup will likely consist of 5-foot-9 junior guard Jaz Shelley, 5-foot-9 senior guard Sam Haiby, 5-foot-9 sophomore guard Maddie Krull, 6-foot-2 junior forward Isabelle Bourne and 6-foot-3 Markowski.
The Huskers and the Hawkeyes have conflicting styles of play, as Nebraska likes to slow it down a bit and Iowa plays at a blistering speed. Nebraska is a defense-oriented team, while Iowa relies on its explosive offense. In the last matchup, the Huskers won the turnover battle 15-12 but got out-rebounded 43-32. Nebraska also went 9-of-30 from the 3-point line last time, a mark that it will likely need to improve on to pull off an upset. If the Huskers can win the rebound battle and sling from long range with a home crowd behind them, don’t be surprised if they pull off the win.
It’s a victory Nebraska desperately needs, not just because the Huskers are 0-6 against Clark but because they have suffered three straight losses in recent weeks and are on the very edge of the projected NCAA Tournament field. It’s conceivable that the Huskers will miss the tournament should they fail to pick up a resume-boosting victory on Saturday. Pinnacle Bank Arena is sure to be packed to the brim in anticipation.