Nebraska started off conference play with a bang, beating No. 20 Maryland for the first time in school history, 90-67.
Coming into the game 0-15 all-time against the Terrapins, the Huskers beat Maryland on the road for their first ranked win of the season thanks to a huge second half. They outscored the Terrapins 59-31 in the final two quarters on their way to a dominant victory.
Junior guard Jaz Shelley led the way for Nebraska, scoring 29 points on 6-of-10 shooting from behind the arc. However, it was a team game for the Huskers as four of the five starters scored in double-digits. Junior forward Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points, sophomore center Alexis Markowski had 14 and sophomore guard Allison Weidner finished with 13. The Huskers were able to achieve this on the back of a hot shooting night, as the team shot 48% from the 3-point line and 50% from the field on the day.
It didn’t start the way Nebraska wanted it to, as a defensive breakdown ten seconds into the game led to an easy layup for Maryland. Sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers, who led the Terrapins in scoring on the day with a career-high of 21 points, hit a mid-range jumper two minutes later to give Maryland an early 4-0 lead. The Huskers were held scoreless in the first three minutes of the game until Bourne hit a 3-pointer from the corner. She then proceeded to go on a personal 8-0 run to give Nebraska an 11-10 lead at the first timeout. Markowski scored five points after the timeout, tying the game 16-16 at the conclusion of the first quarter.
It was a back-and-forth second quarter until Maryland went on a 13-0 run after sophomore forward Annika Stewart hit a 3-pointer for the Huskers to give them a 25-23 lead. Senior guard Brinae Alexander hit two 3-pointers on this huge run, giving the Terrapins’ the biggest lead they would have all day with a score of 36-25 with 1:26 left in the first half. Feeling the game slipping away, Shelley answered with back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute of the second quarter to cut the lead to 36-31 at halftime.
Maryland senior guard Diamond Miller, who scored 31 points and hit the game-winning shot against No. 7 Notre Dame, was held scoreless in the first half by the stingy Nebraska defense. Miller wasn’t going to let that slide in the second half, however, as she hit a 3-pointer right away for Maryland to extend the lead to 39-31. Miller finished with 13 points in the game.
After two Weidner free throws, Shelley answered back with a 3-pointer of her own. She went on to score 16 points in the quarter, hitting three 3-pointers. The Huskers, who scored 16 and 15 points in the first two quarters, put up 29 points in the third quarter to give Nebraska a 60-56 lead heading into the fourth.
The Huskers kept it going in the final frame. On the first possession, Markowski scored three points the old fashion way on an and-one bucket off of Weidner’s missed layup. Weidner finished a driving layup on the next possession to give Nebraska a nine-point lead. Both teams started to trade buckets after the Weidner bucket, as Nebraska was looking to fend off Maryland. With 3:43 left to go in the game, Bourne hit a dagger 3-pointer to put the Huskers up 80-67, sparking a 13-0 run. Nebraska held the Terrapins scoreless in the final four minutes of the game, and outscored Maryland 30-11 in the final quarter.
With the win, Nebraska moves to 6-3 and will look to continue its momentum against Wisconsin on Wednesday, December 7th.