Another cold shooting day led to a Nebraska loss, as the Huskers missed their first 21 3-pointers and went 2-of-25 from the 3-point line in a 57-45 loss to Rutgers. This gave the Scarlet Knights their first conference win of the season after starting 0-4 in Big 10 play.
This was arguably Nebraska’s worst loss of the year. Not only did the Huskers struggle to shoot from deep, but they also struggled to shoot the ball in general. They shot 28 percent from the field and went 9-of-16 from the free-throw line for a 56 percent clip. While Nebraska won the turnover battle 13 to 21, its half-court offense struggled to score. Junior guard Jaz Shelley, the Husker’s leading scorer, was held to zero points on the day while shooting 0-of-10 from the field and 0-of-8 from the 3-point line, though she did have six assists. Nebraska’s second-leading scorer on the year, sophomore center Alexis Markowski, scored just five points on 1-for-8 shooting and with only three rebounds.
It was a slow first quarter as both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net. Junior forward Isabelle Bourne scored the first four points of the game for Nebraska, but the Huskers found themselves down 5-4 at the first media timeout. Out of the break, Rutgers began to press Nebraska and forced some turnovers. This led to easy shots for the Scarlet Knights and a 7-0 run, which gave them a 10-5 lead after the first quarter. Nebraska went 0-of-8 from the 3-point line in the first quarter, a big reason why they trailed early. However, Rutgers couldn’t connect from deep either, shooting 0-of-4 from the 3-point line.
The second quarter was much of the same for the Huskers, as they continued to struggle to shoot the ball from deep. In fact, Nebraska went 11 straight minutes without making a field goal until senior guard Sam Haiby scored a second-chance basket in the paint with six minutes left in the first half. Haiby had a solid second quarter, getting a steal on the next possession and a fastbreak layup. She then made a nice pass to Maggie Mendelson in the paint to cut the lead to three points with a score of 14-11 with 5:14 left in the quarter. However, the Scarlet Knights extended their lead by getting hot from deep and hitting four 3-pointers in the final three minutes. The Huskers went into halftime trailing 30-20. Bourne led the Huskers in scoring with 8 points in the first half.
Markowski scored her first bucket of the game in the paint to start the third quarter, but she only scored two more points in the quarter off free throws. Haiby again made her presence felt by scoring on a driving layup, but Nebraska’s offense continued to struggle. Rutgers went on a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 41-28, while the Huskers ended the last five and a half minutes of the quarter shooting 0-of-10 from the field and the period ended 45-31. Nebraska still couldn’t connect on a 3-pointer, as they went 0-of-7 from deep in the quarter and 0-of-21 through the first three quarters. The Scarlet Knights shot 5-of-12 from behind the 3-point line entering the final quarter.
The fourth quarter was the only period the Huskers outscored the Scarlet Knights in, but it was only a slim 14-12 margin. Rutgers started the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer but ended up missing its final five from deep. Haiby answered the score with another nice driving layup. Haiby scored again two minutes later, but Nebraska still trailed 52-35. Junior guard Maddie Krull made the Huskers’ first 3-pointer of the game with 4:46 left to go in the fourth. Sophomore forward Kendall Coley made another 3-pointer a minute later, but it ultimately wasn’t enough as Nebraska lost the game 57-45.
Krull led the Huskers in scoring with 11 points along with three steals, and Sam Haiby added 10 points with five steals. Bourne was the third in points on the day with nine along with a team-high nine rebounds. Freshman guard Kaylene Smikle was the star of the day for Rutgers, as she scored 20 points on 3-of-9 shooting from the 3-point line. She also made her impact on the defensive end, registering four steals and a block.
With this loss, Nebraska falls to 2-3 in conference play, but still has a 10-6 record overall. The Huskers have struggled on the road this season, going 1-5 in true road games. Nebraska will look to get back on track at home against Penn State on Wednesday, Jan. 11.