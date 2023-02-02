Despite getting outscored 45-31 in the second half, the Huskers were able to beat Michigan State 71-67 thanks to a huge first-half output. This keeps the Spartans winless all-time Lincoln, as Nebraska is 6-0 against the Spartans at home.
Junior forward Isabelle Bourne was the main reason for the huge win. She scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting to go with nine rebounds on the night. Before the game, Nebraska knew it had an advantage with Bourne down low.
“We really felt like coming into this game that that's where our advantage was,” Nebraska head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “When we play against teams like Michigan State who are playing a lot of their minutes with four-guard lineups, she has the capabilities to go down low and play with her back to the basket. So we felt like that was an area that we could have an advantage.”
Even with Bourne’s big game, the defense was what really came through for the Huskers. Nebraska forced 19 turnovers and held Michigan State to 67 points. The Spartans average 80 points a game, which ranks 13th nationally. They are also one of the best rebounding teams in the nation, especially on the offensive glass. Michigan State averages 14.6 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks 24th in the country. Nebraska was able to outrebound the Spartans 45-29, and only allowed 10 offensive rebounds. Sophomore center Alexis Markowski and senior guard Sam Haiby were a big part of this, as they grabbed 13 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
Nebraska’s defense was stellar right out of the gate. On the opening possession of the game, sophomore guard Maddie Krull notched a steal, then junior forward Isabelle Bourne blocked a shot on the other end on the next possession. The Huskers’ offense started slow, however, as it took them three minutes to get on the scoreboard. Then Bourne scored off her own offensive rebound to tie the game 2-2 after Michigan State scored first. Bourne’s bucket sparked a 10-0 run for Nebraska, with the Huskers hitting two 3-pointers during the stretch, one by junior guard Jaz Shelley and the other by freshman guard Callin Hake. Bourne scored twice more to end the quarter with six points, but the Spartans were right on the Huskers’ heels, with the score close at 14-10 after the first period.
The second quarter was where Nebraksa really extended its lead — the Huskers outscored Michigan State 26-12 in the period. The offense was really clicking with eight different players scoring in the quarter for Nebraska. Defense was the catalyst for the Huskers’ offense scoring eight points off turnovers in the quarter. At one point, Nebraska scored 12 unanswered points to extend its lead to 30-16, with the run capped off by a step-through 3-pointer from sophomore guard Kendall Moriarty. This was one of four 3-pointers for the Huskers in the quarter as they made half of their eight attempts, a huge reason for the offensive explosion. However, in the first half, Nebraska forced 11 turnovers, with defense being the main factor for the big lead at halftime.
“I thought we did a great job today on defense, especially at the end of the first half,” Haiby said postgame. “Keeping our foot on the gas on the defensive end helps propel our offense.”
Holding a comfortable 18 points lead, the game seemed like it could be heading to a blowout. However, Michigan State had other ideas. Nebraska was outscored 18-13 in the third quarter, and the Husker offense came down to earth after a huge second quarter. While the third quarter wasn’t their strongest, the Huskers held their biggest lead of the game in the period, leading by 21 points with 3:13 left to go in the quarter. The fourth quarter was when things got ugly for Nebraska.
The Spartans forced 17 turnovers in the second half, the most committed by the Huskers in a half all season. This includes 9 turnovers in the fourth quarter. The Huskers only took 10 shots in the fourth quarter and didn’t make a single field goal in the final 7:25 of the game. This all reared its ugly head, as Nebraska was outscored 27-18 in the final period. The offense was noticeably more passive in the second half, leading to less scoring.
“I thought we started to play a little bit passive and conservative,” Williams said. “We weren't quite in attack mode. We weren't going after the same shots that we were early in the ballgame.”
Still, Nebraska was able to pull away with the win. The main reason for this was their ability to get to the line. The Huskers haven’t got to the free throw line much this year, as only 14.4% of their points all season come from the free throw line, which ranks 342 out of 361 in the country. However, in the fourth quarter, Nebraska attempted 17 free throws, making 11 of them. While the shots weren’t falling, the Huskers were able to get to the line to secure the win. Along with Bourne’s 20 points, Markowksi and Haiby both chipped in 11 points apiece.
The win for Nebraska was made more significant because Michigan State is also fighting for a spot in the NCAA tournament. According to ESPN, right now the Huskers are one of the last four teams in the tournament. If they want to keep their spot, they will have to keep it rolling against Northwestern on Monday, Feb 6.